Arizona names Kyle DeVan as Wildcats’ new offensive line coach

Arizona is adding a bit of MACtion to their coaching staff in hopes of jump-starting a turnaround in 2019.
The Wildcats announced on Saturday morning that former Ball State assistant Kyle DeVan would become the program’s new offensive line coach.
“Our entire staff is excited to have Kyle joining the program,” Sumlin said. “His experience in the game at the highest levels, dedication to fundamentals, personal values and overall passion for football are going to make impactful addition to our program.”
“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to continue my growth in this profession with Coach Sumlin and be a part of what he is building at Arizona,” DeVan said. “To be in the Pac-12 is a thrill. My family and I can’t wait to be a part of the Tucson community and the UA family.”
DeVan is a Pac-12 alum having played at Oregon State and started 38 games on the offensive line for the Beavers before spending five seasons in the NFL. He got his coaching career started at OSU and USC as a graduate assistant before moving on to a short stint with the Saints. That gave way to his tenure at Ball State the past three seasons before heading West to Tucson.
It’s been a rough week in Columbia for just about anybody associated with Missouri.
First the NCAA came down hard on the football program and slapped a bowl ban on the Tigers. As a result, head coach Barry Odom confirmed that several Mizzou seniors were already contracted by other schools trying to get them to transfer and play right away at another place. Oh, and all this is happening just before the second signing day in the sport as the staff tries to close out recruiting the class of 2019.
But wait, there is sadly more on the financial front for the program to absorb as they will see a 1% hit to the football budget and the loss of millions from the SEC distribution should the school’s appeal ultimately fail.
“It’d be a fairly significant impact,” Missouri’s deputy athletics director and chief financial officer Tim Hickman told The Columbia Missourian. “It would be about 7 or 8 percent of our budget. It’s not this coming fiscal year; it’d be that same 2019-20 year. But that’s definitely something we’ll have to plan ahead for.”
We’ve already seen this in practice this past fiscal year as Ole Miss saw their conference distribution dip by $7.1 million — dropping the Rebels some $10 million behind a few of their SEC peers when it came time for the league office to cut checks. While Mizzou will be able to get a portion of those millions back — the conference distributes half of the share to other schools and puts the other half in escrow for five years — that’s still a rather significant figure for an athletic department that has operated in the red the past few years.
Hopefully Ken Dorsey was just renting in Boone and didn’t plop down and buy a house.
A little over a month after joining the Appalachian State staff as an offensive assistant, Dorsey is on the move back to the NFL as the Buffalo Bills named him their next quarterbacks coach on Saturday afternoon.
That stop with AppState was actually Dorsey’s second brief foray into the college ranks in 2018 after serving in an off the field capacity with the FIU football program under his former head coach Butch Davis.
Though Dorsey’s fame is owed in large part to his exploits at the college level as Miami’s signal-caller during their dynastic run in the early 2000’s, he’s made his name as a coach at the NFL level. After spending six years in the league as a player, he served as quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers from 2013-2017 and overlapped with the tenure of Bills head coach Sean McDermott in the process.
Now Dorsey will join an offensive staff in Buffalo that has quite a bit of college flavor, including former Alabama OC Brian Daboll.
Colorado may have made a big staff change this offseason but that doesn’t preclude a recent scandal from coming back to haunt the school with some more headlines.
Per ABC7 in Denver, former Buffs assistant coach Joe Tumpkin took a guilty plea deal for “third-degree assault as domestic violence” of Pamela Fine, his ex-girlfriend who was at the center of a scandal at the school that led to Tumpkin’s ouster two years ago.
Fine had originally told then-head coach Mike MacIntyre about the domestic violence from the CU safeties coach in late 2016, which included over 100 incidents during a 21-month period while the couple was together. Despite this information and MacIntyre’s claims that he would handle the matter, Tumpkin remained on staff and even got a promotion for Colorado’s bowl game after defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt left for Oregon.
Tumpkin was eventually suspended in January of 2017 and later resigned when it came to light that Fine had a restraining order issued against him and told her story to several media outlets.
Colorado eventually hired law firm Pepper Hamilton (of Baylor report fame) to investigate while MacIntyre and his athletic director Rick George were forced to donate $100,000 each to domestic violence causes.
Just when you thought the coaching carousel at some schools was over, it starts back up again.
Such is the case at Kansas State for sure as Yahoo! Sports reports that assistant Blake Seiler is no longer set to remain on staff and will instead be ticketed to be the linebackers coach at Big 12 rival West Virginia.
Seiler spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach for the Wildcats and was retained by new head coach Chris Klieman, but was shifted to defensive line coach. Ostensibly that was to make room for new defensive coordinator Ted Monachino to join the program from the NFL ranks but he spent just a few weeks on campus before taking a position with the Chicago Bears.
Either way, Klieman’s transition from the FCS to the FBS level has not been the smoothest when it comes to assembling his coaching staff and getting all 10 assistants on board.