NC State DE Davontae McCrae announces decision to transfer

NC State defensive end Davontae McCrae is leaving the Wolfpack. Shortly after word broke his name had been entered in the NCAA transfer portal, McCrae confirmed his decision to transfer as he begins the recruiting process.

“With personal aspirations to obtain a college degree and also furthering my football career to the next level, I will be transferring from North Carolina State University and I am now open to any and all recruitment,” McCrae said in a statement on his Twitter account Monday afternoon. “I am thankful for this university and the lessons I’ve learned while in attendance here. As of today, January 28, 2019, I am taking the first step in finding a new program to succeed at academically and athletically.”

McCrae was a three-star recruit in NC State’s Class of 2018. He redshirted the 2018 season, which gives him four years of eligibility. However, he will have to sit out the 2019 season as a transfer player if he lands at another FBS program due to NCAA transfer rules. He would then have three years of eligibility beginning in the 2020 season unless he applies for a waiver and is granted an exemption by the NCAA.

Where McCrae goes next remains to be seen for the Miami native.

