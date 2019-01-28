Former 4-star WR announces transfer from USC

Josh Imatorbhebhe will transfer out of USC, he announced on Monday. The wide receiver made the announcement in a way that is standard to how we live in the year of our Lord 2019: in a statement written on his notes app on his iPhone, then posted to his Twitter account.

“After much consideration and contemplation i’ve (sic) decided to transfer from the University of Southern California, and take my talents elsewhere to pursue my dreams,” he wrote.

But Imatorbhebhe did something not common to the many, many transfers across the college football landscape in 2019: he accompanied his transfer announcement with highlight clips.

Discerning eyes will note each of those clips came from practice film, and there’s a reason for that. In three years as a Trojan, Imatorbhebhe caught just two passes. The Suwanee, Ga., native signed with USC and enrolled early in 2016 as a 4-star recruit and immediately redshirted. He snared two passes for 11 yards in 2017 and did not record a reception in 2018.

If Imatorbhebhe does not graduate before the fall, he will have one season of eligibility remaining at his new destination.