North Texas DB in hot water over raccoon mauled to death by dogs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a headline that, thankfully, you don’t see every day on a college football website.

This past weekend, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported, North Texas defensive back Khairi Muhammad posted a video to his Snapchat account that shows a raccoon being mauled by two dogs before another dog joins in. It’s believed that Muhammad recorded the video, which was also posted to Twitter but subsequently removed.

From the Record-Chronicle:

A video clip from Muhammad’s Snapchat feed shows a group of people in an unknown location releasing a caged raccoon to two awaiting dogs, who then maul the raccoon. A third dog later joins the attack. Portions of the video were subsequently posted to Twitter by Miterio Becerra, a friend of a UNT student who saw the original Snapchat video. Becerra said the men used a stick to beat the raccoon to death after the dogs were finished with it. That portion of the clip has not surfaced.

Thus far, no charges have been filed in connection to the incident. It’s also unclear, other than not in the state of Texas, where the incident took place.

“[I] sincerely apologize for the insensitive nature of the content,” Muhammad wrote in an apology posted to his private Twitter account Sunday night. “I understand that I represent a lot of people and my actions also reflect on them. I will learn from this and use it to make better decisions in the future.”

UNT is aware of the incident and issued the following statement Tuesday night.

The activities portrayed in the video are not representative of our values. We have high expectations for our community members to behave in a manner that positively represents themselves and the university. While we don’t condone or support any of the activities, we believe it is our mission as a university to help our students learn and grow.

Muhammad has started 26 straight games for the Mean Green.