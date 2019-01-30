Duke WR Aaron Young transferring, looking to head back west

In Duke’s 2018 season opener, Aaron Young posted the 100-yard receiving game of his collegiate career. Five months later, he’s gone.
Speaking to 247Sports.com, Young confirmed that he has decided to transfer from the Blue Devils and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. Specifically, the California native is looking to move to a school closer to the West Coast.
“I’m looking for a graduate program that I can get into since I can’t get into one here, and also a chance to play closer to home,” the wide receiver told the website.
This past season, Young totaled 139 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. Four of the receptions, 114 of the yards and the lone score came in the season-opening win over Army. Injuries, including a hamstring issue, limited Young for the remainder of the season.
Young, who finishes his Blue Devils tenure with 34 receptions, 582 yards and four touchdowns, is leaving Duke as a graduate transfer, which will give him immediate eligibility in 2019. The website also writes that the receiver “could get a sixth year if he’s granted a medical hardship waiver after missing nearly the entire year last season.”
It appears Nick Saban‘s Home for Wayward and/or Unemployed Head Coaches is set to add yet another resident.
Citing a person with knowledge of the move, George Schroeder of USA Today is reporting that Saban will hire Mike Stoops to an off-field role as part of his extended Alabama football staff. While a specific role wasn’t defined, it’s expected that Stoops will serve as a defensive analyst or consultant.
In early October, Stoops was ousted as the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma in the midst of the third year of his second stint in Norman. From 1999-2003, he was the co-coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Sooners.
In between his stints at OU, Stoops, whose family has a long history with Saban, was the head coach at Arizona from 2004-11.
If the move comes to fruition, Stoops would join a growing number of former head coaches who Saban has brought to Tuscaloosa, from Lane Kiffin to Mike Locksley to Steve Sarkisian to Butch Jones. Locksley (HERE), Sarkisian (HERE) and Jones (HERE) all joined the Crimson Tide as analysts, with the first two promoted to offensive coordinator with the program (Sarkisian is set for his second stint in that role); Locksley and Kiffin ultimately moved on to head jobs at other programs, the former to Maryland this year and the latter to Florida Atlantic a couple of years ago.
Jones had the opportunity to join Locksley for an on-field role with the Terrapins, but has reportedly decided to remain with the Tide.
I don’t believe this is part of The Process, Coach Saban.
Three weeks ago, Clemson took a 31-16 lead on Alabama at halftime, then scored the next 13 points over the last two quarters to claim a dominating 44-16 victory and its second College Football Playoff championship the past three years. Speaking on PFT Live Wednesday morning, now-former Crimson Tide running back Josh Jacobs cited a lack of energy in the locker room prior to the game as well as the team being “mentally fatigued” as factors in the loss to the Tigers (even as it was a 14-13 game after the first quarter, but that’s neither here nor there).
“Honestly, I know it might sound cliché… but, before the game, you could feel it was gonna be a rough one,” Jacobs said, adding that he had that feeling in the locker room. “Not only young players trying to feel the vibe of big games, being able to play so long after a certain amount of time it kind of wears on you, especially when you play great teams week-in and week-out you get everybody’s best shot it kind of wears on you.
“I think the team was just mentally fatigued. … For the most part, I think people were just fatigued.”
For the rest of Mike Florio‘s talk with Jacobs, click on the video below.
Coming off the service academy’s best season record-wise in its history, Army now has to replace the man responsible for bringing Jeff Monken to West Point.
Wednesday, NC State announced that Boo Corrigan has been named as the university’s new athletic director. Corrigan replaces Debbie Yow, who announced in June of last year that she would be stepping down from her post this year.
Corrigan, who spent the last eight years at Army, will officially take over for Yow May 1.
“With Debbie’s retirement as NC State’s athletics director, it was critical that we find a leader that could build on the unprecedented success we have enjoyed during her tenure,” NCSU chancellor Randy Woodson said in a statement. “In Boo we have found a very successful leader who puts student-athletes first, builds strong relationships both internally and externally, and is committed to the development of coaches and staff to achieve at a very high level. I could not be more excited about the future of NC State Athletics.”
Prior to Army, Corrigan, a Notre Dame graduate, served as the associate athletic director at Duke. His father, Gene Corrigan, was the commissioner of the ACC from 1987-97.
It appears the clouds hanging over the health of Alex Hornibrook are somewhat abating, although it’s still far too early to tell if they’ve dissipated completely.
First reported by Bucky’s 5th Quarter, Hornibrook is participating with the rest of his Wisconsin teammates as the Badgers have kicked off their winter workouts. That report was subsequently confirmed to the Wisconsin State Journal by a UW official.
The uncertainty over Hornibrook’s health revolves around a series of head injuries he suffered in the second half of the 2018 season.
Hornibrook suffered a concussion in the Week 8 win over Illinois and missed the following weekend’s loss to Northwestern. While the quarterback returned for the Week 10 win over Rutgers, he suffered another concussion in that game that kept him out the next two weeks, although he did return to start the regular-season finale against Minnesota.
Additionally, Hornibrook was sidelined for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl after concussion-like symptoms resurfaced even as he wasn’t injured in the loss to Minnesota; rather, concussion symptoms resurfaced as the Badgers prepared for the bowl game.
The State Journal writes that “UW coach Paul Chryst said in December that Hornibrook saw a specialist in Michigan during the season and that it was too early at that point to discuss Hornibrook’s long-term future.”
When not injured, Hornibrook has been the Badgers’ starting quarterback the past three seasons. Jack Coan, a true sophomore, started the games in 2018 in which Hornibrook wasn’t available.
As a team last season, the Badgers were 90th nationally in passing efficiency (157.7), 119th in passing yards per game (157.7) and tied for 100th in yards per attempt (6.7).