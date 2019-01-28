Ex-Oregon, Wake Forest WR Tabari Hines transferring to NC State

Maybe the third time will be a charm for Tabari Hines?

After beginning his collegiate career at Wake Forest, Hines announced in April of 2018 that he would be taking a graduate transfer to Oregon. However, in November of the same year, the wide receiver decided to leave Eugene after spending less than one full season with the Ducks.

Sunday, 247Sports.com reports, Hines has decided to head back to the ACC and continue his playing career at NC State.

Hines, who played in just three games with the Ducks (three catches, 42 yards, one touchdown), will be eligible to play immediately in 2019. Because he played in less than four games this past season, Hines can take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule and preserve a year of eligibility he can use this year.

During his last season with Wake in 2017, Hines’ 53 receptions were tied for the team lead, while his 683 receiving yards were good for third. His seven receiving touchdowns were also third on the Demon Deacons.

In 2015, Hines set Wake freshman records for receptions (32) and receiving yards (366) in a single season. He started 14 games the next two seasons — six in 2017, eight the year before.

Interestingly, Hines has had some significant success against his new team in the past. In 2017, Hines caught three touchdowns passes among his eight receptions for 139 yards in a win over NC State. The year before, in a loss to the Wolfpack, Hines accounted for 125 yards and a touchdown on his nine catches; the year before that, he had five receptions for 42 yards against NCSU as a true freshman.

Hines has 126 receptions for 1,528 yards and 14 touchdowns thus far in his collegiate career; 22 of the receptions, 306 of the yards and four of the touchdowns came at the expense of the team for which he will suit up in 2019.