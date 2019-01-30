Montario Hardesty leaves as WKU’s RBs coach after less than two months after he was hired

As Craig Bohl adjusted his Wyoming coaching staff, the head coach stayed in-house for a couple of moves and strayed out for another.

The biggest of the Tuesday announcement came at defensive coordinator, with Bohl confirming that Jake Dickert has been promoted to that role. The past two seasons, Dickert served as the Cowboys’ safeties coach.

Dickert had previously spent time as the coordinator at Div. II Minnesota State-Mankato.

“The last two years, Jake has demonstrated a great ability to relate to players and get them to play at a really high level,” said Bohl in a statement. “He has also demonstrated a broad understanding of the game that will enable him to coordinate a complete defense. This will be an exciting time for him and for our defense. I’ve known and worked with Jake for many years here at Wyoming and at North Dakota State. He has coordinated defenses before and has had great success. I know our players will enjoy his leadership.”

In addition to Dickert, AJ Cooper was also given the additional title of defensive run-game coordinator. The past five seasons, Cooper has been the Cowboys’ defensive ends coach as well as special teams coordinator.

Coming in from outside of the program is Shannon Moore, who has been hired by Bohl to coach fullbacks and tight ends. Moore comes to Laramie after a three-year stint at East Carolina, where he was the Pirates’ tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator.

“Shannon is a coach I’ve crossed paths with many times,” the head coach said. “He has a broad base of experience coaching at South Dakota State, Florida International and East Carolina, and he has a great enthusiasm for the University of Wyoming. We’re really excited about having him join our staff.

“Shannon grew up in western Nebraska, and played at Black Hills State. His wife is a UW graduate. I think he will bring a lot of energy to our program and a good understanding of the culture here at the University of Wyoming.”

Bohl still has one position on his 10-man staff to fill, with that one being on the defensive side of the ball.