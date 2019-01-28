Getty Images

Lamont Wade unbuckles from transfer portal, will return to Penn State

By Zach BarnettJan 28, 2019, 11:16 AM EST
Lamont Wade has stared into the transfer portal and lived to tell about it.

The Penn State safety joined 14 of his teammates to announce their intentions to leave State College either for the NFL or other colleges, but Wade on Sunday night revealed he will return to the Nittany Lions.

“After long thoughts, prayers and conversations,” Wade wrote in a note posted to his Twitter account, “I’ve come to the decision that I will be removing my name from the transfer portal and continue to pursue my degree.”

A Clinton, Pa., native Wade has appeared in 24 games over his first two seasons, collecting 49 tackles with two TFLs, one sack, one forced fumble and three passes defended. He should be in line to start as a junior and senior after, you guessed it, the transfer of fellow safety Isaiah Humphries

USC reportedly set to remain in Texas Tech family by hiring Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator

By Zach BarnettJan 28, 2019, 12:51 PM EST
Clay Helton made a masterstroke hire the first time around in securing Kliff Kingsbury‘s services to be the next USC offensive coordinator. He got the top name on the market, one that would import a new offense to the Pac-12 South that also happens to mesh perfectly with the existing talent both inside Heritage Hall and in Southern California high schools.

Turns out, the hire was a little too good, because Kingsbury left six weeks later to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

So Helton went out and got, in football parlance, Kingsbury’s younger brother.

North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is set to become USC’s new offensive coordinator, according to Adam Maya of Trojan Sports.

The Los Angeles Times on Sunday night confirmed through Harrell’s father that the two sides were in negotiations and working toward a deal.

Harrell played quarterback at Texas Tech under current Pac-12 rival Mike Leach. He also forged a brief NFL career — Harrell backed up Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, while Kingsbury briefly did the same for Tom Brady in New England — before jumping into coaching. He spent two seasons as Leach’s outside receivers coach at Washington State before returning to his native Texas as UNT’s offensive coordinator ahead of the 2016 season.

While working alongside Seth Littrell, Harrell has transformed the Mean Green offense in his three seasons in Denton. UNT leaped from 118th nationally in total offense in 2015 — the year prior to Harrell’s arrival — to 20th in 2018. North Texas also went from 124th to 26th in scoring, 119th to 30th in yards per play and 115th to 12th in passing offense.

Mean Green quarterback Mason Fine is on pace to shatter every North Texas passing and total offense record in the book. He’ll have to work similar magic with JT Daniels for Helton and company to stick around in 2020 and beyond. In starting 11 games as a true freshman, Daniels completed 59.5 percent of his 363 passes for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. As a point of comparison, Fine connected on 64.6 percent of his 469 throws for 3,793 yards with 27 touchdowns versus five picks. His 291.8 yards per game were ninth nationally, while two Mean Green receivers (Rico Bussey, Jr. and Jalen Guyton) topped the 800-yard mark, something no USC receiver did in 2018.

While no deal is complete as of this writing, it certainly appears headed that way.

Ex-Oregon, Wake Forest WR Tabari Hines transferring to NC State

By John TaylorJan 28, 2019, 9:11 AM EST
Maybe the third time will be a charm for Tabari Hines?

After beginning his collegiate career at Wake Forest, Hines announced in April of 2018 that he would be taking a graduate transfer to Oregon.  However, in November of the same year, the wide receiver decided to leave Eugene after spending less than one full season with the Ducks.

Sunday, 247Sports.com reports, Hines has decided to head back to the ACC and continue his playing career at NC State.

Hines, who played in just three games with the Ducks (three catches, 42 yards, one touchdown), will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.  Because he played in less than four games this past season, Hines can take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule and preserve a year of eligibility he can use this year.

During his last season with Wake in 2017, Hines’ 53 receptions were tied for the team lead, while his 683 receiving yards were good for third. His seven receiving touchdowns were also third on the Demon Deacons.

In 2015, Hines set Wake freshman records for receptions (32) and receiving yards (366) in a single season. He started 14 games the next two seasons — six in 2017, eight the year before.

Interestingly, Hines has had some significant success against his new team in the past.  In 2017, Hines caught three touchdowns passes among his eight receptions for 139 yards in a win over NC State.  The year before, in a loss to the Wolfpack, Hines accounted for 125 yards and a touchdown on his nine catches; the year before that, he had five receptions for 42 yards against NCSU as a true freshman.

Hines has 126 receptions for 1,528 yards and 14 touchdowns thus far in his collegiate career; 22 of the receptions, 306 of the yards and four of the touchdowns came at the expense of the team for which he will suit up in 2019.

Dan Mullen adds one of his former Mississippi State assistants to Florida coaching staff

By John TaylorJan 27, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
After losing an assistant to Alabama, Dan Mullen turned to a familiar face to fill a hole on his Florida coaching staff.

Sunday afternoon, Florida announced that Mullen has hired David Turner as the Gators’ new defensive line coach.  Turner replaces Sal Sunseri, who is leaving Gainesville to take a job on Nick Saban‘s coaching staff in Tuscaloosa.

From 2013-15, Turner was Mullen’s defensive line coach at Mississippi State; in 2009, Mullen’s first year as the head coach in Starkville, Turner was his line coach as well.

“David is a great addition to our coaching staff and the Gators football family,” Mullen said in a statement. “We spent some time together at Mississippi State and he has produced numerous first-round picks in the NFL over his 30-plus years of coaching. Having spent 16 years in the SEC, he understands that this is a line of scrimmage league and our defensive line will continue to play fast, physical and aggressive under his leadership.”

Turner comes to UF after spending the 2018 season as the line coach at UT-San Antonio.  Prior to that, he was the defensive tackles coach and defensive run-game coordinator at Texas A&M from 2016-17.

In between his two stints at MSU, Turner was the defensive line coach at Kentucky from 2010-12.  His other SEC experience has come at Alabama (2006), Vanderbilt (2002-05) and UK (1993-94).

 

Michigan’s Nolan Ulizio tweets transfers to Pitt

By John TaylorJan 27, 2019, 7:47 PM EST
The transfer train continues rolling along this offseason, with one ACC school the latest beneficiary of a personnel move from another Power Five program.

Late last week, Nolan Ulizio announced that he would be transferring from Michigan.  On Twitter Sunday, the offensive lineman confirmed that he would be moving on to Pitt and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Panthers.

As a graduate transfer, Ulizio will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 for Pat Narduzzi‘s squad.

Ulizio, a three-star 2015 signee, took a redshirt as a true freshman, then played in four games in 2016.  The following season, he started five of the eight games in which he played, with all of those starts coming at right tackle.

This past season, Ulizio played in four games — three at left tackle, one at left guard.  He didn’t start any of those games in 2018.