Former Baylor AD thinks Art Briles will be up for jobs soon after being “largely exonerated”

Baylor is set to go in front of the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions at some point soon this spring but the Bears’ former head coach could be the big winner in the entire process according to the school’s ex-athletic director.
Current Liberty AD Ian McCaw spoke with CBS Sports this week and made the rather interesting claim that Art Briles will eventually get a clean bill of health from the NCAA and be a candidate to coach again in college football after the 2019 season.
“I think he’s going to get largely exonerated,” McCaw said of his former coach. “I think people right now are saying, ‘Holy cow, he’s implicated in [covering up] all these sexual assaults and so forth.’ I think the truth is going to be he comes out of the NCAA stuff clean.
“As more information comes out on the Baylor scandal, they’re going to find out [Briles] was scapegoated for a much larger campus wide problem and the failings were in the police department and across campus which is what I know to be the case.”
Briles has largely been radioactive to any sort of football job in the United States after he was fired by Baylor in light of a sprawling sexual assault scandal centered largely on the Bears football program. He was briefly hired by a CFL team for only a few hours in 2017 before public uproar axed that and he eventually had to go to Italy to find work on the field after being named head coach of an American football team in Florence last August.
McCaw, who left Baylor not long after Briles did and has been criticized heavily for his own lack of oversight in Waco, has been increasingly public with claims that officials at the school “scapegoated” black football players and the program itself for being part of a university-wide scandal. BU has gone out of their way to deny these claims a number of times and disagree with McCaw’s portrayal of what went on.
No matter what ends up emerging from the Bears date with the NCAA though, it’s still hard to see Briles returning to the sidelines anytime soon though. The public relations nightmare from even being associated with what went on at Baylor has been enough to draw fan ire whenever he’s even lightly mentioned for a job and any form of absolution from the NCAA will be unlikely to change that given the serious nature of all the accusations from his tenure in Waco.
Rod Carey is reaching into the Power Five ranks to bring back a familiar face to complete his first coaching staff at Temple.
Illinois running backs coach Thad Ward was announced on Friday as the latest member of the Owls program to seemingly round out all 10 assistant positions for 2019.
“Thad is a tremendous person, a great family man, and an outstanding football coach,” said Carey in a release. “I’m excited that he and his family will be joining us at Temple.”
Ward has spent the past three seasons with the Illini and notably helped the team finish second in the Big Ten in rushing at 243 yards per game. A former UCF receiver back in his college days, Ward is also no stranger to Carey’s way of coaching either having spent three years together at Northern Illinois as an assistant.
While Ward handled receivers for Carey with the Huskies, it’s not exactly clear that he’ll take that same spot with NIU’s recent receivers coach Steve Crutchley also making the move to Temple. Either way, Ward is expected to be one of the Owls’ top recruiters and play a big role in bringing in players.
While the addition will all but round out Carey’s coaching staff at his new school, Ward’s former program is now left with three big openings for Lovie Smith to fill in Champaign. The most notable of those spots is defensive coordinator but it goes without saying that there’s some crucial hires to be made at Illinois as Smith enters a big season ahead for his future with the program.
The coaching churn at the assistant level in college football continues. The latest to suddenly find an opening on their staff? Vanderbilt.
Commodores head coach Derek Mason will need to find a new special teams coordinator as a result of losing Shawn Mennenga, who handled that unit this past season for the team and was named to the same position with the Green Bay Packers this week. The move allows the NFL franchise and new head coach Matt LaFleur to replace a familiar name from the college ranks in Ron Zook, who was in charge of special teams the past four seasons with the Pack.
Mennenga elevated Vandy’s punt return unit from 7.58 yards a return up to 11 in his lone year in Nashville and has a big challenge ahead in Green Bay given how lackluster the team’s punt and kick return games were. He does know the league well enough after spending seven years with the Cleveland Browns as a special teams assistant.
The departure by Mennenga leaves two rather critical openings on Mason’s staff at the moment after offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig left to take the same position at Utah in early January. It’s possible that Vandy could find another special teams coordinator as a result or use the opening to hire another position coach to help the Commodores on either side of the ball as they enter a critical 2019 campaign.
The Transfer Portal has successfully served up another.
Former Arizona cornerback Antonio Parks reportedly entered his name into the NCAA database a few weeks ago and has apparently found his next team after announcing on Twitter that he would be making the move to UTSA this offseason.
Parks, a New Orleans native and three-star recruit out of high school, never could quite crack the starting lineup with the Wildcats but has seen action in just about every game the past two years on special teams and as a backup corner. He recorded nine tackles and a pass breakup during his time in Tucson after being recruited by former head coach Rich Rodriguez’ staff.
The cornerback is expected to be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer and have two years left to play for the Roadrunners.
Houston’s decision to move on from Major Applewhite and hire Dana Holgorsen could have been driven as much by financial results as on the field ones.
At least that appears to be the case after the Dallas Morning News examined the football program’s finances for the 2017-18 fiscal year and saw a sharp drop off in revenue and ticket sales after Applewhite took over for Tom Herman.
In 2016-17, Houston’s football program accounted for $12.1 million of its total operating revenue. The season after Herman left to become Texas’ coach, the Cougars made only $6.3 million.
A $2.3 million dip in miscellaneous operating revenue accounted for the low overall total. Reduced ticket sales also played a key role. The Cougars earned $3.7 million for the 2017 season, a drop of $1.9 million from Herman’s final year.
While figures were not available for the most recent season with the Cougars, the trend seems pretty clear for the program as they slid from going 22-5 under Herman to just 15-11 over two seasons with Applewhite. The shortcomings on the balance sheet were likely made up with more support from the university at large, which has had no qualms about spending at a Power Five level in order to enhance the program’s stature.