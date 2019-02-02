Ken Dorsey’s time at AppState is brief as Buffalo Bills hire former Miami star as QB coach

Hopefully Ken Dorsey was just renting in Boone and didn’t plop down and buy a house.

A little over a month after joining the Appalachian State staff as an offensive assistant, Dorsey is on the move back to the NFL as the Buffalo Bills named him their next quarterbacks coach on Saturday afternoon.

That stop with AppState was actually Dorsey’s second brief foray into the college ranks in 2018 after serving in an off the field capacity with the FIU football program under his former head coach Butch Davis.

Though Dorsey’s fame is owed in large part to his exploits at the college level as Miami’s signal-caller during their dynastic run in the early 2000’s, he’s made his name as a coach at the NFL level. After spending six years in the league as a player, he served as quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers from 2013-2017 and overlapped with the tenure of Bills head coach Sean McDermott in the process.

Now Dorsey will join an offensive staff in Buffalo that has quite a bit of college flavor, including former Alabama OC Brian Daboll.