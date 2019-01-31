Nick Saban to add third Sunseri to extended Alabama football staff

Thanks to a couple of developments this month, an uncommon surname will look very common if you leaf through the 2019 Alabama football media guide.
Nearly two weeks ago, reports surfaced that Sal Sunseri is set to return to Alabama after spending one season as the defensive line coach at Florida. Wednesday, multiple reports surfaced that have Tino Sunseri (pictured) joining Nick Saban‘s football program in some type of unspecified support staff role.
Tino Sunseri, who played quarterback at Pitt, spent the 2018 season as a quality control assistant at Tennessee after two years at Florida State.
As you may have guessed, the two are related as Sal Sunseri is Tito Sunseri’s father. Sal Sunseri is also the father of Vinnie Sunseri, the former Crimson Tide defensive back who recently joined Saban’s football staff as a graduate assistant.
According to BamaMaven.com, this will mark the first the father and sons have been together in a working capacity.
On Jan. 3, Deke Adams was announced as Memphis’ new defensive line coach. Exactly 27 days later? He gone. Officially.
Wednesday night, Mississippi State announced that Joe Moorhead has swiped Adams from the Tigers and added the assistant to his Bulldogs coaching staff. As was to be the case at the AAC school, Adams will serve as MSU’s defensive line coach.
Adams, a native of the state of Mississippi who played his college football at Southern Miss, replaces Brian Baker, who left earlier this month to take the same job at Alabama. The report of that move came two days after he signed a two-year contract extension to remain in Starkville.
“We are excited to welcome Deke back to the state of Mississippi,” Moorhead said in a statement. “His enthusiasm, track record of developing defensive linemen and familiarity with our recruiting footprint make him a perfect fit for our program. Deke understands that one of the hallmarks of Mississippi State football is elite defensive line play and development. There is no doubt we will continue that tradition under his watch.”
Adams has previous SEC experience as he was the line coach at South Carolina from 2013-15. The previous year, he was the line coach at North Carolina in what was his first job at a Power Five school.
Kliff Kingsbury v2.0 has officially landed in the Land of Troy.
Monday, reports surfaced that Clay Helton was zeroing in on Graham Harrell as USC’s newest offensive coordinator. Two days later, the Trojans have confirmed that the North Texas offensive coordinator has taken the same job at USC. Harrell will also coach USC’s quarterbacks.
The 33-year-old Harrell replaces the 39-year-old Kingsbury, who left after a little over a month at USC to take the head job of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. Both Harrell and Kingsbury have been plucked by various schools/organizations as part of the Mike Leach Air Raid coaching tree.
“We are very excited to welcome Graham into the Trojan Family,” said Helton in a statement. “In our search for an offensive coordinator, we wanted someone who could take our offense to new heights and whose system fit our current personnel. An individual who knows both the pass and run games and is an aggressive play caller on game day. Also someone who is a great teacher and who can develop quarterbacks to their full potential.
“We have found all these characteristics in Graham. In our study, I was so impressed with how he turned North Texas into one of the top offenses in the nation, combining an elite, highly-ranked passing game with a ground game that rushed for nearly 2,000 yards. He also did a terrific job developing Mason Fine into one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. We look forward to the future of our offense under Graham’s leadership.”
Harrell, who played his college football for Leach at Texas Tech, had spent the past three seasons as the coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Mean Green. He began his coaching career as a quality control assistant at Oklahoma State in 2009 before moving on to Leach’s Washington State staff as outside receivers coach in 2014-15.
Coming off the football program’s first 10-win season in a half-decade, LSU is set to reward its head coach with a reworked deal.
According to both the Baton Rouge Advocate and New Orleans Times-Picayune, the university and Ed Orgeron are in the process of working on a contract extension for the coach. While there’s been no comment from the university, the Advocate writes that “[c]ontract extensions must meet approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors, who are next scheduled to meet on March 15 at 10 a.m.”
“The deadline to submit items on the agenda is Feb. 15,” the newspaper added.
No details have been made available as to what an amended contract will look like for Orgeron, whose current deal runs through the 2021 season. There’s little doubt, though, that it’ll include a bump in pay.
Last year, per USA Today‘s coaches salary database, Orgeron’s $3.5 million in guaranteed compensation was tied with Arkansas’ Chad Morris for ninth in the 14-team SEC.
Orgeron has posted a 25-9 record as the Tigers’ head coach. In two full seasons — he replaced the dismissed Les Miles a third of the way through the 2016 season — Orgeron has gone 19-7.
It was reported earlier this month that Oklahoma was moving forward with a contract extension for head coach Lincoln Riley, but the extension still required approval from the board of regents. That approval has been granted, and Riley is going to have some extra cash coming his way.
According to multiple reporters out of Oklahoma, Riley’s contract has formally been extended through Jan. 31, 2024. As per the contract, Riley will be paid a stay bonus of $700,000 every June 1 during the course of his contract, with a $1 million stay bonus scheduled if he is still the head coach of Oklahoma on April 1, 2021.
After coaching Oklahoma to a second straight Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff appearance with two consecutive Heisman Trophy winners, Riley was mentioned as a potential coaching candidate for NFL suitors. But Oklahoma worked to ensure Riley was satisfied staying in Norman for the long haul. This new contract extension will make Riley the highest-paid coach in the Big 12 with a contract at $6 million, surpassing Tom Herman of Texas (as well as Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State and Gary Patterson of TCU). Based off the coaching salary information from the 2018 season, Riley’s new $6 million contract bumps the Sooners coach into the top 10 in coaching salaries in college football (No. 9 overall based off the 2018 contract salary database maintained by USA Today).
In addition to Riley’s contract details, the board at Oklahoma also approved a $1.4 million contract for new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who joined the Sooners after a brief stint with Ohio State. Last year at Ohio State, Grinch was paid $1.15 million (while Greg Schiano was paid $1.5 million). Grinch’s new contract moves Grinch into the top 10 in assistant coaching salaries as well.