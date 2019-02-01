Getty Images

Houston experienced significant revenue drop during Major Applewhite’s tenure

By Bryan FischerFeb 1, 2019, 1:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Houston’s decision to move on from Major Applewhite and hire Dana Holgorsen could have been driven as much by financial results as on the field ones.

At least that appears to be the case after the Dallas Morning News examined the football program’s finances for the 2017-18 fiscal year and saw a sharp drop off in revenue and ticket sales after Applewhite took over for Tom Herman.

In 2016-17, Houston’s football program accounted for $12.1 million of its total operating revenue. The season after Herman left to become Texas’ coach, the Cougars made only $6.3 million.

A $2.3 million dip in miscellaneous operating revenue accounted for the low overall total. Reduced ticket sales also played a key role. The Cougars earned $3.7 million for the 2017 season, a drop of $1.9 million from Herman’s final year.

While figures were not available for the most recent season with the Cougars, the trend seems pretty clear for the program as they slid from going 22-5 under Herman to just 15-11 over two seasons with Applewhite. The shortcomings on the balance sheet were likely made up with more support from the university at large, which has had no qualms about spending at a Power Five level in order to enhance the program’s stature.

‘Unrecoverable seizure’ causes death of Div. II football player

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 1, 2019, 12:48 PM EST
1 Comment

Sadly, tragedy has struck the same Div. II football program for the second time in the last five months.

Thursday, Southwestern Oklahoma State University confirmed that kicker Jackson Wilhite passed away suddenly Tuesday.  In a Facebook post, Wilhite’s father, Joe, posted that his son had suffered an “unrecoverable seizure” early Tuesday morning.

The 19-year-old Wilhite served as the Bulldogs’ primary placekicker as a true freshman this past season.

“Jackson was a special kid who was able to make a profound impact on our program in a short time,” SWOSU head coach Chet Pobolish said in a statement released by the university. “He was a tremendous representative of Southwestern Oklahoma State University and a hard-working, dedicated teammate to his brothers on the football field. Jackson was a very family-oriented young man and we are extending our deepest condolences to his parents, Joe and Melinda, along with his family and friends.”

Wilhite is at least the third Div. II player who’s lost his life since last September, and the second from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.  SWOSU wide receiver Jake Simmons succumbed to injuries sustained in a late-August car wreck, while Stonehill College offensive lineman Marc Tarabocchia was found dead in his home a month later after committing suicide.

SEC announces league-record $43.1 million in 2017-18 revenue distributed to each member school

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 1, 2019, 11:44 AM EST
2 Comments

As if you needed any further confirmation, SEC member schools are even more capable of cleansing their collective basses with Benjamins if they so desire.

Friday morning, the conference announced that it has distributed a total of $627.1 million in revenue to its 14 member institutions for the 2017-18 fiscal year, including $23 million in bowl monies.  “The average amount distributed from the conference office, excluding bowl money retained by participants, was slightly over $43.1 million per school,” the conference’s release stated.

That $43.1 million figure tops the old league standard of $40.9 each SEC school received for the 2016-17 fiscal year.  For comparison’s sake, that number tops the $36.5 million (not including third-tier rights) the Big 12 announced for each of its members in June of this year, but falls well short of the $51 million the majority of Big Ten schools will reportedly receive for the same fiscal year.

At the opposite end of the Power Five spectrum, and for the 2016-17 fiscal year, ACC members received between $25.3 million and $30.7 million and Pac-12 schools received $30.9 million.

“This distribution of revenue to the SEC’s member institutions represents a continued conference-wide commitment to support of our student-athletes in all areas of their college experience,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “This revenue is essential in providing outstanding support for all of the young people on our campuses through coaching, equipment, training, academic counseling, medical care and life-skills development. …

“The revenues generated through SEC athletics programs benefit not only the athletics and academic pursuits of student-athletes but are also instrumental in advancing the academic missions of the Conference’s 14 universities. These distributions are designed to provide each university with the flexibility to invest in unique and significant ways that create positive impacts across their respective campuses. Past uses of funds on our campuses have included the direct transfer of funds, assistance with construction and renovation of academic facilities and support of academic scholarship opportunities and academic programs.”

Four-star Miss. St. commit cancels Alabama visit, will stick with Bulldogs verbal

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 1, 2019, 10:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

Even in Tuscaloosa, you can’t win ’em all on the recruiting trail.

Nathan Pickering, a four-star 2019 prospect, verbally committed to Mississippi State in June of last year.  However, last month, it was reported that one of the defensive lineman’s primary recruiters in Starkville, Brian Baker, would be leaving MSU for a job at Alabama, leading some to opine that Pickering could follow the assistant to Tuscaloosa; to further that plot thickening, Pickering had scheduled an official visit to the Crimson Tide just days before National Signing Day.

Late Thursday night, however, Pickering announced via Twitter that he will take no more official visits and will be sticking with his commitment to Joe Moorhead’s football program.

Of course, Nick Saban & Company, who had an in-home visit with the high schooler earlier this week, could ultimately flip Pickering next Wednesday but, as of now, he appears firmly committed to Mississippi State.

Pickering is rated as the No. 6 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Mississippi.  If Pickering follows through, the only MSU signee rated higher than him would be five-star offensive lineman Charles Cross — unless MSU pulls off an upset and beats out Clemson for five-star running back Jerrion Ealy.

Heading into the final weekend before this year’s signing day, 93 of the top 100 2019 recruits on 247Sports.com‘s composite board have already signed.  Of the seven still on the market, Alabama, which once again has the nation’s top-ranked class, is in play on some level for three of those.

The highest-rated unsigned prospect?  West Virginia offensive lineman Darnell Wright, a five-star recruit who is the No. 10 player overall according to 247Sports.com.  Alabama, along with the flagship university in his home state, is in play for the Huntington high schooler, although rival Tennessee is considered the heavy favorite.

 

Four-star Texas signee Derrian Brown hospitalized with potentially serious illness

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 27 Texas Bowl - Texas v Missouri
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 1, 2019, 9:23 AM EST
1 Comment

A rather scary-sounding situation is unfolding in Austin involving a member of Texas’ 2019 recruiting class.

Thursday, Buford (Ga.) High School announced via Twitter that one of its students, UT signee Derrian Brown, “has been hospitalized following a medical situation.” The school added that “Derrian’s family has asked for there to be no visitors at the hospital, as there is no room and Derrian needs to focus on his recovery.”

While no specifics were given by the high school, 247Sports.com is reporting that Brown is fighting an illness that “could be serious.”

Thus far, the UT football program has not publicly addressed the development.  Brown signed with the Longhorns in December as part of the Early Signing Period, although he’s yet to enroll.

A four-star 2019 prospect, Brown is rated as the No. 12 running back in the country and the No. 23 player at any position on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Brown is the only running back signed thus far as part of a Longhorns class that’s currently ranked third nationally and tops in the Big 12.