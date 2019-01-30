Montario Hardesty leaves as WKU’s RBs coach after less than two months after he was hired

That certainly didn’t last long.
In early December, Montario Hardesty joined Tyson Helton’s first staff at Western Kentucky as running backs coach. Less than two months later, Hardesty has left that post to take over as the wide receivers coach at fellow Conference USA member Charlotte.
The 49ers have yet to officially confirm Hardesty’s addition, although that should happen in short order.
Hardesty, who played running back at Tennessee, spent the 2018 season as an offensive quality control coach for the Vols. Helton was the offensive coordinator at UT for one season before taking the head job at WKU.
Prior to the one year at his alma mater, Hardesty spent the 2017 season as an offensive quality control coordinator at Florida Atlantic under Lane Kiffin, who was the back’s head coach during his final season on Rocky Top. Hardesty, a native of North Carolina, has also served as the special teams coordinator and running backs coach at FCS Norfolk State after beginning his coaching career at the high school level in 2014.