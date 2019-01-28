Ex-Penn State offensive lineman heading to Virginia

A day after one Penn State player opted to take his name out of the NCAA transfer portal, another is officially leaving Happy Valley. Offensive lineman Alex Gellerstedt announced his decision to transfer to Virginia for the 2019 season.

“In my time at Penn State I have made friends for life and had a chance to be a part of a truly special community,” Gellerstedt said in a statement shared on Twitter. “With that being said, I am very excited to announce that following my graduation in May I will be transferring to the University of Virginia and finishing my college career in Charlottesville.”

As a graduate transfer, Gellerstedt will be eligible to play right away this fall for Virginia, giving the Cavaliers another body to put on the line of scrimmage.

Gellerstedt was one of 11 Penn State players to enter their name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, which allows players to explore potential transfer options without officially leaving their current program. Although most players entering their name in the transfer portal likely move on to a new program, Penn State safety Lamont Wade chose to not transfer and remain at Penn State.

Gellerstedt will have two years of eligibility to use at Virginia.

