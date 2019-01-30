Army’s Boo Corrigan takes athletic director job at NC State

Coming off the service academy’s best season record-wise in its history, Army now has to replace the man responsible for bringing Jeff Monken to West Point.

Wednesday, NC State announced that Boo Corrigan has been named as the university’s new athletic director. Corrigan replaces Debbie Yow, who announced in June of last year that she would be stepping down from her post this year.

Corrigan, who spent the last eight years at Army, will officially take over for Yow May 1.

“With Debbie’s retirement as NC State’s athletics director, it was critical that we find a leader that could build on the unprecedented success we have enjoyed during her tenure,” NCSU chancellor Randy Woodson said in a statement. “In Boo we have found a very successful leader who puts student-athletes first, builds strong relationships both internally and externally, and is committed to the development of coaches and staff to achieve at a very high level. I could not be more excited about the future of NC State Athletics.”

Prior to Army, Corrigan, a Notre Dame graduate, served as the associate athletic director at Duke. His father, Gene Corrigan, was the commissioner of the ACC from 1987-97.