Two Utes transfer to Utah State, will continue career with Aggies

Two football players who have transferred from Utah this offseason will, as it turns out, remain in the Beehive State.
On his Twitter account Monday, wide receiver Siaosi Mariner (not pictured), who confirmed via the same social media service earlier this month that he would be transferring from Utah, indicated that he would be transferring into Gary Andersen‘s Utah State football program. In another tweet, Mariner posted a photo of him and defensive end Caleb Repp (not pictured), another transfer from Utah, posing in USU uniforms with Andersen, an indication that Repp is transferring to the Aggies as well.
Both players will head to Logan as graduate transfers, which means the redshirt juniors will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.
In 12 games this past season, Mariner caught 17 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown, with the former two totals good for sixth on the team. At least as it comes to the Utes portion of his playing career, the redshirt junior will finish with 785 yards and four touchdowns on his 52 receptions.
Repp began his collegiate career as a tight end and sometimes-wide receiver — he started six games as a true freshman and then redshirted the next year — before moving to defensive end following the 2016 season. He then played in 12 games in 2017 and 13 in 2018 at the edges of the Utes’ defensive line.