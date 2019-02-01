Second South Carolina player granted sixth season by NCAA

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time this offseason, South Carolina is the beneficiary of the NCAA’s benevolence.

According to both 247Sports.com and Rivals.com, J.T. Ibe has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by The Association. While there has been no official confirmation from the football program, Ibe did retweet the news on his personal Twitter account not long after it was posted.

With that sixth season seemingly in his pocket, the defensive back will be eligible to play for the Gamecocks in 2019. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Ibe started the first four games of the 2018 season at safety, but was ultimately sidelined for the remainder of the year because of a knee injury.

After beginning his collegiate career at Rice, Ibe moved on to USC as a graduate transfer in March of last year. During his time with the Owls, Ibe started 26 of the 33 games in which he played.

A week ago, Gamecocks running back Caleb Kinlaw announced that he had received a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA as well.