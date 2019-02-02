Missouri expecting to lose millions thanks to NCAA sanctions

It’s been a rough week in Columbia for just about anybody associated with Missouri.

First the NCAA came down hard on the football program and slapped a bowl ban on the Tigers. As a result, head coach Barry Odom confirmed that several Mizzou seniors were already contracted by other schools trying to get them to transfer and play right away at another place. Oh, and all this is happening just before the second signing day in the sport as the staff tries to close out recruiting the class of 2019.

But wait, there is sadly more on the financial front for the program to absorb as they will see a 1% hit to the football budget and the loss of millions from the SEC distribution should the school’s appeal ultimately fail.

“It’d be a fairly significant impact,” Missouri’s deputy athletics director and chief financial officer Tim Hickman told The Columbia Missourian. “It would be about 7 or 8 percent of our budget. It’s not this coming fiscal year; it’d be that same 2019-20 year. But that’s definitely something we’ll have to plan ahead for.”

We’ve already seen this in practice this past fiscal year as Ole Miss saw their conference distribution dip by $7.1 million — dropping the Rebels some $10 million behind a few of their SEC peers when it came time for the league office to cut checks. While Mizzou will be able to get a portion of those millions back — the conference distributes half of the share to other schools and puts the other half in escrow for five years — that’s still a rather significant figure for an athletic department that has operated in the red the past few years.