USC confirms hiring of Graham Harrell as OC

Kliff Kingsbury v2.0 has officially landed in the Land of Troy.

Monday, reports surfaced that Clay Helton was zeroing in on Graham Harrell as USC’s newest offensive coordinator. Two days later, the Trojans have confirmed that the North Texas offensive coordinator has taken the same job at USC. Harrell will also coach USC’s quarterbacks.

The 33-year-old Harrell replaces the 39-year-old Kingsbury, who left after a little over a month at USC to take the head job of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. Both Harrell and Kingsbury have been plucked by various schools/organizations as part of the Mike Leach Air Raid coaching tree.

“We are very excited to welcome Graham into the Trojan Family,” said Helton in a statement. “In our search for an offensive coordinator, we wanted someone who could take our offense to new heights and whose system fit our current personnel. An individual who knows both the pass and run games and is an aggressive play caller on game day. Also someone who is a great teacher and who can develop quarterbacks to their full potential.

“We have found all these characteristics in Graham. In our study, I was so impressed with how he turned North Texas into one of the top offenses in the nation, combining an elite, highly-ranked passing game with a ground game that rushed for nearly 2,000 yards. He also did a terrific job developing Mason Fine into one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. We look forward to the future of our offense under Graham’s leadership.”

Harrell, who played his college football for Leach at Texas Tech, had spent the past three seasons as the coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Mean Green. He began his coaching career as a quality control assistant at Oklahoma State in 2009 before moving on to Leach’s Washington State staff as outside receivers coach in 2014-15.