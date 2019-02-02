Barry Odom: Schools have already reached out to Missouri seniors in wake of NCAA ruling

It’s been less than 48 hours since Missouri was hit with a postseason ban for the 2019 season by the NCAA but that’s an eternity in college football circles when it comes to recruiting players.

Case in point? The Tigers seniors who are free to transfer in the wake of the penalties have already received calls from other programs according to head coach Barry Odom.

“For our seniors going into this year, they have an opportunity with what they’ve built for three years going on four they’re on the verge of something really special,” Odom said, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. “They want to be part of that. Those guys didn’t do anything wrong. They worked extremely hard. I don’t have any indication that any of them are leaving at this time.”

“I don’t think I’m going to get surprised by any (transfers)… I know there are a number of schools that have reached out to a heavy percentage of them. That’s noted. We’ll continue to work and build this team.”

Perhaps the biggest name on the roster who could transfer is former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant. However reports indicate that he is still set to remain with the program despite not likely playing in a bowl game this upcoming season.

Who knows what will end up happening with the Tigers roster going forward but it’s pretty clear that other FBS programs are certainly circling and taking a long look at some of the experienced players on the team who are suddenly immediately eligible at a transfer destination.