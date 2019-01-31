Lack of contract extension for head coach Kalani Sitake “not an issue” for BYU AD

In college football today, it’s rare for a coach — even on the hot seat — to go into the final year (or two) of their deal without some sort of contract extension. It’s all part of the recruiting game and assuring players their coach will be around that much longer even if the athletic director is already thinking of making a change in the near term.

Which makes the situation at BYU all the more fascinating. Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake has just two years left on his contract with the school but it seems like both he and the program will enter the 2019 season with no long term agreement in place.

“We have a plan and a process that we go through. This isn’t his last year,” AD Tom Holmoe told the Deseret News. “We’ve rarely gone into the last year of a contract (without an extension). He has more than one year left on his contract. We talk all the time … We talk about all kinds of things. I know exactly where he stands and he knows exactly where I stand. We don’t talk about it. It’s not an issue.”

Not exactly a rousing vote of confidence in Sitake, who is 20-19 over three years at BYU. It’s certainly better than extending a coach who you’re still unsure about and getting stuck with a huge buyout to pay later when wanting to make a change but not par for the course with head coaches nowadays even if the “extension” is just a few years tacked on without any increase in financial responsibilities.

It’s also notable that Holmoe said the Cougars are in discussions with ESPN regarding the future of their broadcast agreement with the network during what is being termed an option year. Either way, there’s a whole lot up in the air in Provo to get sorted out over the coming months when it comes to BYU and its football future.