Thanks to Maryland, East Carolina no longer owes Scottie Montgomery buyout

Thank you cards probably are not on the way but East Carolina can high-five Maryland (and in a roundabout way Michigan too) for six-figure savings on firing their former head coach.
As noted by ECU’s 247Sports affiliate site, the Pirates appear to be off the hook for ex-coach Scottie Montgomery’s $800,000 buyout as the result of his new contract with the Terps to serve as their offensive coordinator. The Washington Post notes that he will be paid that same amount in 2019 and at least $550,000 in the final two seasons of the three-year deal. Thanks to the mitigation clause in his contract with his former school, Montgomery will therefore get his checks only from Maryland going forward.
East Carolina and Montgomery parted ways in late November of last season after the latter posted a 9-26 record at the school.
The crazy thing is that the Pirates can also think Michigan for making all this possible. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was set to hire fellow Alabama assistant Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator before the Wolverines swooped in late and plucked him to fill the same position. That opened the door for Montgomery to head to College Park after his stint as head coach to return to his roots as an OC after serving in the same capacity at Duke not too long ago.
ECU hired Mike Houston as their head coach not long ago and something says that his new deal with the program will definitely be including a similar mitigation clause just in case things don’t work out just like his predecessors.
College football fans of a certain age will note that Washington has a little history with teams that have the name Hurricanes. The Huskies have no such history with teams named Golden Hurricanes however.
Until now at least as Tulsa has confirmed that they have agreed to a one-off non-conference game with UW at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Sept. 9, 2023. It is the first ever meeting between the two programs and doubles as the Golden Hurricanes second ever game against a Pac-12 school.
The move is the Huskies first non-conference game on the calendar for the 2023 season and the only AAC opponent currently on their future schedules. While Washington does have big name opponents like Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State on the docket over the next decade, they are a little light in terms of filling out the rest of their schedule and the move to add Tulsa starts to address that a bit.
As for Tulsa, they’ll be making the rare trip to the Pacific Northwest to play a Pac-12 foe. The team did meet Oregon in a bowl game back in 1989 but otherwise haven’t ventured West that much in program history, playing Arizona, Colorado and Utah way back in the day before any of them were members of their current conference. The Golden Hurricanes have two slots filled on their 2023 schedule thanks to this deal, with a trip to Northern Illinois also set for the same season just two weeks later.
Manny Diaz is learning quickly that in Miami, even the Hurricanes head coach takes a back seat to Mick Jagger and company.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel got a few minutes with Miami AD James Blake on Wednesday and he confirmed that the football program is exploring a number of different venues to hold their first spring game under Diaz as the result of a rather big scheduling conflict at their home field: a Rolling Stones concert at Hard Rock Stadium.
“The belief is the spring game is April 20th and we are considering alternate sites because of the Rolling Stones concert,” James said. “Orlando is one of the sites that is being considered.”
That would be Camping World Stadium, home to the bowl game of the same sponsor and the site of where Miami will open the 2019 season against in-state rival Florida. While one would think that the team could just move the game around on the schedule, it appears as though the Miami Open tennis tournament is also being held at the stadium and making life a little difficult in terms of finding a date that works with everybody.
Interestingly this traveling road show is becoming something of a theme for the Hurricanes when it comes to their spring game. They held a regular scrimmage at a local high school in 2017 due to Hard Rock Stadium construction and played the game up the road in Fort Lauderdale the year before that.
If only some place was able to give the Hurricanes some shelter…
Missouri is, um, not happy at the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions. Justifiably so.
In case you missed it earlier on Thursday, the NCAA released their decision banning the Tigers from the postseason in 2019 among other penalties relating to their infractions case involving academic fraud and a tutor who completed work for several student-athletes. While the outrage from fans of the program was predictable in seeing the punishment not quite fitting the crime (especially in light of other cases like at North Carolina), it’s a sentiment that appears to be shared by the Mizzou administration.
“Once these issues were brought to our attention in November 2016, the university moved swiftly and fully cooperated with the NCAA Enforcement staff to jointly investigate the allegations that were made. We are shocked and dismayed by the penalties that have been imposed today and will aggressively fight for what is right,” athletic director Jim Sterk said in a statement. “The Committee on Infractions has abused its discretion in applying penalties in this case, and the University will immediately appeal this decision that has placed unfair penalties on our department and programs. It is hard to fathom that the University could be cited for exemplary cooperation throughout this case, and yet end up with these unprecedented penalties that could unfairly and adversely impact innocent current and future Mizzou student-athletes.”
As a result of all that, Missouri appears to be appealing the NCAA’s decision and will go through the resulting process as a result. We’re far enough out that we should get a decision in time to know if the Tigers are ineligible for the SEC title game or (more pressing) a bowl game this fall but when a final ruling comes down is anybody’s guess.
In the meantime, seniors on the football team and others with just one year of eligibility left should be allowed to transfer out of Columbia without penalty and be able to play right away at their next school according to NCAA bylaws. A report from The State however noted that highly touted Clemson transfer QB Kelly Bryant is still expected to remain with the program even in light of the decision that could result in possibly missing out on a bowl game.
It remains to be seen how many other players will actually take up the offer to transfer in the wake of the NCAA ruling but it seems the fight between the Tigers and the folks in Indianapolis is only just beginning.
In college football today, it’s rare for a coach — even on the hot seat — to go into the final year (or two) of their deal without some sort of contract extension. It’s all part of the recruiting game and assuring players their coach will be around that much longer even if the athletic director is already thinking of making a change in the near term.
Which makes the situation at BYU all the more fascinating. Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake has just two years left on his contract with the school but it seems like both he and the program will enter the 2019 season with no long term agreement in place.
“We have a plan and a process that we go through. This isn’t his last year,” AD Tom Holmoe told the Deseret News. “We’ve rarely gone into the last year of a contract (without an extension). He has more than one year left on his contract. We talk all the time … We talk about all kinds of things. I know exactly where he stands and he knows exactly where I stand. We don’t talk about it. It’s not an issue.”
Not exactly a rousing vote of confidence in Sitake, who is 20-19 over three years at BYU. It’s certainly better than extending a coach who you’re still unsure about and getting stuck with a huge buyout to pay later when wanting to make a change but not par for the course with head coaches nowadays even if the “extension” is just a few years tacked on without any increase in financial responsibilities.
It’s also notable that Holmoe said the Cougars are in discussions with ESPN regarding the future of their broadcast agreement with the network during what is being termed an option year. Either way, there’s a whole lot up in the air in Provo to get sorted out over the coming months when it comes to BYU and its football future.