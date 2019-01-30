Alex Hornibrook participating in Wisconsin’s winter workouts

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears the clouds hanging over the health of Alex Hornibrook are somewhat abating, although it’s still far too early to tell if they’ve dissipated completely.

First reported by Bucky’s 5th Quarter, Hornibrook is participating with the rest of his Wisconsin teammates as the Badgers have kicked off their winter workouts. That report was subsequently confirmed to the Wisconsin State Journal by a UW official.

The uncertainty over Hornibrook’s health revolves around a series of head injuries he suffered in the second half of the 2018 season.

Hornibrook suffered a concussion in the Week 8 win over Illinois and missed the following weekend’s loss to Northwestern. While the quarterback returned for the Week 10 win over Rutgers, he suffered another concussion in that game that kept him out the next two weeks, although he did return to start the regular-season finale against Minnesota.

Additionally, Hornibrook was sidelined for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl after concussion-like symptoms resurfaced even as he wasn’t injured in the loss to Minnesota; rather, concussion symptoms resurfaced as the Badgers prepared for the bowl game.

The State Journal writes that “UW coach Paul Chryst said in December that Hornibrook saw a specialist in Michigan during the season and that it was too early at that point to discuss Hornibrook’s long-term future.”

When not injured, Hornibrook has been the Badgers’ starting quarterback the past three seasons. Jack Coan, a true sophomore, started the games in 2018 in which Hornibrook wasn’t available.

As a team last season, the Badgers were 90th nationally in passing efficiency (157.7), 119th in passing yards per game (157.7) and tied for 100th in yards per attempt (6.7).