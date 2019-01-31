Nick Saban to add third Sunseri to extended Alabama football staff

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thanks to a couple of developments this month, an uncommon surname will look very common if you leaf through the 2019 Alabama football media guide.

Nearly two weeks ago, reports surfaced that Sal Sunseri is set to return to Alabama after spending one season as the defensive line coach at Florida. Wednesday, multiple reports surfaced that have Tino Sunseri (pictured) joining Nick Saban‘s football program in some type of unspecified support staff role.

Tino Sunseri, who played quarterback at Pitt, spent the 2018 season as a quality control assistant at Tennessee after two years at Florida State.

As you may have guessed, the two are related as Sal Sunseri is Tito Sunseri’s father. Sal Sunseri is also the father of Vinnie Sunseri, the former Crimson Tide defensive back who recently joined Saban’s football staff as a graduate assistant.

According to BamaMaven.com, this will mark the first the father and sons have been together in a working capacity.