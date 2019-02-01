Four-star Texas signee Derrian Brown hospitalized with potentially serious illness

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A rather scary-sounding situation is unfolding in Austin involving a member of Texas’ 2019 recruiting class.

Thursday, Buford (Ga.) High School announced via Twitter that one of its students, UT signee Derrian Brown, “has been hospitalized following a medical situation.” The school added that “Derrian’s family has asked for there to be no visitors at the hospital, as there is no room and Derrian needs to focus on his recovery.”

An update on Derrian Brown. pic.twitter.com/tbAEgIVpKK — Buford High School (@BufordHS) January 31, 2019

While no specifics were given by the high school, 247Sports.com is reporting that Brown is fighting an illness that “could be serious.”

Thus far, the UT football program has not publicly addressed the development. Brown signed with the Longhorns in December as part of the Early Signing Period, although he’s yet to enroll.

A four-star 2019 prospect, Brown is rated as the No. 12 running back in the country and the No. 23 player at any position on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Brown is the only running back signed thus far as part of a Longhorns class that’s currently ranked third nationally and tops in the Big 12.