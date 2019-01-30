Getty Images

Montario Hardesty leaves as WKU’s RBs coach after less than two months after he was hired

By John TaylorJan 30, 2019, 8:24 AM EST
That certainly didn’t last long.

In early December, Montario Hardesty joined Tyson Helton’s first staff at Western Kentucky as running backs coach. Less than two months later, Hardesty has left that post to take over as the wide receivers coach at fellow Conference USA member Charlotte.

The 49ers have yet to officially confirm Hardesty’s addition, although that should happen in short order.

Hardesty, who played running back at Tennessee, spent the 2018 season as an offensive quality control coach for the Vols. Helton was the offensive coordinator at UT for one season before taking the head job at WKU.

Prior to the one year at his alma mater, Hardesty spent the 2017 season as an offensive quality control coordinator at Florida Atlantic under Lane Kiffin, who was the back’s head coach during his final season on Rocky Top.  Hardesty, a native of North Carolina, has also served as the special teams coordinator and running backs coach at FCS Norfolk State after beginning his coaching career at the high school level in 2014.

Alex Hornibrook participating in Wisconsin’s winter workouts

By John TaylorJan 30, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
It appears the clouds hanging over the health of Alex Hornibrook are somewhat abating, although it’s still far too early to tell if they’ve dissipated completely.

First reported by Bucky’s 5th Quarter, Hornibrook is participating with the rest of his Wisconsin teammates as the Badgers have kicked off their winter workouts.  That report was subsequently confirmed to the Wisconsin State Journal by a UW official.

The uncertainty over Hornibrook’s health revolves around a series of head injuries he suffered in the second half of the 2018 season.

Hornibrook suffered a concussion in the Week 8 win over Illinois and missed the following weekend’s loss to Northwestern. While the quarterback returned for the Week 10 win over Rutgers, he suffered another concussion in that game that kept him out the next two weeks, although he did return to start the regular-season finale against Minnesota.

Additionally, Hornibrook was sidelined for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl after concussion-like symptoms resurfaced even as he wasn’t injured in the loss to Minnesota; rather, concussion symptoms resurfaced as the Badgers prepared for the bowl game.

The State Journal writes that “UW coach Paul Chryst said in December that Hornibrook saw a specialist in Michigan during the season and that it was too early at that point to discuss Hornibrook’s long-term future.”

When not injured, Hornibrook has been the Badgers’ starting quarterback the past three seasons.  Jack Coan, a true sophomore, started the games in 2018 in which Hornibrook wasn’t available.

As a team last season, the Badgers were 90th nationally in passing efficiency (157.7), 119th in passing yards per game (157.7) and tied for 100th in yards per attempt (6.7).

Wyoming stays in-house for new DC amid staff adjustments

By John TaylorJan 30, 2019, 6:54 AM EST
As Craig Bohl adjusted his Wyoming coaching staff, the head coach stayed in-house for a couple of moves and strayed out for another.

The biggest of the Tuesday announcement came at defensive coordinator, with Bohl confirming that Jake Dickert has been promoted to that role.  The past two seasons, Dickert served as the Cowboys’ safeties coach.

Dickert had previously spent time as the coordinator at Div. II Minnesota State-Mankato.

“The last two years, Jake has demonstrated a great ability to relate to players and get them to play at a really high level,” said Bohl in a statement. “He has also demonstrated a broad understanding of the game that will enable him to coordinate a complete defense. This will be an exciting time for him and for our defense. I’ve known and worked with Jake for many years here at Wyoming and at North Dakota State. He has coordinated defenses before and has had great success. I know our players will enjoy his leadership.”

In addition to Dickert, AJ Cooper was also given the additional title of defensive run-game coordinator.  The past five seasons, Cooper has been the Cowboys’ defensive ends coach as well as special teams coordinator.

Coming in from outside of the program is Shannon Moore, who has been hired by Bohl to coach fullbacks and tight ends.  Moore comes to Laramie after a three-year stint at East Carolina, where he was the Pirates’ tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator.

“Shannon is a coach I’ve crossed paths with many times,” the head coach said. “He has a broad base of experience coaching at South Dakota State, Florida International and East Carolina, and he has a great enthusiasm for the University of Wyoming. We’re really excited about having him join our staff.

“Shannon grew up in western Nebraska, and played at Black Hills State. His wife is a UW graduate. I think he will bring a lot of energy to our program and a good understanding of the culture here at the University of Wyoming.”

Bohl still has one position on his 10-man staff to fill, with that one being on the defensive side of the ball.

Oklahoma State LB to pursue graduate transfer

By Zach BarnettJan 29, 2019, 6:18 PM EST
Oklahoma State linebacker Patrick Macon will pursue a graduate transfer, he announced Tuesday.

“With deep thoughtful consideration, I have decided to grad transfer from Oklahoma State University and finish my last years of eligibility elsewhere,” Macon said in a Twitter statement. “I am very appreciative of all the love and support I’ve received from the Oklahoma State family.”

Macon’s new school will actually be his third. He attended Arizona Western College out of the Memphis area, where he was the NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

His Oklahoma State career never materialized, though. Macon redshirted in 2017, then suffered a season-ending foot injury in training camp of 2018.

Old Dominion bequeaths naming rights for refurbished field

By Zach BarnettJan 29, 2019, 4:44 PM EST
Old Dominion is thigh deep in the process of refurbishing Foreman Field, to the point where the original, 83-year-old structure will be wholly unrecognizable by the time the Monarchs open their 2019 home schedule against Norfolk State.

ODU is essentially building a brand new stadium on top of the old one, complete with a brand new name. The stadium will now be known as Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The playing surface will be named after Barry Kornblau, the all-time leading donor to Monarch athletics. Kornblau has donated to ODU sports for 40 consecutive years, including a $3 million gift toward the ongoing construction.

“No one is more invested in ODU than Barry,” ODU AD Wood Selig said. “He’s perhaps our most passionate fan, and he backs up his passion and interest with his philanthropic support. One of his main motivations is to model the way for others to join and help assist ODU.”

The school has raised $30 million of the $40 million goal set by school president John Broderick in 2017, in large part thanks to Kornblau.

“If I’m still alive as we get further along and we need to increase the stadium size, I’ll probably make another gift,” Kornblau said.