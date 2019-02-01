Four-star Miss. St. commit cancels Alabama visit, will stick with Bulldogs verbal

Even in Tuscaloosa, you can’t win ’em all on the recruiting trail.

Nathan Pickering, a four-star 2019 prospect, verbally committed to Mississippi State in June of last year. However, last month, it was reported that one of the defensive lineman’s primary recruiters in Starkville, Brian Baker, would be leaving MSU for a job at Alabama, leading some to opine that Pickering could follow the assistant to Tuscaloosa; to further that plot thickening, Pickering had scheduled an official visit to the Crimson Tide just days before National Signing Day.

Late Thursday night, however, Pickering announced via Twitter that he will take no more official visits and will be sticking with his commitment to Joe Moorhead’s football program.

No more official visits. No more home visits except MSU. Thank you ! #HailStateForever 🐶 — Nathan Pickering (@TheRealNathan22) February 1, 2019

Of course, Nick Saban & Company, who had an in-home visit with the high schooler earlier this week, could ultimately flip Pickering next Wednesday but, as of now, he appears firmly committed to Mississippi State.

Pickering is rated as the No. 6 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Mississippi. If Pickering follows through, the only MSU signee rated higher than him would be five-star offensive lineman Charles Cross — unless MSU pulls off an upset and beats out Clemson for five-star running back Jerrion Ealy.

Heading into the final weekend before this year’s signing day, 93 of the top 100 2019 recruits on 247Sports.com‘s composite board have already signed. Of the seven still on the market, Alabama, which once again has the nation’s top-ranked class, is in play on some level for three of those.

The highest-rated unsigned prospect? West Virginia offensive lineman Darnell Wright, a five-star recruit who is the No. 10 player overall according to 247Sports.com. Alabama, along with the flagship university in his home state, is in play for the Huntington high schooler, although rival Tennessee is considered the heavy favorite.