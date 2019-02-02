Iowa adds Arizona State’s primary punter past two years as transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On the same day three Arizona State players announced their decisions to transfer, a former Sun Devil who had previously announced his transfer confirmed he’s found a new college football home.

On his personal Twitter account Friday, Michael Sleep-Dalton revealed that he will be moving on to Iowa and playing for the Hawkeyes. A graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, the Australian-born punter will be permitted to suit up for the Hawkeyes in 2019.

Proud to be a Hawkeye! 110% committed, and blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing program. Thank you to @LeVarWoods @ProkickAus @JohnnyPKA, & all the Hawkeye fans for believing in me & showing their love. Can’t wait to put on the black and gold! #swarm19 pic.twitter.com/QXYAHbSwgj — Michael Sleep-Dalton (@mjsleepdalton36) February 1, 2019

Street-Dalton spent the past two seasons as ASU’s primary punter after beginning his collegiate career at the junior college level. Last season, his 43.8 yards per punt was good for fifth in the PAC-12 and tied for 26th nationally.

However, ASU brought in Michael Turk as a transfer from the junior college ranks as part of last year’s recruiting class. Turk’s uncle is Matt Turk, the former NFL punter who spent one year of his professional career with a New York Jets team coached by current ASU head coach Herm Edwards.

The younger Turk sat out last season but is eligible to play in 2019.