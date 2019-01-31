Getty Images

Transferring Ohio State RB Brian Snead lands at Iowa JUCO

By John TaylorJan 31, 2019, 11:22 AM EST
Another Power Five transfer has found himself a new home, albeit at a much lower rung on the college football ladder.

In mid-January, Brian Snead announced on Twitter that he and Ohio State had “parted ways.” Nearly two weeks later, it’s being reported that the running back has landed at Iowa Western Community College, with a goal of returning to FBS level for the 2020 season.

Snead’s departure from Columbus — as well as the beginning of his career with the Buckeyes — was certainly cloaked in uncertainty.

After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, Snead did not see the field at all the remainder of the year — he didn’t even make the trip for the Week 3 game against TCU — with OSU declining to publicly address the running back’s status with the football program.

A four-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2018 recruiting class, Snead was rated as the No. 3 back in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the talent-rich state of Florida.  In those two appearances as a true freshman, he ran for 37 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Clemson players push back, say no one was pressured to take White House trip

By John TaylorJan 31, 2019, 9:36 AM EST
We told you earlier in the week that this would likely be a topic of conversation over the coming days, so don’t say you weren’t warned.

According to a report from TheRoot.com, 15 of the 57 black Clemson players listed on the team’s official roster accepted the invitation and made the mid-January trip to the White House to celebrate the Tigers’ second national championship in three years. Three anonymous black football players told the website that a majority of their black teammates — and some white teammates, it should be noted — passed on making the visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue because of “racism and their disdain for [President Donald] Trump‘s divisive politics.”

There’s been an update to the numbers aspect of the situation courtesy of the Charleston Post & Courier as, according to the team’s official travel roster for the White House event provided to the newspaper, 58 of the 74 Tiger football players (of 119 student-athletes overall on the 2018 roster) who attended were white. Of the Tigers’ 22 starters in the title game win over Alabama, 15 were black; just one black starter, cornerback A.J. Terrell, attended the event.

(For the complete list of those who did or didn’t attend, click HERE.)

The numbers presented by the school are certainly in line with those presented in the original report, although yet another controversy surfaced that playing members of the program are looking to put to rest.

In The Root‘s original report, the website went to great lengths to drive home the point and confirm that no one associated with the program, from coaches to football staffers to athletic department officials, pressured players to make the trek to the White House or attempted to change their minds about going. However, another posting, this one from BlackSportsOnline.com, highlighted a passage from the original piece which stated “that some players only attended because they worried that refusing to attend the traditional White House visit might affect their scholarships or playing time.”

The subhead of that piece read: “How Some Young Black Clemson Players Felt Pressured to Go to White House Because If They Didn’t Dabo Might Limit Their Playing Time or Yank Their Scholarships.”

The highlighting of that particular portion didn’t sit well with a number of Clemson football players, who took to social media to push back against the narrative.

In an interview with The State, linebacker Kendall Joseph, who was one of the Tiger players who didn’t attend, blasted those who speculated that head coach Dabo Swinney would yank a scholarship from or limit the playing time of anyone who stayed away from the event.

That’s trash. That’s trash. That’s so false. Coach Swinney doesn’t operate that way. He asked us to go just for the full experience being able to celebrate going 15-0 and doing something that’s never been done. That was his main reason why he wanted us to go. Of course some people didn’t want to go because of the president, but that wasn’t his focus. He was just wanting us to go for the experience because he felt like looking back on it 10 years down the line, we might have wished we went. But I mean come on. It was never anything close to that. He just asked us to go and you’re a grown man you make your own decision. But any of that stuff is just clickbait and just people just trying to get a reaction, people just bored… I mean come on. That’s crazy.

While what some described as Trump’s divisive politics were cited as reasons for players, those who are black in particular, not taking the trip, Joseph added that getting a start on training for the NFL combine/draft as well as the quick turnaround (Clemson won the title Jan. 7, the visit with the President took place Jan. 14) were factors in his teammates’ decisions.

Virginia Tech RB Deshawn McClease will reportedly pull name from transfer database

By John TaylorJan 31, 2019, 8:42 AM EST
Most times, the NCAA transfer database taketh, especially as it pertained to Virginia Tech’s roster for most of this month.  In this particular case, though, it’s looking as if the infamous portal will giveth.

In a span of 24 hours or so a week ago (HERE, HERE and HERE), four Hokie football players, including Deshawn McClease, entered their respective names into the transfer database.  As we have consistently noted throughout the Rise of the Portal Machine, a player entering the database doesn’t necessarily mean he is definitely transferring as he could always pull his name out and remain at his current school.

While there’s nothing definitive, that appears to be the case with McClease as 247Sports.com, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, is reporting that the running back has undergone a change of heart and will return to the Hokies for the 2019 season. “McClease is expected to remove his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal in the near future, possibly as soon as [Wednesday],” the website wrote.

Especially given the roster attrition, McClease’s return to Blacksburg would be a welcome one.

This past season, McClease was second on the Hokies in rushing with 433 yards and tied for third with a pair of rushing touchdowns.  The year before, his 530 yards on the ground were tops on the team.

Including the 2019 season, McClease, who has already graduated from Tech, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Nick Saban to add third Sunseri to extended Alabama football staff

By John TaylorJan 31, 2019, 7:11 AM EST
Thanks to a couple of developments this month, an uncommon surname will look very common if you leaf through the 2019 Alabama football media guide.

Nearly two weeks ago, reports surfaced that Sal Sunseri is set to return to Alabama after spending one season as the defensive line coach at Florida.  Wednesday, multiple reports surfaced that have Tino Sunseri (pictured) joining Nick Saban‘s football program in some type of unspecified support staff role.

Tino Sunseri, who played quarterback at Pitt, spent the 2018 season as a quality control assistant at Tennessee after two years at Florida State.

As you may have guessed, the two are related as Sal Sunseri is Tito Sunseri’s father.  Sal Sunseri is also the father of Vinnie Sunseri, the former Crimson Tide defensive back who recently joined Saban’s football staff as a graduate assistant.

According to BamaMaven.com, this will mark the first the father and sons have been together in a working capacity.

Deke Adams joins Miss. St. staff less than a month after Memphis hiring

By John TaylorJan 31, 2019, 5:43 AM EST
On Jan. 3, Deke Adams was announced as Memphis’ new defensive line coach.  Exactly 27 days later?  He gone.  Officially.

Wednesday night, Mississippi State announced that Joe Moorhead has swiped Adams from the Tigers and added the assistant to his Bulldogs coaching staff.  As was to be the case at the AAC school, Adams will serve as MSU’s defensive line coach.

Adams, a native of the state of Mississippi who played his college football at Southern Miss, replaces Brian Baker, who left earlier this month to take the same job at Alabama.  The report of that move came two days after he signed a two-year contract extension to remain in Starkville.

“We are excited to welcome Deke back to the state of Mississippi,” Moorhead said in a statement. “His enthusiasm, track record of developing defensive linemen and familiarity with our recruiting footprint make him a perfect fit for our program. Deke understands that one of the hallmarks of Mississippi State football is elite defensive line play and development. There is no doubt we will continue that tradition under his watch.”

Adams has previous SEC experience as he was the line coach at South Carolina from 2013-15.  The previous year, he was the line coach at North Carolina in what was his first job at a Power Five school.