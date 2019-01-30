Getty Images

Wyoming stays in-house for new DC amid staff adjustments

By John TaylorJan 30, 2019, 6:54 AM EST
As Craig Bohl adjusted his Wyoming coaching staff, the head coach stayed in-house for a couple of moves and strayed out for another.

The biggest of the Tuesday announcement came at defensive coordinator, with Bohl confirming that Jake Dickert has been promoted to that role.  The past two seasons, Dickert served as the Cowboys’ safeties coach.

Dickert had previously spent time as the coordinator at Div. II Minnesota State-Mankato.

“The last two years, Jake has demonstrated a great ability to relate to players and get them to play at a really high level,” said Bohl in a statement. “He has also demonstrated a broad understanding of the game that will enable him to coordinate a complete defense. This will be an exciting time for him and for our defense. I’ve known and worked with Jake for many years here at Wyoming and at North Dakota State. He has coordinated defenses before and has had great success. I know our players will enjoy his leadership.”

In addition to Dickert, AJ Cooper was also given the additional title of defensive run-game coordinator.  The past five seasons, Cooper has been the Cowboys’ defensive ends coach as well as special teams coordinator.

Coming in from outside of the program is Shannon Moore, who has been hired by Bohl to coach fullbacks and tight ends.  Moore comes to Laramie after a three-year stint at East Carolina, where he was the Pirates’ tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator.

“Shannon is a coach I’ve crossed paths with many times,” the head coach said. “He has a broad base of experience coaching at South Dakota State, Florida International and East Carolina, and he has a great enthusiasm for the University of Wyoming. We’re really excited about having him join our staff.

“Shannon grew up in western Nebraska, and played at Black Hills State. His wife is a UW graduate. I think he will bring a lot of energy to our program and a good understanding of the culture here at the University of Wyoming.”

Bohl still has one position on his 10-man staff to fill, with that one being on the defensive side of the ball.

Oklahoma State LB to pursue graduate transfer

By Zach BarnettJan 29, 2019, 6:18 PM EST
Oklahoma State linebacker Patrick Macon will pursue a graduate transfer, he announced Tuesday.

“With deep thoughtful consideration, I have decided to grad transfer from Oklahoma State University and finish my last years of eligibility elsewhere,” Macon said in a Twitter statement. “I am very appreciative of all the love and support I’ve received from the Oklahoma State family.”

Macon’s new school will actually be his third. He attended Arizona Western College out of the Memphis area, where he was the NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

His Oklahoma State career never materialized, though. Macon redshirted in 2017, then suffered a season-ending foot injury in training camp of 2018.

Old Dominion bequeaths naming rights for refurbished field

By Zach BarnettJan 29, 2019, 4:44 PM EST
Old Dominion is thigh deep in the process of refurbishing Foreman Field, to the point where the original, 83-year-old structure will be wholly unrecognizable by the time the Monarchs open their 2019 home schedule against Norfolk State.

ODU is essentially building a brand new stadium on top of the old one, complete with a brand new name. The stadium will now be known as Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The playing surface will be named after Barry Kornblau, the all-time leading donor to Monarch athletics. Kornblau has donated to ODU sports for 40 consecutive years, including a $3 million gift toward the ongoing construction.

“No one is more invested in ODU than Barry,” ODU AD Wood Selig said. “He’s perhaps our most passionate fan, and he backs up his passion and interest with his philanthropic support. One of his main motivations is to model the way for others to join and help assist ODU.”

The school has raised $30 million of the $40 million goal set by school president John Broderick in 2017, in large part thanks to Kornblau.

“If I’m still alive as we get further along and we need to increase the stadium size, I’ll probably make another gift,” Kornblau said.

Two Utes transfer to Utah State, will continue career with Aggies

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 29, 2019, 3:03 PM EST
Two football players who have transferred from Utah this offseason will, as it turns out, remain in the Beehive State.

On his Twitter account Monday, wide receiver Siaosi Mariner (not pictured), who confirmed via the same social media service earlier this month that he would be transferring from Utah, indicated that he would be transferring into Gary Andersen‘s Utah State football program.  In another tweet, Mariner posted a photo of him and defensive end Caleb Repp (not pictured), another transfer from Utah, posing in USU uniforms with Andersen, an indication that Repp is transferring to the Aggies as well.

Both players will head to Logan as graduate transfers, which means the redshirt juniors will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

In 12 games this past season, Mariner caught 17 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown, with the former two totals good for sixth on the team.  At least as it comes to the Utes portion of his playing career, the redshirt junior will finish with 785 yards and four touchdowns on his 52 receptions.

Repp began his collegiate career as a tight end and sometimes-wide receiver — he started six games as a true freshman and then redshirted the next year — before moving to defensive end following the 2016 season. He then played in 12 games in 2017 and 13 in 2018 at the edges of the Utes’ defensive line.

Two Clemson players suspended over failed drug tests still on team as appeals process continues

By John TaylorJan 29, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
One of the biggest storylines heading into the 2018 College Football Playoff continues to unfold as it winds its way through The Association’s process.

Along with All-American Dexter Lawrence, tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella (pictured, No. 77) were suspended ahead of the College Football Playoff after testing positive in mid-December for ostarine, a banned substance used to help increase muscle mass and strength.  A second sample was tested as well and, much to the chagrin of a mind-boggled Lawrencethe suspension was upheld and the trio missed the semifinal win over Notre Dame as well as the championship game win over Alabama.

At the time it was confirmed that they would miss the title game, it was acknowledged by athletic director Dan Radakovich that “Clemson filed notices of appeal with the NCAA” and “will continue to work with the three impacted student-athletes and their legal representatives over the coming weeks to prepare the appeals.” As Lawrence is off to the NFL, the appeal, when it comes to the 2019 college football season, will focus on Galloway and Giella.

In offering an update on the situation, the Charleston Post & Courier is reporting that Galloway and Giella remain as a part of the Tigers football program as they await word from the NCAA on their appeals.  Both players have been suspended for one full year because of the failed drug test, which means they would miss at least the entire 2019 regular season if their appeals are denied.

According to the Post & Courier, NCAA rules would prohibit Giella from playing in a bowl game if the suspension is upheld because he will be in his final year of eligibility in 2019 and has already played three seasons.  Galloway, however, would be permitted to play in a bowl/playoff game.  There’s more from the newspaper on Galloway’s eligibility situation:

If Galloway were to play in postseason games for the Tigers in 2019, under the new redshirt rule he would not burn an additional year of eligibility because he would have played in less than four games. However, he still loses a year for the suspension.

Under that scenario, Galloway could still have two years left to play beginning in 2020.

Galloway, a true freshman, caught five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in 2018, while Giella, a redshirt junior, has played in 19 games during his time with the Tigers, including eight this past season.

Both players will be permitted to participate in spring practice the month after next even if the appeals process continues.