Getty Images

Missouri athletic director “shocked and dismayed” about NCAA decision, QB Kelly Bryant reportedly staying with program

By Bryan FischerJan 31, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Missouri is, um, not happy at the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions. Justifiably so.

In case you missed it earlier on Thursday, the NCAA released their decision banning the Tigers from the postseason in 2019 among other penalties relating to their infractions case involving academic fraud and a tutor who completed work for several student-athletes. While the outrage from fans of the program was predictable in seeing the punishment not quite fitting the crime (especially in light of other cases like at North Carolina), it’s a sentiment that appears to be shared by the Mizzou administration.

“Once these issues were brought to our attention in November 2016, the university moved swiftly and fully cooperated with the NCAA Enforcement staff to jointly investigate the allegations that were made. We are shocked and dismayed by the penalties that have been imposed today and will aggressively fight for what is right,” athletic director Jim Sterk said in a statement. “The Committee on Infractions has abused its discretion in applying penalties in this case, and the University will immediately appeal this decision that has placed unfair penalties on our department and programs. It is hard to fathom that the University could be cited for exemplary cooperation throughout this case, and yet end up with these unprecedented penalties that could unfairly and adversely impact innocent current and future Mizzou student-athletes.”

As a result of all that, Missouri appears to be appealing the NCAA’s decision and will go through the resulting process as a result. We’re far enough out that we should get a decision in time to know if the Tigers are ineligible for the SEC title game or (more pressing) a bowl game this fall but when a final ruling comes down is anybody’s guess.

In the meantime, seniors on the football team and others with just one year of eligibility left should be allowed to transfer out of Columbia without penalty and be able to play right away at their next school according to NCAA bylaws. A report from The State however noted that highly touted Clemson transfer QB Kelly Bryant is still expected to remain with the program even in light of the decision that could result in possibly missing out on a bowl game.

It remains to be seen how many other players will actually take up the offer to transfer in the wake of the NCAA ruling but it seems the fight between the Tigers and the folks in Indianapolis is only just beginning.

Lack of contract extension for head coach Kalani Sitake “not an issue” for BYU AD

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJan 31, 2019, 1:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

In college football today, it’s rare for a coach — even on the hot seat — to go into the final year (or two) of their deal without some sort of contract extension. It’s all part of the recruiting game and assuring players their coach will be around that much longer even if the athletic director is already thinking of making a change in the near term.

Which makes the situation at BYU all the more fascinating. Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake has just two years left on his contract with the school but it seems like both he and the program will enter the 2019 season with no long term agreement in place.

“We have a plan and a process that we go through. This isn’t his last year,” AD Tom Holmoe told the Deseret News. “We’ve rarely gone into the last year of a contract (without an extension). He has more than one year left on his contract. We talk all the time … We talk about all kinds of things. I know exactly where he stands and he knows exactly where I stand. We don’t talk about it. It’s not an issue.”

Not exactly a rousing vote of confidence in Sitake, who is 20-19 over three years at BYU. It’s certainly better than extending a coach who you’re still unsure about and getting stuck with a huge buyout to pay later when wanting to make a change but not par for the course with head coaches nowadays even if the “extension” is just a few years tacked on without any increase in financial responsibilities.

It’s also notable that Holmoe said the Cougars are in discussions with ESPN regarding the future of their broadcast agreement with the network during what is being termed an option year. Either way, there’s a whole lot up in the air in Provo to get sorted out over the coming months when it comes to BYU and its football future.

Major Applewhite will reportedly interview for job at Alabama

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 31, 2019, 1:11 PM EST
1 Comment

Could Nick Saban be adding to his collection of former FBS head coaches?  Based on one report, that’s certainly a possibility.

Wednesday, it was reported that former Arizona head coach and ex-Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops is expected to take on an off-field role at Alabama as some type of defensive analyst/consultant.  The same day, another report emerged in which Major Applewhite is expected to interview for an analyst job with the Crimson Tide at some point this week.

If the move comes to fruition, it would serve as a homecoming of sorts as Applewhite spent the 2007 season, Saban’s first in Tuscaloosa, as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator.  He also served that one season as quarterbacks coach.

Applewhite spent the past two full seasons as the head coach at Houston.  Shortly after suffering an embarrassing bowl loss to Army, Applewhite was fired.

Provided both moves come to pass, Applewhite and Stoops would join a growing number of former head coaches Saban has brought to Tuscaloosa, from Lane Kiffin to Mike Locksley to Steve Sarkisian to Butch Jones.  Locksley (HERE), Sarkisian (HERE) and Jones (HERE) all joined the Crimson Tide as analysts, with the first two subsequently promoted to offensive coordinator with the program (Sarkisian is set for his second stint in that role); Locksley and Kiffin ultimately moved on to head jobs at other programs, the former to Maryland this year and the latter to Florida Atlantic a couple of years ago.

Jones had the opportunity to join Locksley for an on-field role with the Terrapins, but has reportedly decided to remain with the Tide.

Additionally, it was reported earlier this month that former Rutgers head coach Kyle Flood would be taking over as the Tide’s offensive line coach.

NCAA slaps Missouri football with postseason ban

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 31, 2019, 12:36 PM EST
4 Comments

Think Kelly Bryant might be having some second thoughts right about now?

In early December, it was confirmed that Bryant, the ballyhooed quarterback transfer from Clemson, had landed at Missouri and would use his final season of football eligibility with the Tigers.  Nearly two months later, the NCAA announced Thursday that it has imposed steep sanctions on three Mizzou sports programs, including football.

Included in those sanctions on the football program is a postseason ban for the 2019 season.  That means not only would the Tigers be barred from a bowl game, but they would also likely be excluded from the College Football Playoff and the SEC championship game should they qualify for either/both.

While the official release states “[a] 2019-20 postseason ban for the football program” has been enacted, it’s believed that the ban is for the 2019 season only, although we’re attempting to get clarification on that aspect.

Additionally, the football program was hit with a five-percent reduction in scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year as well as recruiting restrictions during the same timeframe.  Those include:

  • A seven-week ban on unofficial visits.
  • A 12.5 percent reduction in official visits.
  • A seven-week ban on recruiting communications.
  • A seven-week ban on all off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.
  • A 12.5 percent reduction in recruiting-person or evaluation days.

The sanctions stem from a former Mizzou tutor who the NCAA found violated “ethical conduct, academic misconduct and academic extra benefits rules when she completed academic work for 12 student-athletes.” From the NCAA’s findings:

The committee found the tutor completed math coursework from other schools for six of the student-athletes. In one instance, she completed an entire course for a football student-athlete. Missouri did not review the conduct under its honor code, but rather gave the information to the two involved schools. One of the schools found academic misconduct occurred in the case of four student-athletes who took the course at the non-NCAA school. The second school – Adams State, a Division II school – could not determine whether the conduct violated its academic misconduct policy because it did not have enough information to prove violations occurred.

The tutor also assisted two football student-athletes’ completion of Missouri’s math placement exam. Missouri requires all students take the exam to determine whether they must complete a remedial math course before enrolling in college algebra. The instructions on the exam state that the test be taken alone and without assistance, but the tutor remained in the room and assisted both student-athletes with the test questions. Missouri determined both student-athletes violated its honor code.

It’s unclear whether Missouri will appeal the sanctions, although, if they, do, it’s near-certainty they will cite the NCAA’s handling of the North Carolina academic imbroglio as the basis for having the punitive measures lessened.

The NCAA actually touched on the differences between the Mizzou and UNC cases, essentially stating that the latter stood behind what many considered to be bogus courses while the former admitted wrongdoing. From the NCAA’s Public Infractions Decision, which can be read in its entirety by clicking HERE.

The conduct at issue in this case is also distinguishable from the COI’s decision in University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (2017). Among other differences, UNC stood by the courses and the grades it awarded student-athletes. In support of that position, UNC asserted that although courses were created and graded by an office secretary, student-athletes completed their own work. Here, by contrast, Missouri acknowledged that the tutor completed student-athletes’ work and, in most instances, this conduct violated its honor code.

In other words, to paraphrase the late, great Jerry Tarkanian, the NCAA was so mad at North Carolina that they gave Missouri a postseason ban.

Transferring Ohio State RB Brian Snead lands at Iowa JUCO

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 31, 2019, 11:22 AM EST
Leave a comment

Another Power Five transfer has found himself a new home, albeit at a much lower rung on the college football ladder.

In mid-January, Brian Snead announced on Twitter that he and Ohio State had “parted ways.” Nearly two weeks later, it’s being reported that the running back has landed at Iowa Western Community College, with a goal of returning to FBS level for the 2020 season.

Snead’s departure from Columbus — as well as the beginning of his career with the Buckeyes — was certainly cloaked in uncertainty.

After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, Snead did not see the field at all the remainder of the year — he didn’t even make the trip for the Week 3 game against TCU — with OSU declining to publicly address the running back’s status with the football program.

A four-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2018 recruiting class, Snead was rated as the No. 3 back in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the talent-rich state of Florida.  In those two appearances as a true freshman, he ran for 37 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.