‘Unrecoverable seizure’ causes death of Div. II football player

Sadly, tragedy has struck the same Div. II football program for the second time in the last five months.

Thursday, Southwestern Oklahoma State University confirmed that kicker Jackson Wilhite passed away suddenly Tuesday. In a Facebook post, Wilhite’s father, Joe, posted that his son had suffered an “unrecoverable seizure” early Tuesday morning.

The 19-year-old Wilhite served as the Bulldogs’ primary placekicker as a true freshman this past season.

“Jackson was a special kid who was able to make a profound impact on our program in a short time,” SWOSU head coach Chet Pobolish said in a statement released by the university. “He was a tremendous representative of Southwestern Oklahoma State University and a hard-working, dedicated teammate to his brothers on the football field. Jackson was a very family-oriented young man and we are extending our deepest condolences to his parents, Joe and Melinda, along with his family and friends.”

Wilhite is at least the third Div. II player who’s lost his life since last September, and the second from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. SWOSU wide receiver Jake Simmons succumbed to injuries sustained in a late-August car wreck, while Stonehill College offensive lineman Marc Tarabocchia was found dead in his home a month later after committing suicide.