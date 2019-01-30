Getty Images

LSU set to extend Ed Orgeron’s contract

By John TaylorJan 30, 2019, 8:33 PM EST
Coming off the football program’s first 10-win season in a half-decade, LSU is set to reward its head coach with a reworked deal.

According to both the Baton Rouge Advocate and New Orleans Times-Picayune, the university and Ed Orgeron are in the process of working on a contract extension for the coach.  While there’s been no comment from the university, the Advocate writes that “[c]ontract extensions must meet approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors, who are next scheduled to meet on March 15 at 10 a.m.”

“The deadline to submit items on the agenda is Feb. 15,” the newspaper added.

No details have been made available as to what an amended contract will look like for Orgeron, whose current deal runs through the 2021 season.  There’s little doubt, though, that it’ll include a bump in pay.

Last year, per USA Today‘s coaches salary database, Orgeron’s $3.5 million in guaranteed compensation was tied with Arkansas’ Chad Morris for ninth in the 14-team SEC.

Orgeron has posted a 25-9 record as the Tigers’ head coach.  In two full seasons — he replaced the dismissed Les Miles a third of the way through the 2016 season — Orgeron has gone 19-7.

Boomer Sooner! Oklahoma board approves contract extension (and raise) for Lincoln Riley

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 30, 2019, 6:40 PM EST
It was reported earlier this month that Oklahoma was moving forward with a contract extension for head coach Lincoln Riley, but the extension still required approval from the board of regents. That approval has been granted, and Riley is going to have some extra cash coming his way.

According to multiple reporters out of Oklahoma, Riley’s contract has formally been extended through Jan. 31, 2024. As per the contract, Riley will be paid a stay bonus of $700,000 every June 1 during the course of his contract, with a $1 million stay bonus scheduled if he is still the head coach of Oklahoma on April 1, 2021.

After coaching Oklahoma to a second straight Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff appearance with two consecutive Heisman Trophy winners, Riley was mentioned as a potential coaching candidate for NFL suitors. But Oklahoma worked to ensure Riley was satisfied staying in Norman for the long haul. This new contract extension will make Riley the highest-paid coach in the Big 12 with a contract at $6 million, surpassing Tom Herman of Texas (as well as Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State and Gary Patterson of TCU). Based off the coaching salary information from the 2018 season, Riley’s new $6 million contract bumps the Sooners coach into the top 10 in coaching salaries in college football (No. 9 overall based off the 2018 contract salary database maintained by USA Today).

In addition to Riley’s contract details, the board at Oklahoma also approved a $1.4 million contract for new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who joined the Sooners after a brief stint with Ohio State. Last year at Ohio State, Grinch was paid $1.15 million (while Greg Schiano was paid $1.5 million). Grinch’s new contract moves Grinch into the top 10 in assistant coaching salaries as well.

Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker adds name to transfer portal

Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 30, 2019, 5:48 PM EST
Virginia Tech has had a handful of departures from the football program this offseason, so much so that head coach Justin Fuente had to release a statement to ensure all is fine in Blacksburg. While the news of a second quarterback transferring from the program may seem jarring at first glance, the news that Hendon Hooker is now leaving the Hokies is anything but unexpected.

Hooker announced his decision to transfer with a statement shared on his Twitter profile Wednesday afternoon. Hooker said he has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, which allows him to weigh his potential transfer options but does not mean a return to Virginia Tech is necessarily out of the question. However, Hooker’s statement makes it seem as though he will be moving on to a new program this fall.

“After praying and talking it over with my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal,” Hooker said after first thanking Fuente and the Virginia Tech football staff. “Thank you Hokie Nation for all of the support and love you’ve shown me throughout the years!”

Hooker appeared in six games for Virginia Tech in 2018, in which he did not attempt a pass but did have four rushing attempts for 57 yards and a touchdown. A member of the Class of 2017 and a three-star recruit, Hooker was unlikely to unseat Ryan Willis as the presumptive starting quarterback for Virginia Tech in the fall. Class of 2018 four-star Quincy Patterson also was likely to be slotted ahead of Hooker on the depth chart after appearing in just three games last season (thus preserving a redshirt year of eligibility).

Where Hooker goes next remains to be seen. He joins Josh Jackson as the second quarterback to leave Virginia Tech this offseason amid a handful of other transfers.

Virginia Tech, East Carolina will each play two FCS opponents instead of playing each other

Photo by Lance King/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 30, 2019, 4:56 PM EST
East Carolina has found an opponent to fill a scheduling vacancy on the non-conference schedule in 2019. East Carolina will host William & Mary on September 21, 2019, which completes the 2019 schedule for the Pirates.

East Carolina leads the all-time series with the FCS program with a record of 12-4-1. This will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2001. The game against William & Mary will be a second home game against an opponent from the FCS, which means in order to qualify for a postseason bowl game that East Carolina will have to win a minimum of seven games this fall. East Carolina also hosts Gardner-Webb on Sept. 7.

East Carolina had a vacancy on the non-conference schedule because Virginia Tech pulled out of making a road trip to East Carolina this season after a scheduling conflict between the two schools surfaced last fall. East Carolina scrapped their road trip to Blacksburg out of concern for Hurricane Florence moving through the region last fall. The Pirates later agreed to tack on an extra game to the schedule against NC State instead of working out an arrangement to play Virginia Tech on a makeup date at the end of the season. Virginia Tech managed to schedule a home game against Marshall in order to keep the school’s bowl streak alive. Last December, it was reported Virginia Tech called off negotiations with East Carolina for an adjustment to the schedule that could have included a future home game for Virginia Tech or moving their previously scheduled 2019 meeting to a neutral field to split the revenue.

If you were curious, Virginia Tech has a bye week scheduled for Sept. 21. The Hokies also have a 12-game schedule on the books that includes two FCS opponents (Furman and Rhode Island). Virginia Tech’s home game against Furman is Sept. 14, when East Carolina has a scheduled bye week. It’s a shame Virginia Tech and East Carolina couldn’t put their differences aside and get a game on the schedule instead of resorting to scheduling two FCS opponents.

Washington State, Mike Leach agree on contract extension

Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 30, 2019, 4:25 PM EST
Coming off a season with the most wins in school history, Washington State and Mike Leach have agreed to a contract extension that will run through the 2023 season. In addition, defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys has been signed to a three-year contract.

The contract extension for Leach is a one-year addition to the current contract for Leach. In all, Leach is now on a five-year contract as he continues to improve the Washington State program on the field. The Cougars went 11-2 last season with a victory in the Alamo Bowl, although one win shy of playing for a Pac-12 championship. The Cougars have won at least eight games each of the past four seasons.

“Coach Mike Leach has built a nationally prominent football program at Washington State and our student-athletes continue to excel athletically and academically under his leadership,” Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun said in a released statement. “His ability to create and steward a winning culture, combined with his vision and expertise, make him one of the elite coaches in the entire sport of football. Few coaches could have accomplished what Coach Leach did in 2018. There is no greater head football coach for WSU than Mike Leach and we are happy to have him leading our program for many years to come.”

Leach will be paid $3.75 million for the 2019 season and $4 million in 2020. He will be given a retention bonus of $750,000 after the 2020 season.

Under Leach’s current agreement, his 2019 compensation will be $3.75 million, while the following four years he is scheduled to make $4 million per year. Following the 2020 season, Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000. Details of Claeys’ contract were not released.

In his seven seasons leading the Cougars, Leach has amassed 49 victories, which ranks third in program history, He has guided the Cougars to five bowl games in the past six years, also a first for a Cougar coach, and over the past four seasons WSU has the second-most conference wins of any program in the Pac-12.

Claeys joined the Washington State coaching staff in January 2018 as the replacement for Alex Grinch, who left the Cougars for a job at Ohio State. Claeys has also been the one-time head coach of Minnesota in 2016 after serving as an interim coach in 2015 and defensive coordinator of the Gophers from 2011 through 2015.