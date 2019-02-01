Second South Carolina player granted sixth season by NCAA

For the second time this offseason, South Carolina is the beneficiary of the NCAA’s benevolence.
According to both 247Sports.com and Rivals.com, J.T. Ibe has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by The Association. While there has been no official confirmation from the football program, Ibe did retweet the news on his personal Twitter account not long after it was posted.
With that sixth season seemingly in his pocket, the defensive back will be eligible to play for the Gamecocks in 2019. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Ibe started the first four games of the 2018 season at safety, but was ultimately sidelined for the remainder of the year because of a knee injury.
After beginning his collegiate career at Rice, Ibe moved on to USC as a graduate transfer in March of last year. During his time with the Owls, Ibe started 26 of the 33 games in which he played.
A week ago, Gamecocks running back Caleb Kinlaw announced that he had received a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA as well.
The ongoing war of words between Virginia Tech and East Carolina that have come about following the pair not playing their 2018 game as scheduled is apparently being taken to the next level: politicians are now getting involved.
In a statement released on Thursday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper called out the Hokies for their tactics in dealing with the Pirates after the latter was forced to cancel their trip to Blacksburg last year following Hurricane Florence.
“As North Carolina prepared for Hurricane Florence, I urged residents across our state to stay off the roads and prepare for this devastating storm. Canceling a major college football game means lost revenue, but the safety of players and fans should come first. ECU made the responsible decision and this dispute should be resolved without making Pirate Nation bear additional costs from Hurricane Florence,” said Gov. Cooper in his statement.
The North Carolina leader is also calling upon his counterpart in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam to get involved and pressure Virginia Tech to resolve the issue another way.
The Hokies did go out of their way to force the issue by backing out of three games against the Pirates in Greenville in 2019, 2023 and 2025. While there was the possibility of the two playing at a neutral site during the upcoming season, such talk was quickly dismissed on the ECU side and both programs wound up filling the hole in their schedule with FCS teams.
We’ll see if time will eventually heal old wounds between the two schools or if politicians in both states will be the ones to bring each back to the table but things have certainly taken a life of their own after mother nature intervened to break the two up last year.
College football fans of a certain age will note that Washington has a little history with teams that have the name Hurricanes. The Huskies have no such history with teams named Golden Hurricanes however.
Until now at least as Tulsa has confirmed that they have agreed to a one-off non-conference game with UW at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Sept. 9, 2023. It is the first ever meeting between the two programs and doubles as the Golden Hurricanes second ever game against a Pac-12 school.
The move is the Huskies first non-conference game on the calendar for the 2023 season and the only AAC opponent currently on their future schedules. While Washington does have big name opponents like Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State on the docket over the next decade, they are a little light in terms of filling out the rest of their schedule and the move to add Tulsa starts to address that a bit.
As for Tulsa, they’ll be making the rare trip to the Pacific Northwest to play a Pac-12 foe. The team did meet Oregon in a bowl game back in 1989 but otherwise haven’t ventured West that much in program history, playing Arizona, Colorado and Utah way back in the day before any of them were members of their current conference. The Golden Hurricanes have two slots filled on their 2023 schedule thanks to this deal, with a trip to Northern Illinois also set for the same season just two weeks later.
Thank you cards probably are not on the way but East Carolina can high-five Maryland (and in a roundabout way Michigan too) for six-figure savings on firing their former head coach.
As noted by ECU’s 247Sports affiliate site, the Pirates appear to be off the hook for ex-coach Scottie Montgomery’s $800,000 buyout as the result of his new contract with the Terps to serve as their offensive coordinator. The Washington Post notes that he will be paid that same amount in 2019 and at least $550,000 in the final two seasons of the three-year deal. Thanks to the mitigation clause in his contract with his former school, Montgomery will therefore get his checks only from Maryland going forward.
East Carolina and Montgomery parted ways in late November of last season after the latter posted a 9-26 record at the school.
The crazy thing is that the Pirates can also think Michigan for making all this possible. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was set to hire fellow Alabama assistant Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator before the Wolverines swooped in late and plucked him to fill the same position. That opened the door for Montgomery to head to College Park after his stint as head coach to return to his roots as an OC after serving in the same capacity at Duke not too long ago.
ECU hired Mike Houston as their head coach not long ago and something says that his new deal with the program will definitely be including a similar mitigation clause just in case things don’t work out just like his predecessors.
Manny Diaz is learning quickly that in Miami, even the Hurricanes head coach takes a back seat to Mick Jagger and company.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel got a few minutes with Miami AD James Blake on Wednesday and he confirmed that the football program is exploring a number of different venues to hold their first spring game under Diaz as the result of a rather big scheduling conflict at their home field: a Rolling Stones concert at Hard Rock Stadium.
“The belief is the spring game is April 20th and we are considering alternate sites because of the Rolling Stones concert,” James said. “Orlando is one of the sites that is being considered.”
That would be Camping World Stadium, home to the bowl game of the same sponsor and the site of where Miami will open the 2019 season against in-state rival Florida. While one would think that the team could just move the game around on the schedule, it appears as though the Miami Open tennis tournament is also being held at the stadium and making life a little difficult in terms of finding a date that works with everybody.
Interestingly this traveling road show is becoming something of a theme for the Hurricanes when it comes to their spring game. They held a regular scrimmage at a local high school in 2017 due to Hard Rock Stadium construction and played the game up the road in Fort Lauderdale the year before that.
If only some place was able to give the Hurricanes some shelter…