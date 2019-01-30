Oklahoma approves contract extension, raise for Lincoln Riley

It was reported earlier this month that Oklahoma was moving forward with a contract extension for head coach Lincoln Riley, but the extension still required approval from the board of regents. That approval has been granted, and Riley is going to have some extra cash coming his way.
According to multiple reporters out of Oklahoma, Riley’s contract has formally been extended through Jan. 31, 2024. As per the contract, Riley will be paid a stay bonus of $700,000 every June 1 during the course of his contract, with a $1 million stay bonus scheduled if he is still the head coach of Oklahoma on April 1, 2021.
After coaching Oklahoma to a second straight Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff appearance with two consecutive Heisman Trophy winners, Riley was mentioned as a potential coaching candidate for NFL suitors. But Oklahoma worked to ensure Riley was satisfied staying in Norman for the long haul. This new contract extension will make Riley the highest-paid coach in the Big 12 with a contract at $6 million, surpassing Tom Herman of Texas (as well as Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State and Gary Patterson of TCU). Based off the coaching salary information from the 2018 season, Riley’s new $6 million contract bumps the Sooners coach into the top 10 in coaching salaries in college football (No. 9 overall based off the 2018 contract salary database maintained by USA Today).
In addition to Riley’s contract details, the board at Oklahoma also approved a $1.4 million contract for new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who joined the Sooners after a brief stint with Ohio State. Last year at Ohio State, Grinch was paid $1.15 million (while Greg Schiano was paid $1.5 million). Grinch’s new contract moves Grinch into the top 10 in assistant coaching salaries as well.
Kliff Kingsbury v2.0 has officially landed in the Land of Troy.
Monday, reports surfaced that Clay Helton was zeroing in on Graham Harrell as USC’s newest offensive coordinator. Two days later, the Trojans have confirmed that the North Texas offensive coordinator has taken the same job at USC. Harrell will also coach USC’s quarterbacks.
The 33-year-old Harrell replaces the 39-year-old Kingsbury, who left after a little over a month at USC to take the head job of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. Both Harrell and Kingsbury have been plucked by various schools/organizations as part of the Mike Leach Air Raid coaching tree.
“We are very excited to welcome Graham into the Trojan Family,” said Helton in a statement. “In our search for an offensive coordinator, we wanted someone who could take our offense to new heights and whose system fit our current personnel. An individual who knows both the pass and run games and is an aggressive play caller on game day. Also someone who is a great teacher and who can develop quarterbacks to their full potential.
“We have found all these characteristics in Graham. In our study, I was so impressed with how he turned North Texas into one of the top offenses in the nation, combining an elite, highly-ranked passing game with a ground game that rushed for nearly 2,000 yards. He also did a terrific job developing Mason Fine into one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. We look forward to the future of our offense under Graham’s leadership.”
Harrell, who played his college football for Leach at Texas Tech, had spent the past three seasons as the coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Mean Green. He began his coaching career as a quality control assistant at Oklahoma State in 2009 before moving on to Leach’s Washington State staff as outside receivers coach in 2014-15.
Coming off the football program’s first 10-win season in a half-decade, LSU is set to reward its head coach with a reworked deal.
According to both the Baton Rouge Advocate and New Orleans Times-Picayune, the university and Ed Orgeron are in the process of working on a contract extension for the coach. While there’s been no comment from the university, the Advocate writes that “[c]ontract extensions must meet approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors, who are next scheduled to meet on March 15 at 10 a.m.”
“The deadline to submit items on the agenda is Feb. 15,” the newspaper added.
No details have been made available as to what an amended contract will look like for Orgeron, whose current deal runs through the 2021 season. There’s little doubt, though, that it’ll include a bump in pay.
Last year, per USA Today‘s coaches salary database, Orgeron’s $3.5 million in guaranteed compensation was tied with Arkansas’ Chad Morris for ninth in the 14-team SEC.
Orgeron has posted a 25-9 record as the Tigers’ head coach. In two full seasons — he replaced the dismissed Les Miles a third of the way through the 2016 season — Orgeron has gone 19-7.
Virginia Tech has had a handful of departures from the football program this offseason, so much so that head coach Justin Fuente had to release a statement to ensure all is fine in Blacksburg. While the news of a second quarterback transferring from the program may seem jarring at first glance, the news that Hendon Hooker is now leaving the Hokies is anything but unexpected.
Hooker announced his decision to transfer with a statement shared on his Twitter profile Wednesday afternoon. Hooker said he has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, which allows him to weigh his potential transfer options but does not mean a return to Virginia Tech is necessarily out of the question. However, Hooker’s statement makes it seem as though he will be moving on to a new program this fall.
“After praying and talking it over with my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal,” Hooker said after first thanking Fuente and the Virginia Tech football staff. “Thank you Hokie Nation for all of the support and love you’ve shown me throughout the years!”
Hooker appeared in six games for Virginia Tech in 2018, in which he did not attempt a pass but did have four rushing attempts for 57 yards and a touchdown. A member of the Class of 2017 and a three-star recruit, Hooker was unlikely to unseat Ryan Willis as the presumptive starting quarterback for Virginia Tech in the fall. Class of 2018 four-star Quincy Patterson also was likely to be slotted ahead of Hooker on the depth chart after appearing in just three games last season (thus preserving a redshirt year of eligibility).
Where Hooker goes next remains to be seen. He joins Josh Jackson as the second quarterback to leave Virginia Tech this offseason amid a handful of other transfers.
East Carolina has found an opponent to fill a scheduling vacancy on the non-conference schedule in 2019. East Carolina will host William & Mary on September 21, 2019, which completes the 2019 schedule for the Pirates.
East Carolina leads the all-time series with the FCS program with a record of 12-4-1. This will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2001. The game against William & Mary will be a second home game against an opponent from the FCS, which means in order to qualify for a postseason bowl game that East Carolina will have to win a minimum of seven games this fall. East Carolina also hosts Gardner-Webb on Sept. 7.
East Carolina had a vacancy on the non-conference schedule because Virginia Tech pulled out of making a road trip to East Carolina this season after a scheduling conflict between the two schools surfaced last fall. East Carolina scrapped their road trip to Blacksburg out of concern for Hurricane Florence moving through the region last fall. The Pirates later agreed to tack on an extra game to the schedule against NC State instead of working out an arrangement to play Virginia Tech on a makeup date at the end of the season. Virginia Tech managed to schedule a home game against Marshall in order to keep the school’s bowl streak alive. Last December, it was reported Virginia Tech called off negotiations with East Carolina for an adjustment to the schedule that could have included a future home game for Virginia Tech or moving their previously scheduled 2019 meeting to a neutral field to split the revenue.
If you were curious, Virginia Tech has a bye week scheduled for Sept. 21. The Hokies also have a 12-game schedule on the books that includes two FCS opponents (Furman and Rhode Island). Virginia Tech’s home game against Furman is Sept. 14, when East Carolina has a scheduled bye week. It’s a shame Virginia Tech and East Carolina couldn’t put their differences aside and get a game on the schedule instead of resorting to scheduling two FCS opponents.