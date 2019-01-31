Deke Adams joins Miss. St. staff less than a month after Memphis hiring

On Jan. 3, Deke Adams was announced as Memphis’ new defensive line coach. Exactly 27 days later? He gone. Officially.

Wednesday night, Mississippi State announced that Joe Moorhead has swiped Adams from the Tigers and added the assistant to his Bulldogs coaching staff. As was to be the case at the AAC school, Adams will serve as MSU’s defensive line coach.

Adams, a native of the state of Mississippi who played his college football at Southern Miss, replaces Brian Baker, who left earlier this month to take the same job at Alabama. The report of that move came two days after he signed a two-year contract extension to remain in Starkville.

“We are excited to welcome Deke back to the state of Mississippi,” Moorhead said in a statement. “His enthusiasm, track record of developing defensive linemen and familiarity with our recruiting footprint make him a perfect fit for our program. Deke understands that one of the hallmarks of Mississippi State football is elite defensive line play and development. There is no doubt we will continue that tradition under his watch.”

Adams has previous SEC experience as he was the line coach at South Carolina from 2013-15. The previous year, he was the line coach at North Carolina in what was his first job at a Power Five school.