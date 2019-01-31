North Carolina governor gets involved in Virginia Tech-ECU fight over cancelled games

The ongoing war of words between Virginia Tech and East Carolina that have come about following the pair not playing their 2018 game as scheduled is apparently being taken to the next level: politicians are now getting involved.

In a statement released on Thursday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper called out the Hokies for their tactics in dealing with the Pirates after the latter was forced to cancel their trip to Blacksburg last year following Hurricane Florence.

“As North Carolina prepared for Hurricane Florence, I urged residents across our state to stay off the roads and prepare for this devastating storm. Canceling a major college football game means lost revenue, but the safety of players and fans should come first. ECU made the responsible decision and this dispute should be resolved without making Pirate Nation bear additional costs from Hurricane Florence,” said Gov. Cooper in his statement.

The North Carolina leader is also calling upon his counterpart in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam to get involved and pressure Virginia Tech to resolve the issue another way.

The Hokies did go out of their way to force the issue by backing out of three games against the Pirates in Greenville in 2019, 2023 and 2025. While there was the possibility of the two playing at a neutral site during the upcoming season, such talk was quickly dismissed on the ECU side and both programs wound up filling the hole in their schedule with FCS teams.

We’ll see if time will eventually heal old wounds between the two schools or if politicians in both states will be the ones to bring each back to the table but things have certainly taken a life of their own after mother nature intervened to break the two up last year.