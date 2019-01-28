Mississippi State nabs Oregon receivers coach to fill vacancy on staff

After losing an assistant coach to a job in the NFL, Mississippi State has announced the addition of former Oregon wide receivers coach Michael Johnson to the coaching staff. Johnson takes over the same role as wide receivers coach with the Bulldogs after two seasons in the same role with the Oregon Ducks.
“Michael will be an incredible asset to our coaching staff,” Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead said in a released statement. “He’s coached some of the best players in the NFL and has offensive coordinator experience at both the college and professional levels. His wide receiver group broke records last year at Oregon. He understands technique and getting the most out of his players. He also is an outstanding recruiter and knows what it takes to build and maintain relationships at this level. He is going to make an immediate impact on our program.”
Johnson has spent his entire coaching career in either the NFL or the Pac-12 with the exception of three seasons as the head coach of The King’s Academy in California, where he coached his son. His son, Michael Johnson Jr., signed with Penn State last December. It is worth a reminder that Moorhead was an offensive coordinator at Penn State prior to taking the Mississippi State head coaching job prior to last season, and Mississippi State was among the schools to extend an offer for a scholarship.
Johnson’s previous coaching stops have included stints with Oregon, UCLA, and Oregon State at the college level and with the San Diego Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.
Johnson replaces Luke Getsy, who returned to the Green Bay Packers after originally leaving the Packers for a role at Mississippi State under Moorhead.
Kansas head coach Les Miles has put a couple more pieces of his staff together with the addition to two new analysts and a director of video operations. Joining the Jayhawk football staff are Jay Niemann as a defensive analyst, Christopher Woods as an analyst, and Alex Knisely as Director of Video Operations.
Niemann spent the past three seasons as a defensive coordinator for Rutgers, and he brings plenty of coaching experience with him to Kansas. Prior to his stint at Rutgers in the Big Ten, Niemann coached the defense at Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa Hardin-Simmons University in Texas, and Drake. He certainly has some familiarity with the landscape of the Big 12, as he played football for Iowa State from 1979-1982.
Woods previously was the defensive coordinator at Columbia, a position he held since 2011. He has also made coaching stops at Bryant University, Harvard, Stonehill College and Mansfield, where he won PSAC Coach of the Year and was named the AFCA Region II coach of the year in 2003, before the university shut the football program down in 2006.
Analysts do not hold any coaching roles on the staff that have any direct coaching of players. Instead, they break down film and help prepare game plans and offer their insight in any way they can.
Kniseley comes to Kansas from Northwestern, where he spent the previous two seasons as an assistant director of video operations.
NC State defensive end Davontae McCrae is leaving the Wolfpack. Shortly after word broke his name had been entered in the NCAA transfer portal, McCrae confirmed his decision to transfer as he begins the recruiting process.
“With personal aspirations to obtain a college degree and also furthering my football career to the next level, I will be transferring from North Carolina State University and I am now open to any and all recruitment,” McCrae said in a statement on his Twitter account Monday afternoon. “I am thankful for this university and the lessons I’ve learned while in attendance here. As of today, January 28, 2019, I am taking the first step in finding a new program to succeed at academically and athletically.”
McCrae was a three-star recruit in NC State’s Class of 2018. He redshirted the 2018 season, which gives him four years of eligibility. However, he will have to sit out the 2019 season as a transfer player if he lands at another FBS program due to NCAA transfer rules. He would then have three years of eligibility beginning in the 2020 season unless he applies for a waiver and is granted an exemption by the NCAA.
Where McCrae goes next remains to be seen for the Miami native.
A day after one Penn State player opted to take his name out of the NCAA transfer portal, another is officially leaving Happy Valley. Offensive lineman Alex Gellerstedt announced his decision to transfer to Virginia for the 2019 season.
“In my time at Penn State I have made friends for life and had a chance to be a part of a truly special community,” Gellerstedt said in a statement shared on Twitter. “With that being said, I am very excited to announce that following my graduation in May I will be transferring to the University of Virginia and finishing my college career in Charlottesville.”
As a graduate transfer, Gellerstedt will be eligible to play right away this fall for Virginia, giving the Cavaliers another body to put on the line of scrimmage.
Gellerstedt was one of 11 Penn State players to enter their name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, which allows players to explore potential transfer options without officially leaving their current program. Although most players entering their name in the transfer portal likely move on to a new program, Penn State safety Lamont Wade chose to not transfer and remain at Penn State.
Gellerstedt will have two years of eligibility to use at Virginia.
With all of the quarterback transfer news flooding the headlines this past month, it might have been easy to forget that UCF has their own little offseason quarterback story to pay attention to. After completing his fifth surgery to repair damage to his right knee from the regular season finale last fall, McKenzie Milton has been released from the hospital and is now beginning the arduous rehab process.
Milton’s mother shared the latest update on Milton’s progress on Sunday via Twitter, saying the star UCF quarterback was being released from the hospital after a successful surgical procedure.
Milton’s latest surgery was to focus on improving nerve activity in the right knee. It still remains unknown when or if Milton will return to play for the Knights in 2019, although Milton is clearly not ready to suggest it to be off the table. Perhaps to play it as safe as possible, UCF is already embracing the possibility of not having Milton back for the 2019 season. During this offseason, UCF added former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush to the roster via transfer. Wimbush is a graduate transfer, which makes him available to play right away this fall. If Milton is not able to be a part of the plan for UCF this season, Wimbush would likely take over as the starting quarterback.
Milton has passed for 8,683 yards and 72 touchdowns in his past three years at UCF, including the last two seasons as the starting quarterback without losing a single game. Milton has finished in the top 10 in the Heisman Trophy voting each of the past two seasons and will be difficult to replace in terms of productivity for UCF’s offense. Although the rehab process for him will certainly keep him out of action this spring, there could still be a chance a rehabbing Milton potentially gets on the field in the fall, even if late in the year or for a bowl game.