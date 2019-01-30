Getty Images

Washington State, Mike Leach agree on contract extension

By Kevin McGuireJan 30, 2019, 4:25 PM EST
Coming off a season with the most wins in school history, Washington State and Mike Leach have agreed to a contract extension that will run through the 2023 season. In addition, defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys has been signed to a three-year contract.

The contract extension for Leach is a one-year addition to the current contract for Leach. In all, Leach is now on a five-year contract as he continues to improve the Washington State program on the field. The Cougars went 11-2 last season with a victory in the Alamo Bowl, although one win shy of playing for a Pac-12 championship. The Cougars have won at least eight games each of the past four seasons.

“Coach Mike Leach has built a nationally prominent football program at Washington State and our student-athletes continue to excel athletically and academically under his leadership,” Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun said in a released statement. “His ability to create and steward a winning culture, combined with his vision and expertise, make him one of the elite coaches in the entire sport of football. Few coaches could have accomplished what Coach Leach did in 2018. There is no greater head football coach for WSU than Mike Leach and we are happy to have him leading our program for many years to come.”

Leach will be paid $3.75 million for the 2019 season and $4 million in 2020. He will be given a retention bonus of $750,000 after the 2020 season.

Following the 2020 season, Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000. Details of Claeys' contract were not released.

In his seven seasons leading the Cougars, Leach has amassed 49 victories, which ranks third in program history, He has guided the Cougars to five bowl games in the past six years, also a first for a Cougar coach, and over the past four seasons WSU has the second-most conference wins of any program in the Pac-12.

Claeys joined the Washington State coaching staff in January 2018 as the replacement for Alex Grinch, who left the Cougars for a job at Ohio State. Claeys has also been the one-time head coach of Minnesota in 2016 after serving as an interim coach in 2015 and defensive coordinator of the Gophers from 2011 through 2015.

Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker adds name to transfer portal

By Kevin McGuireJan 30, 2019, 5:48 PM EST
Virginia Tech has had a handful of departures from the football program this offseason, so much so that head coach Justin Fuente had to release a statement to ensure all is fine in Blacksburg. While the news of a second quarterback transferring from the program may seem jarring at first glance, the news that Hendon Hooker is now leaving the Hokies is anything but unexpected.

Hooker announced his decision to transfer with a statement shared on his Twitter profile Wednesday afternoon. Hooker said he has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, which allows him to weigh his potential transfer options but does not mean a return to Virginia Tech is necessarily out of the question. However, Hooker’s statement makes it seem as though he will be moving on to a new program this fall.

“After praying and talking it over with my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal,” Hooker said after first thanking Fuente and the Virginia Tech football staff. “Thank you Hokie Nation for all of the support and love you’ve shown me throughout the years!”

Hooker appeared in six games for Virginia Tech in 2018, in which he did not attempt a pass but did have four rushing attempts for 57 yards and a touchdown. A member of the Class of 2017 and a three-star recruit, Hooker was unlikely to unseat Ryan Willis as the presumptive starting quarterback for Virginia Tech in the fall. Class of 2018 four-star Quincy Patterson also was likely to be slotted ahead of Hooker on the depth chart after appearing in just three games last season (thus preserving a redshirt year of eligibility).

Where Hooker goes next remains to be seen. He joins Josh Jackson as the second quarterback to leave Virginia Tech this offseason amid a handful of other transfers.

Virginia Tech, East Carolina will each play two FCS opponents instead of playing each other

By Kevin McGuireJan 30, 2019, 4:56 PM EST
East Carolina has found an opponent to fill a scheduling vacancy on the non-conference schedule in 2019. East Carolina will host William & Mary on September 21, 2019, which completes the 2019 schedule for the Pirates.

East Carolina leads the all-time series with the FCS program with a record of 12-4-1. This will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2001. The game against William & Mary will be a second home game against an opponent from the FCS, which means in order to qualify for a postseason bowl game that East Carolina will have to win a minimum of seven games this fall. East Carolina also hosts Gardner-Webb on Sept. 7.

East Carolina had a vacancy on the non-conference schedule because Virginia Tech pulled out of making a road trip to East Carolina this season after a scheduling conflict between the two schools surfaced last fall. East Carolina scrapped their road trip to Blacksburg out of concern for Hurricane Florence moving through the region last fall. The Pirates later agreed to tack on an extra game to the schedule against NC State instead of working out an arrangement to play Virginia Tech on a makeup date at the end of the season. Virginia Tech managed to schedule a home game against Marshall in order to keep the school’s bowl streak alive. Last December, it was reported Virginia Tech called off negotiations with East Carolina for an adjustment to the schedule that could have included a future home game for Virginia Tech or moving their previously scheduled 2019 meeting to a neutral field to split the revenue.

If you were curious, Virginia Tech has a bye week scheduled for Sept. 21. The Hokies also have a 12-game schedule on the books that includes two FCS opponents (Furman and Rhode Island). Virginia Tech’s home game against Furman is Sept. 14, when East Carolina has a scheduled bye week. It’s a shame Virginia Tech and East Carolina couldn’t put their differences aside and get a game on the schedule instead of resorting to scheduling two FCS opponents.

North Texas DB in hot water over raccoon mauled to death by dogs

By John TaylorJan 30, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
There’s a headline that, thankfully, you don’t see every day on a college football website.

This past weekend, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported, North Texas defensive back Khairi Muhammad posted a video to his Snapchat account that shows a raccoon being mauled by two dogs before another dog joins in.  It’s believed that Muhammad recorded the video, which was also posted to Twitter but subsequently removed.

From the Record-Chronicle:

A video clip from Muhammad’s Snapchat feed shows a group of people in an unknown location releasing a caged raccoon to two awaiting dogs, who then maul the raccoon. A third dog later joins the attack. Portions of the video were subsequently posted to Twitter by Miterio Becerra, a friend of a UNT student who saw the original Snapchat video.

Becerra said the men used a stick to beat the raccoon to death after the dogs were finished with it. That portion of the clip has not surfaced.

Thus far, no charges have been filed in connection to the incident.  It’s also unclear, other than not in the state of Texas, where the incident took place.

“[I] sincerely apologize for the insensitive nature of the content,” Muhammad wrote in an apology posted to his private Twitter account Sunday night. “I understand that I represent a lot of people and my actions also reflect on them. I will learn from this and use it to make better decisions in the future.”

UNT is aware of the incident and issued the following statement Tuesday night.

The activities portrayed in the video are not representative of our values. We have high expectations for our community members to behave in a manner that positively represents themselves and the university. While we don’t condone or support any of the activities, we believe it is our mission as a university to help our students learn and grow.

Muhammad has started 26 straight games for the Mean Green.

Lane Kiffin visits recruit in maternity ward

By John TaylorJan 30, 2019, 2:46 PM EST
And, no, he’s not getting a serious headstart on a potential Class of 2037 recruit, if that’s what you were thinking.

By way of both 247Sports.com and FootballScoop.com, Lane Kiffin showed up in a rather unusual location Wednesday morning — the maternity ward of a Florida hospital.  The Florida Atlantic head coach was there to visit an unnamed football prospect who’s part of an unnamed recruiting class — the recruiting website writes that the prospect’s high school coach, Lake Weir’s Knox Robinson, “didn’t mention the player’s name in an effort to keep his family’s big day somewhat private” — who became a father recently.

In a tweet posted to his Twitter account that showed Kiffin with the newly-minted dad, Robinson wrote that the FAU coach “talked to [the recruit] about real life stuff. Not football.”

With National Signing Day exactly a week away, Kiffin’s 2019 recruiting class currently sits sixth in the 14-team Conference USA and 79th nationally.