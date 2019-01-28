Getty Images

Former 4-star WR announces transfer from USC

By Zach BarnettJan 28, 2019, 2:55 PM EST
Josh Imatorbhebhe will transfer out of USC, he announced on Monday. The wide receiver made the announcement in a way that is standard to how we live in the year of our Lord 2019: in a statement written on his notes app on his iPhone, then posted to his Twitter account.

“After much consideration and contemplation i’ve (sic) decided to transfer from the University of Southern California, and take my talents elsewhere to pursue my dreams,” he wrote.

But Imatorbhebhe did something not common to the many, many transfers across the college football landscape in 2019: he accompanied his transfer announcement with highlight clips.

Discerning eyes will note each of those clips came from practice film, and there’s a reason for that. In three years as a Trojan, Imatorbhebhe caught just two passes. The Suwanee, Ga., native signed with USC and enrolled early in 2016 as a 4-star recruit and immediately redshirted. He snared two passes for 11 yards in 2017 and did not record a reception in 2018.

If Imatorbhebhe does not graduate before the fall, he will have one season of eligibility remaining at his new destination.

Ex-Penn State offensive lineman heading to Virginia

By Kevin McGuireJan 28, 2019, 4:08 PM EST
A day after one Penn State player opted to take his name out of the NCAA transfer portal, another is officially leaving Happy Valley. Offensive lineman Alex Gellerstedt announced his decision to transfer to Virginia for the 2019 season.

“In my time at Penn State I have made friends for life and had a chance to be a part of a truly special community,” Gellerstedt said in a statement shared on Twitter. “With that being said, I am very excited to announce that following my graduation in May I will be transferring to the University of Virginia and finishing my college career in Charlottesville.”

As a graduate transfer, Gellerstedt will be eligible to play right away this fall for Virginia, giving the Cavaliers another body to put on the line of scrimmage.

Gellerstedt was one of 11 Penn State players to enter their name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, which allows players to explore potential transfer options without officially leaving their current program. Although most players entering their name in the transfer portal likely move on to a new program, Penn State safety Lamont Wade chose to not transfer and remain at Penn State.

Gellerstedt will have two years of eligibility to use at Virginia.

UCF QB McKenzie Milton released from hospital after fifth surgery on right knee

By Kevin McGuireJan 28, 2019, 3:34 PM EST
With all of the quarterback transfer news flooding the headlines this past month, it might have been easy to forget that UCF has their own little offseason quarterback story to pay attention to. After completing his fifth surgery to repair damage to his right knee from the regular season finale last fall, McKenzie Milton has been released from the hospital and is now beginning the arduous rehab process.

Milton’s mother shared the latest update on Milton’s progress on Sunday via Twitter, saying the star UCF quarterback was being released from the hospital after a successful surgical procedure.

Milton’s latest surgery was to focus on improving nerve activity in the right knee. It still remains unknown when or if Milton will return to play for the Knights in 2019, although Milton is clearly not ready to suggest it to be off the table. Perhaps to play it as safe as possible, UCF is already embracing the possibility of not having Milton back for the 2019 season. During this offseason, UCF added former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush to the roster via transfer. Wimbush is a graduate transfer, which makes him available to play right away this fall. If Milton is not able to be a part of the plan for UCF this season, Wimbush would likely take over as the starting quarterback.

Milton has passed for 8,683 yards and 72 touchdowns in his past three years at UCF, including the last two seasons as the starting quarterback without losing a single game. Milton has finished in the top 10 in the Heisman Trophy voting each of the past two seasons and will be difficult to replace in terms of productivity for UCF’s offense. Although the rehab process for him will certainly keep him out of action this spring, there could still be a chance a rehabbing Milton potentially gets on the field in the fall, even if late in the year or for a bowl game.

Pac-12 hires consultant for upcoming media rights negotiations

By Zach BarnettJan 28, 2019, 2:04 PM EST
The Pac-12 seemed to have set a new paradigm when, in 2011, it reached a 12-year agreement with ESPN and Fox that would pay the conference $3 billion, or $21 million per school per year. Coupled with the conference’s yet-to-be-launched wholly-owned television network, Larry Scott‘s conference would equal, if not surpass, the Big Ten and the SEC for college sports supremacy.

And then the next few years happened.

We learned the Pac-12 was not re-setting the market, they were just first up to bat. And we learned that the Pac-12 is still the Pac-12. In short, you can give Oregon State fans their own television network, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to suddenly turn into Mississippi State fans.

Now, eight years later, it’s time for each conference to begin preparations for its next round of negotiations, and on Monday the league announce it has hired The Raine Group, a “leading global investment bank focused exclusively on sports, media and technology,” to consult the conference moving forward.

“The Pac-12 CEO Group believes it is important to provide maximum support for our University athletic departments and our student-athletes,” Colorado chancellor and Pac-12 CEO Group chairman Phil DiStefano said. “We look forward to working with The Raine Group, Conference and campus leadership to help us explore the significant opportunities in front of us, both in the short term and in preparation for 2024.”

The NBA, Major League Baseball and the UFC are among the Raine Group’s clientele.

“We are confident that this process will enable the Conference to fully evaluate its options and further allow its member universities to benefit from the future growth in value of its media assets,” Raine Group partner Joe Ratvich said. “There is a significant opportunity for the Pac-12 both domestically and internationally where the conference continues to build its presence.”

For #content purposes, here’s hoping part of The Raine Group’s directive is to stock college football media outlets with conference realignment rumors.

USC reportedly set to remain in Texas Tech family by hiring Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 28, 2019, 12:51 PM EST
Clay Helton made a masterstroke hire the first time around in securing Kliff Kingsbury‘s services to be the next USC offensive coordinator. He got the top name on the market, one that would import a new offense to the Pac-12 South that also happens to mesh perfectly with the existing talent both inside Heritage Hall and in Southern California high schools.

Turns out, the hire was a little too good, because Kingsbury left six weeks later to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

So Helton went out and got, in football parlance, Kingsbury’s younger brother.

North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is set to become USC’s new offensive coordinator, according to Adam Maya of Trojan Sports.

The Los Angeles Times on Sunday night confirmed through Harrell’s father that the two sides were in negotiations and working toward a deal.

Harrell played quarterback at Texas Tech under current Pac-12 rival Mike Leach. He also forged a brief NFL career — Harrell backed up Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, while Kingsbury briefly did the same for Tom Brady in New England — before jumping into coaching. He spent two seasons as Leach’s outside receivers coach at Washington State before returning to his native Texas as UNT’s offensive coordinator ahead of the 2016 season.

While working alongside Seth Littrell, Harrell has transformed the Mean Green offense in his three seasons in Denton. UNT leaped from 118th nationally in total offense in 2015 — the year prior to Harrell’s arrival — to 20th in 2018. North Texas also went from 124th to 26th in scoring, 119th to 30th in yards per play and 115th to 12th in passing offense.

Mean Green quarterback Mason Fine is on pace to shatter every North Texas passing and total offense record in the book. He’ll have to work similar magic with JT Daniels for Helton and company to stick around in 2020 and beyond. In starting 11 games as a true freshman, Daniels completed 59.5 percent of his 363 passes for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. As a point of comparison, Fine connected on 64.6 percent of his 469 throws for 3,793 yards with 27 touchdowns versus five picks. His 291.8 yards per game were ninth nationally, while two Mean Green receivers (Rico Bussey, Jr. and Jalen Guyton) topped the 800-yard mark, something no USC receiver did in 2018.

While no deal is complete as of this writing, it certainly appears headed that way.