Report: Three-quarters of Clemson’s black players declined White House invite over President Trump’s ‘divisive politics’

By John TaylorJan 29, 2019, 1:11 PM EST
Fresh off McWinning the national championship, the Clemson football program accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to celebrate its title at the White House amidst a partial government shutdown.  While the fast-food fare was the most discussed aspect of the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, it’s who wasn’t among the contingent of Tigers to make the trek to D.C. that’ll likely be a topic of conversation over the coming days.

According to TheRoot.com, playing members of the Clemson football team confirmed that a majority of the black football players on the Tigers passed on the opportunity to be feted at the White House, with “some specifically citing racism and their disdain for Trump’s divisive politics,” the website wrote.

From the report:

The Root spoke with three black Clemson players who each separately confirmed that many players, both black and white, had no interest in making the trip. All three acknowledged that Donald Trump was the reason they chose not to attend. Even more telling, most of Clemson’s white players were in attendance while nearly three-fourths of the school’s black football players took a hard pass on the chance to eat cold fries with the president of people who eat salads from McDonald’s.

“It wasn’t like we had a team meeting or anything,” said one of Clemson’s offensive stars who spoke with The Root on the condition of anonymity. “Players were talking amongst each other but everybody was like: ‘I’m not going to that.’

Per the website, 15 of the 57 black Clemson players listed on the team’s official roster attended the event.  Of those 15, 11 were freshmen or sophomores; just one senior made the trip.

According to the school, nearly two-thirds of the team was on the trip. “On the championship game roster, 26 players had already received their bachelor’s degree, and had no planned obligations on campus beginning that week,” an email statement to the website from a school spokesperson read in part.  A breakdown along racial lines when it comes to those already graduated and did/didn’t attend wasn’t given by the school.

The three black players who confirmed that a majority of their black teammates didn’t make the trip with the rest of the team also confirmed that no one associated with the program, from coaches to football staffers athletic department officials, pressured them to go or attempted to change their minds.  Additionally, no one told “them to keep quiet about their reasons for not going,” TheRoot.com noted.

Two Utes transfer to Utah State, will continue career with Aggies

By John TaylorJan 29, 2019, 3:03 PM EST
Two football players who have transferred from Utah this offseason will, as it turns out, remain in the Beehive State.

On his Twitter account Monday, wide receiver Siaosi Mariner (not pictured), who confirmed via the same social media service earlier this month that he would be transferring from Utah, indicated that he would be transferring into Gary Andersen‘s Utah State football program.  In another tweet, Mariner posted a photo of him and defensive end Caleb Repp (not pictured), another transfer from Utah, posing in USU uniforms with Andersen, an indication that Repp is transferring to the Aggies as well.

Both players will head to Logan as graduate transfers, which means the redshirt juniors will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

In 12 games this past season, Mariner caught 17 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown, with the former two totals good for sixth on the team.  At least as it comes to the Utes portion of his playing career, the redshirt junior will finish with 785 yards and four touchdowns on his 52 receptions.

Repp began his collegiate career as a tight end and sometimes-wide receiver — he started six games as a true freshman and then redshirted the next year — before moving to defensive end following the 2016 season. He then played in 12 games in 2017 and 13 in 2018 at the edges of the Utes’ defensive line.

Two Clemson players suspended over failed drug tests still on team as appeals process continues

By John TaylorJan 29, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
One of the biggest storylines heading into the 2018 College Football Playoff continues to unfold as it winds its way through The Association’s process.

Along with All-American Dexter Lawrence, tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella (pictured, No. 77) were suspended ahead of the College Football Playoff after testing positive in mid-December for ostarine, a banned substance used to help increase muscle mass and strength.  A second sample was tested as well and, much to the chagrin of a mind-boggled Lawrencethe suspension was upheld and the trio missed the semifinal win over Notre Dame as well as the championship game win over Alabama.

At the time it was confirmed that they would miss the title game, it was acknowledged by athletic director Dan Radakovich that “Clemson filed notices of appeal with the NCAA” and “will continue to work with the three impacted student-athletes and their legal representatives over the coming weeks to prepare the appeals.” As Lawrence is off to the NFL, the appeal, when it comes to the 2019 college football season, will focus on Galloway and Giella.

In offering an update on the situation, the Charleston Post & Courier is reporting that Galloway and Giella remain as a part of the Tigers football program as they await word from the NCAA on their appeals.  Both players have been suspended for one full year because of the failed drug test, which means they would miss at least the entire 2019 regular season if their appeals are denied.

According to the Post & Courier, NCAA rules would prohibit Giella from playing in a bowl game if the suspension is upheld because he will be in his final year of eligibility in 2019 and has already played three seasons.  Galloway, however, would be permitted to play in a bowl/playoff game.  There’s more from the newspaper on Galloway’s eligibility situation:

If Galloway were to play in postseason games for the Tigers in 2019, under the new redshirt rule he would not burn an additional year of eligibility because he would have played in less than four games. However, he still loses a year for the suspension.

Under that scenario, Galloway could still have two years left to play beginning in 2020.

Galloway, a true freshman, caught five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in 2018, while Giella, a redshirt junior, has played in 19 games during his time with the Tigers, including eight this past season.

Both players will be permitted to participate in spring practice the month after next even if the appeals process continues.

Maryland pulls in transfers from Ohio State, Virginia Tech

By John TaylorJan 29, 2019, 11:55 AM EST
It’s been a good day on the Power Five transfer front for Mike Locksley and Maryland.

First, it is being reported that wide receiver Sean Savoy, who transferred from Virginia Tech in November of last year, has decided to transfer to Maryland.  A short time later, Ohio State confirmed that linebacker Keandre Jones had decided to transfer from the Buckeyes; it was subsequently confirmed that he too will move on to the Terrapins.

Both Jones and Savoy are already enrolled in classes at U-M.  It’s believed that both players will have to sit out the 2019 season in order to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, although 247Sports.com writes that “[i]t’s unclear if Jones will graduate from Ohio State, thus allowing him to play next season as a grad transfer, or will have to sit next season as a typical transfer student.”

Savoy, a three-star 2017 signee, started 11 games as a true freshman for the Hokies, catching 39 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns. The Washington D.C. native was second on the team in all three categories that season.

This past season, however, Savoy had totaled 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 18 receptions. He started three of the 10 games in which he played in 2018.

A four-star member of OSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Jones was rated as the No. 9 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Maryland.  Jones had originally committed to Maryland before, along with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, flipping to Ohio State after Locksley lost out on the head job with the Terrapins to DJ Durkin.

Most of Jones’ game action with the Buckeyes came on special teams.

Louisville lands Florida grad transfer T.J McCoy

By John TaylorJan 29, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
In June of 2015, T.J. McCoy transferred from North Carolina State to Florida to be closer to his ailing father.  Nearly four years later, he’s heading back to the ACC once again.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, McCoy announced that he has decided to transfer from Florida to finish out his playing career elsewhere.  As it turns out, that elsewhere is Louisville, with the offensive lineman confirming that, “after meeting with [first-year head coach Scott] Satterfield and [offensive coordinator Dwayne] Ledford and witnessing their passion and commitment to building players and the program,” he has decided to move on to the Cardinals.

Coming to the ACC school as a graduate transfer, McCoy will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.  The upcoming season will be the redshirt junior’s final year of eligibility.

McCoy was a three-star member of NC State’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 21 center in the country.  After redshirting as a true freshman, McCoy played in nine games in 2016, starting the final four games of that season at center; he then started nine games at the same position in 2017 before suffering a season-ending injury.

With new head coach Dan Mullen in charge, McCoy lost his starting job and played in just four games this past season.