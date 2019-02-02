Barry Odom: Schools have already reached out to Missouri seniors in wake of NCAA ruling

It’s been less than 48 hours since Missouri was hit with a postseason ban for the 2019 season by the NCAA but that’s an eternity in college football circles when it comes to recruiting players.
Case in point? The Tigers seniors who are free to transfer in the wake of the penalties have already received calls from other programs according to head coach Barry Odom.
“For our seniors going into this year, they have an opportunity with what they’ve built for three years going on four they’re on the verge of something really special,” Odom said, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. “They want to be part of that. Those guys didn’t do anything wrong. They worked extremely hard. I don’t have any indication that any of them are leaving at this time.”
“I don’t think I’m going to get surprised by any (transfers)… I know there are a number of schools that have reached out to a heavy percentage of them. That’s noted. We’ll continue to work and build this team.”
Perhaps the biggest name on the roster who could transfer is former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant. However reports indicate that he is still set to remain with the program despite not likely playing in a bowl game this upcoming season.
Who knows what will end up happening with the Tigers roster going forward but it’s pretty clear that other FBS programs are certainly circling and taking a long look at some of the experienced players on the team who are suddenly immediately eligible at a transfer destination.
Colorado may have made a big staff change this offseason but that doesn’t preclude a recent scandal from coming back to haunt the school with some more headlines.
Per ABC7 in Denver, former Buffs assistant coach Joe Tumpkin took a guilty plea deal for “third-degree assault as domestic violence” of Pamela Fine, his ex-girlfriend who was at the center of a scandal at the school that led to Tumpkin’s ouster two years ago.
Fine had originally told then-head coach Mike MacIntyre about the domestic violence from the CU safeties coach in late 2016, which included over 100 incidents during a 21-month period while the couple was together. Despite this information and MacIntyre’s claims that he would handle the matter, Tumpkin remained on staff and even got a promotion for Colorado’s bowl game after defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt left for Oregon.
Tumpkin was eventually suspended in January of 2017 and later resigned when it came to light that Fine had a restraining order issued against him and told her story to several media outlets.
Colorado eventually hired law firm Pepper Hamilton (of Baylor report fame) to investigate while MacIntyre and his athletic director Rick George were forced to donate $100,000 each to domestic violence causes.
Just when you thought the coaching carousel at some schools was over, it starts back up again.
Such is the case at Kansas State for sure as Yahoo! Sports reports that assistant Blake Seiler is no longer set to remain on staff and will instead be ticketed to be the linebackers coach at Big 12 rival West Virginia.
Seiler spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach for the Wildcats and was retained by new head coach Chris Klieman, but was shifted to defensive line coach. Ostensibly that was to make room for new defensive coordinator Ted Monachino to join the program from the NFL ranks but he spent just a few weeks on campus before taking a position with the Chicago Bears.
Either way, Klieman’s transition from the FCS to the FBS level has not been the smoothest when it comes to assembling his coaching staff and getting all 10 assistants on board.
On the same day three Arizona State players announced their decisions to transfer, a former Sun Devil who had previously announced his transfer confirmed he’s found a new college football home.
On his personal Twitter account Friday, Michael Sleep-Dalton revealed that he will be moving on to Iowa and playing for the Hawkeyes. A graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, the Australian-born punter will be permitted to suit up for the Hawkeyes in 2019.
Street-Dalton spent the past two seasons as ASU’s primary punter after beginning his collegiate career at the junior college level. Last season, his 43.8 yards per punt was good for fifth in the PAC-12 and tied for 26th nationally.
However, ASU brought in Michael Turk as a transfer from the junior college ranks as part of last year’s recruiting class. Turk’s uncle is Matt Turk, the former NFL punter who spent one year of his professional career with a New York Jets team coached by current ASU head coach Herm Edwards.
The younger Turk sat out last season but is eligible to play in 2019.
The start of the first weekend of February has seen Arizona State take a trio of personnel hits to its roster, two on the defensive side of the ball and one on the offensive.
On Twitter Friday, wide receiver Terrell Chatman announced that he has decided to transfer out of Herm Edwards’ Sun Devils football program. Via the same social media service the same day, defensive end Jalen Bates (pictured) revealed the same decision.
Neither of the players gave specific reasons for their respective transfers, although a better opportunity for more playing time would likely be a good place to start, at least for Chatman.
In addition to those two social media announcements, 247Sports.com is also reporting that defensive end Darius Slade is moving on as well.
All three of the transfers will be leaving as graduates of ASU, which will allow them to play immediately at another FBS school this coming season. Slade has already been granted a sixth year of eligibility, which will allow him to play in 2019.
Bates started 10 of the 18 games in which he played, with all of those starts coming this past season. Slade, who originally began his collegiate career at Ohio State before transferring and landing at ASU prior to the start of the 2017 season, played in 10 games in 2018 after sitting out the previous year to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
Chatman caught three passes for 28 yards and a touchdown in 12 career games with the Sun Devils. Two of the receptions, 20 of the yards and the lone score came during the 2018 season.