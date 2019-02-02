Recent Kansas State defensive coordinator Blake Seiler ticketed to become West Virginia LBs coach

Just when you thought the coaching carousel at some schools was over, it starts back up again.

Such is the case at Kansas State for sure as Yahoo! Sports reports that assistant Blake Seiler is no longer set to remain on staff and will instead be ticketed to be the linebackers coach at Big 12 rival West Virginia.

Source: Blake Seiler expected be the next LB coach at West Virginia. Seiler, 34, was the DC and play caller at Kansas State last season. Brings rep as a high-end recruiter. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 2, 2019

Seiler spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach for the Wildcats and was retained by new head coach Chris Klieman, but was shifted to defensive line coach. Ostensibly that was to make room for new defensive coordinator Ted Monachino to join the program from the NFL ranks but he spent just a few weeks on campus before taking a position with the Chicago Bears.

Either way, Klieman’s transition from the FCS to the FBS level has not been the smoothest when it comes to assembling his coaching staff and getting all 10 assistants on board.