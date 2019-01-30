LOOK: Lane Kiffin visits recruit in maternity ward

Coming off a season with the most wins in school history, Washington State and Mike Leach have agreed to a contract extension that will run through the 2023 season. In addition, defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys has been signed to a three-year contract.

The contract extension for Leach is a one-year addition to the current contract for Leach. In all, Leach is now on a five-year contract as he continues to improve the Washington State program on the field. The Cougars went 11-2 last season with a victory in the Alamo Bowl, although one win shy of playing for a Pac-12 championship. The Cougars have won at least eight games each of the past four seasons.

“Coach Mike Leach has built a nationally prominent football program at Washington State and our student-athletes continue to excel athletically and academically under his leadership,” Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun said in a released statement. “His ability to create and steward a winning culture, combined with his vision and expertise, make him one of the elite coaches in the entire sport of football. Few coaches could have accomplished what Coach Leach did in 2018. There is no greater head football coach for WSU than Mike Leach and we are happy to have him leading our program for many years to come.”

Under Leach’s current agreement, his 2019 compensation will be $3.75 million, while the following four years he is scheduled to make $4 million per year. Following the 2020 season, Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000. Details of Claeys’ contract were not released.

In his seven seasons leading the Cougars, Leach has amassed 49 victories, which ranks third in program history, He has guided the Cougars to five bowl games in the past six years, also a first for a Cougar coach, and over the past four seasons WSU has the second-most conference wins of any program in the Pac-12.

Claeys joined the Washington State coaching staff in January 2018 as the replacement for Alex Grinch, who left the Cougars for a job at Ohio State. Claeys has also been the one-time head coach of Minnesota in 2016 after serving as an interim coach in 2015 and defensive coordinator of the Gophers from 2011 through 2015.

