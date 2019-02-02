Arizona names Kyle DeVan as Wildcats’ new offensive line coach

Arizona is adding a bit of MACtion to their coaching staff in hopes of jump-starting a turnaround in 2019.

The Wildcats announced on Saturday morning that former Ball State assistant Kyle DeVan would become the program’s new offensive line coach.

“Our entire staff is excited to have Kyle joining the program,” Sumlin said. “His experience in the game at the highest levels, dedication to fundamentals, personal values and overall passion for football are going to make impactful addition to our program.”

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to continue my growth in this profession with Coach Sumlin and be a part of what he is building at Arizona,” DeVan said. “To be in the Pac-12 is a thrill. My family and I can’t wait to be a part of the Tucson community and the UA family.”

DeVan is a Pac-12 alum having played at Oregon State and started 38 games on the offensive line for the Beavers before spending five seasons in the NFL. He got his coaching career started at OSU and USC as a graduate assistant before moving on to a short stint with the Saints. That gave way to his tenure at Ball State the past three seasons before heading West to Tucson.