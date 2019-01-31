Getty Images

Virginia Tech RB Deshawn McClease will reportedly pull name from transfer database

By John TaylorJan 31, 2019, 8:42 AM EST
Most times, the NCAA transfer database taketh, especially as it pertained to Virginia Tech’s roster for most of this month.  In this particular case, though, it’s looking as if the infamous portal will giveth.

In a span of 24 hours or so a week ago (HERE, HERE and HERE), four Hokie football players, including Deshawn McClease, entered their respective names into the transfer database.  As we have consistently noted throughout the Rise of the Portal Machine, a player entering the database doesn’t necessarily mean he is definitely transferring as he could always pull his name out and remain at his current school.

While there’s nothing definitive, that appears to be the case with McClease as 247Sports.com, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, is reporting that the running back has undergone a change of heart and will return to the Hokies for the 2019 season. “McClease is expected to remove his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal in the near future, possibly as soon as [Wednesday],” the website wrote.

Especially given the roster attrition, McClease’s return to Blacksburg would be a welcome one.

This past season, McClease was second on the Hokies in rushing with 433 yards and tied for third with a pair of rushing touchdowns.  The year before, his 530 yards on the ground were tops on the team.

Including the 2019 season, McClease, who has already graduated from Tech, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Clemson players push back, say no one was pressured to take White House trip

By John TaylorJan 31, 2019, 9:36 AM EST
We told you earlier in the week that this would likely be a topic of conversation over the coming days, so don’t say you weren’t warned.

According to a report from TheRoot.com, 15 of the 57 black Clemson players listed on the team’s official roster accepted the invitation and made the mid-January trip to the White House to celebrate the Tigers’ second national championship in three years. Three anonymous black football players told the website that a majority of their black teammates — and some white teammates, it should be noted — passed on making the visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue because of “racism and their disdain for [President Donald] Trump‘s divisive politics.”

There’s been an update to the numbers aspect of the situation courtesy of the Charleston Post & Courier as, according to the team’s official travel roster for the White House event provided to the newspaper, 58 of the 74 Tiger football players (of 119 student-athletes overall on the 2018 roster) who attended were white. Of the Tigers’ 22 starters in the title game win over Alabama, 15 were black; just one black starter, cornerback A.J. Terrell, attended the event.

(For the complete list of those who did or didn’t attend, click HERE.)

The numbers presented by the school are certainly in line with those presented in the original report, although yet another controversy surfaced that playing members of the program are looking to put to rest.

In The Root‘s original report, the website went to great lengths to drive home the point and confirm that no one associated with the program, from coaches to football staffers to athletic department officials, pressured players to make the trek to the White House or attempted to change their minds about going. However, another posting, this one from BlackSportsOnline.com, highlighted a passage from the original piece which stated “that some players only attended because they worried that refusing to attend the traditional White House visit might affect their scholarships or playing time.”

The subhead of that piece read: “How Some Young Black Clemson Players Felt Pressured to Go to White House Because If They Didn’t Dabo Might Limit Their Playing Time or Yank Their Scholarships.”

The highlighting of that particular portion didn’t sit well with a number of Clemson football players, who took to social media to push back against the narrative.

In an interview with The State, linebacker Kendall Joseph, who was one of the Tiger players who didn’t attend, blasted those who speculated that head coach Dabo Swinney would yank a scholarship from or limit the playing time of anyone who stayed away from the event.

That’s trash. That’s trash. That’s so false. Coach Swinney doesn’t operate that way. He asked us to go just for the full experience being able to celebrate going 15-0 and doing something that’s never been done. That was his main reason why he wanted us to go. Of course some people didn’t want to go because of the president, but that wasn’t his focus. He was just wanting us to go for the experience because he felt like looking back on it 10 years down the line, we might have wished we went. But I mean come on. It was never anything close to that. He just asked us to go and you’re a grown man you make your own decision. But any of that stuff is just clickbait and just people just trying to get a reaction, people just bored… I mean come on. That’s crazy.

While what some described as Trump’s divisive politics were cited as reasons for players, those who are black in particular, not taking the trip, Joseph added that getting a start on training for the NFL combine/draft as well as the quick turnaround (Clemson won the title Jan. 7, the visit with the President took place Jan. 14) were factors in his teammates’ decisions.

Nick Saban to add third Sunseri to extended Alabama football staff

By John TaylorJan 31, 2019, 7:11 AM EST
Thanks to a couple of developments this month, an uncommon surname will look very common if you leaf through the 2019 Alabama football media guide.

Nearly two weeks ago, reports surfaced that Sal Sunseri is set to return to Alabama after spending one season as the defensive line coach at Florida.  Wednesday, multiple reports surfaced that have Tino Sunseri (pictured) joining Nick Saban‘s football program in some type of unspecified support staff role.

Tino Sunseri, who played quarterback at Pitt, spent the 2018 season as a quality control assistant at Tennessee after two years at Florida State.

As you may have guessed, the two are related as Sal Sunseri is Tito Sunseri’s father.  Sal Sunseri is also the father of Vinnie Sunseri, the former Crimson Tide defensive back who recently joined Saban’s football staff as a graduate assistant.

According to BamaMaven.com, this will mark the first the father and sons have been together in a working capacity.

Deke Adams joins Miss. St. staff less than a month after Memphis hiring

By John TaylorJan 31, 2019, 5:43 AM EST
On Jan. 3, Deke Adams was announced as Memphis’ new defensive line coach.  Exactly 27 days later?  He gone.  Officially.

Wednesday night, Mississippi State announced that Joe Moorhead has swiped Adams from the Tigers and added the assistant to his Bulldogs coaching staff.  As was to be the case at the AAC school, Adams will serve as MSU’s defensive line coach.

Adams, a native of the state of Mississippi who played his college football at Southern Miss, replaces Brian Baker, who left earlier this month to take the same job at Alabama.  The report of that move came two days after he signed a two-year contract extension to remain in Starkville.

“We are excited to welcome Deke back to the state of Mississippi,” Moorhead said in a statement. “His enthusiasm, track record of developing defensive linemen and familiarity with our recruiting footprint make him a perfect fit for our program. Deke understands that one of the hallmarks of Mississippi State football is elite defensive line play and development. There is no doubt we will continue that tradition under his watch.”

Adams has previous SEC experience as he was the line coach at South Carolina from 2013-15.  The previous year, he was the line coach at North Carolina in what was his first job at a Power Five school.

USC confirms hiring of Graham Harrell as OC

By John TaylorJan 30, 2019, 10:20 PM EST
Kliff Kingsbury v2.0 has officially landed in the Land of Troy.

Monday, reports surfaced that Clay Helton was zeroing in on Graham Harrell as USC’s newest offensive coordinator.  Two days later, the Trojans have confirmed that the North Texas offensive coordinator has taken the same job at USC.  Harrell will also coach USC’s quarterbacks.

The 33-year-old Harrell replaces the 39-year-old Kingsbury, who left after a little over a month at USC to take the head job of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.  Both Harrell and Kingsbury have been plucked by various schools/organizations as part of the Mike Leach Air Raid coaching tree.

“We are very excited to welcome Graham into the Trojan Family,” said Helton in a statement. “In our search for an offensive coordinator, we wanted someone who could take our offense to new heights and whose system fit our current personnel. An individual who knows both the pass and run games and is an aggressive play caller on game day. Also someone who is a great teacher and who can develop quarterbacks to their full potential.

“We have found all these characteristics in Graham. In our study, I was so impressed with how he turned North Texas into one of the top offenses in the nation, combining an elite, highly-ranked passing game with a ground game that rushed for nearly 2,000 yards. He also did a terrific job developing Mason Fine into one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. We look forward to the future of our offense under Graham’s leadership.”

Harrell, who played his college football for Leach at Texas Tech, had spent the past three seasons as the coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Mean Green.  He began his coaching career as a quality control assistant at Oklahoma State in 2009 before moving on to Leach’s Washington State staff as outside receivers coach in 2014-15.