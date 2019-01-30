LSU set to extend Ed Orgeron’s contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coming off the football program’s first 10-win season in a half-decade, LSU is set to reward its head coach with a reworked deal.

According to both the Baton Rouge Advocate and New Orleans Times-Picayune, the university and Ed Orgeron are in the process of working on a contract extension for the coach. While there’s been no comment from the university, the Advocate writes that “[c]ontract extensions must meet approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors, who are next scheduled to meet on March 15 at 10 a.m.”

“The deadline to submit items on the agenda is Feb. 15,” the newspaper added.

No details have been made available as to what an amended contract will look like for Orgeron, whose current deal runs through the 2021 season. There’s little doubt, though, that it’ll include a bump in pay.

Last year, per USA Today‘s coaches salary database, Orgeron’s $3.5 million in guaranteed compensation was tied with Arkansas’ Chad Morris for ninth in the 14-team SEC.

Orgeron has posted a 25-9 record as the Tigers’ head coach. In two full seasons — he replaced the dismissed Les Miles a third of the way through the 2016 season — Orgeron has gone 19-7.