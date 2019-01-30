Duke WR Aaron Young transferring, looking to head back west

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In Duke’s 2018 season opener, Aaron Young posted the 100-yard receiving game of his collegiate career. Five months later, he’s gone.

Speaking to 247Sports.com, Young confirmed that he has decided to transfer from the Blue Devils and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. Specifically, the California native is looking to move to a school closer to the West Coast.

“I’m looking for a graduate program that I can get into since I can’t get into one here, and also a chance to play closer to home,” the wide receiver told the website.

This past season, Young totaled 139 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. Four of the receptions, 114 of the yards and the lone score came in the season-opening win over Army. Injuries, including a hamstring issue, limited Young for the remainder of the season.

Young, who finishes his Blue Devils tenure with 34 receptions, 582 yards and four touchdowns, is leaving Duke as a graduate transfer, which will give him immediate eligibility in 2019. The website also writes that the receiver “could get a sixth year if he’s granted a medical hardship waiver after missing nearly the entire year last season.”