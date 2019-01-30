North Texas DB in hot water over raccoon mauled to death by dogs

There’s a headline that, thankfully, you don’t see every day on a college football website.
This past weekend, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported, North Texas defensive back Khairi Muhammad posted a video to his Snapchat account that shows a raccoon being mauled by two dogs before another dog joins in. It’s believed that Muhammad recorded the video, which was also posted to Twitter but subsequently removed.
From the Record-Chronicle:
A video clip from Muhammad’s Snapchat feed shows a group of people in an unknown location releasing a caged raccoon to two awaiting dogs, who then maul the raccoon. A third dog later joins the attack. Portions of the video were subsequently posted to Twitter by Miterio Becerra, a friend of a UNT student who saw the original Snapchat video.
Becerra said the men used a stick to beat the raccoon to death after the dogs were finished with it. That portion of the clip has not surfaced.
Thus far, no charges have been filed in connection to the incident. It’s also unclear, other than not in the state of Texas, where the incident took place.
“[I] sincerely apologize for the insensitive nature of the content,” Muhammad wrote in an apology posted to his private Twitter account Sunday night. “I understand that I represent a lot of people and my actions also reflect on them. I will learn from this and use it to make better decisions in the future.”
UNT is aware of the incident and issued the following statement Tuesday night.
The activities portrayed in the video are not representative of our values. We have high expectations for our community members to behave in a manner that positively represents themselves and the university. While we don’t condone or support any of the activities, we believe it is our mission as a university to help our students learn and grow.
Muhammad has started 26 straight games for the Mean Green.
And, no, he’s not getting a serious headstart on a potential Class of 2037 recruit, if that’s what you were thinking.
By way of both 247Sports.com and FootballScoop.com, Lane Kiffin showed up in a rather unusual location Wednesday morning — the maternity ward of a Florida hospital. The Florida Atlantic head coach was there to visit an unnamed football prospect who’s part of an unnamed recruiting class — the recruiting website writes that the prospect’s high school coach, Lake Weir’s Knox Robinson, “didn’t mention the player’s name in an effort to keep his family’s big day somewhat private” — who became a father recently.
In a tweet posted to his Twitter account that showed Kiffin with the newly-minted dad, Robinson wrote that the FAU coach “talked to [the recruit] about real life stuff. Not football.”
With National Signing Day exactly a week away, Kiffin’s 2019 recruiting class currently sits sixth in the 14-team Conference USA and 79th nationally.
It appears Nick Saban‘s Home for Wayward and/or Unemployed Head Coaches is set to add yet another resident.
Citing a person with knowledge of the move, George Schroeder of USA Today is reporting that Saban will hire Mike Stoops to an off-field role as part of his extended Alabama football staff. While a specific role wasn’t defined, it’s expected that Stoops will serve as a defensive analyst or consultant.
In early October, Stoops was ousted as the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma in the midst of the third year of his second stint in Norman. From 1999-2003, he was the co-coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Sooners.
In between his stints at OU, Stoops, whose family has a long history with Saban, was the head coach at Arizona from 2004-11.
If the move comes to fruition, Stoops would join a growing number of former head coaches who Saban has brought to Tuscaloosa, from Lane Kiffin to Mike Locksley to Steve Sarkisian to Butch Jones. Locksley (HERE), Sarkisian (HERE) and Jones (HERE) all joined the Crimson Tide as analysts, with the first two promoted to offensive coordinator with the program (Sarkisian is set for his second stint in that role); Locksley and Kiffin ultimately moved on to head jobs at other programs, the former to Maryland this year and the latter to Florida Atlantic a couple of years ago.
Jones had the opportunity to join Locksley for an on-field role with the Terrapins, but has reportedly decided to remain with the Tide.
In Duke’s 2018 season opener, Aaron Young posted the 100-yard receiving game of his collegiate career. Five months later, he’s gone.
Speaking to 247Sports.com, Young confirmed that he has decided to transfer from the Blue Devils and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. Specifically, the California native is looking to move to a school closer to the West Coast.
“I’m looking for a graduate program that I can get into since I can’t get into one here, and also a chance to play closer to home,” the wide receiver told the website.
This past season, Young totaled 139 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. Four of the receptions, 114 of the yards and the lone score came in the season-opening win over Army. Injuries, including a hamstring issue, limited Young for the remainder of the season.
Young, who finishes his Blue Devils tenure with 34 receptions, 582 yards and four touchdowns, is leaving Duke as a graduate transfer, which will give him immediate eligibility in 2019. The website also writes that the receiver “could get a sixth year if he’s granted a medical hardship waiver after missing nearly the entire year last season.”
I don’t believe this is part of The Process, Coach Saban.
Three weeks ago, Clemson took a 31-16 lead on Alabama at halftime, then scored the next 13 points over the last two quarters to claim a dominating 44-16 victory and its second College Football Playoff championship the past three years. Speaking on PFT Live Wednesday morning, now-former Crimson Tide running back Josh Jacobs cited a lack of energy in the locker room prior to the game as well as the team being “mentally fatigued” as factors in the loss to the Tigers (even as it was a 14-13 game after the first quarter, but that’s neither here nor there).
“Honestly, I know it might sound cliché… but, before the game, you could feel it was gonna be a rough one,” Jacobs said, adding that he had that feeling in the locker room. “Not only young players trying to feel the vibe of big games, being able to play so long after a certain amount of time it kind of wears on you, especially when you play great teams week-in and week-out you get everybody’s best shot it kind of wears on you.
“I think the team was just mentally fatigued. … For the most part, I think people were just fatigued.”
For the rest of Mike Florio‘s talk with Jacobs, click on the video below.