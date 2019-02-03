Dabo Swinney surprises Clemson equipment manager with Super Bowl tickets

It is Super Bowl Sunday and millions of football fans are no doubt excited about seeing the Los Angeles Rams taking on the New England Patriots down in Atlanta. Only a handful are able to take in the biggest sporting even in the country up close and in person at Mercedes Benz Stadium however.
Thanks to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, Tigers equipment manager David Saville is one of those lucky few. In case you missed it earlier in the week, check out the way the tickets were handed out after a late workout on Wednesday:
“You do so much for this team, the joy you bring every day, the perspective, how hard you work — you’re one of the hardest workers we’ve got,” Swinney said. “We all love you. So we’ve got a special gift for you. I don’t know if you’re interested. I know you’re busy, but the NFL has presented you with two tickets to the Super Bowl this year.”
What a great moment for Saville and a move that is not surprising at all from somebody like Swinney.
While down in Atlanta on Sunday, the Clemson super fan will also have the opportunity to check out former Tiger Dwayne Allen try to win the Lombardi Trophy as a tight end with the Patriots too.
A familiar name to many fans out West is headed to Fresno State as offensive coordinator.
According to a report from FootballScoop on Super Bowl Sunday, Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford is set to hire former Nebraska and Oregon State offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf in the same role down in Fresno.
The veteran coach and Oregon native spent this past season not far from home with the Ducks as an offensive analyst. He has quite the varied coaching resume, with stops in the CFL (like Tedford) and the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and, most notably, the New York Giants in 2014. Langsdorf has long been connected with Mike Riley, serving under him as OC with the Beavers and then later following him to take the same position with the Cornhuskers before the staff was fired in 2017.
The hire fills the vacancy in Fresno left behind by Kalen DeBoer, the Bulldogs coordinator of the past two years who left to run the offense at Indiana in late January.
Langsdorf will have a big task ahead with the defending Mountain West champions as the team will be looking to replace stars like quarterback Marcus McMaryion and wideout KeeSean Johnson among others.
The dean of college football coaches has seen plenty in his two decades at Iowa but Kirk Ferentz will soon find himself in the middle of a new situation next week in Iowa City.
More specifically, the Hawkeyes head coach will be going to court over some maintenance issues with his neighbors.
Per The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Ferentz and his wife will be spending the week after national signing day in early February at a local courthouse as part of a civil suit that is centered largely around a road near their home.
‘The Saddle Club Road Homeowners’ Association sued Kirk and Mary Ferentz on March 2, 2016, alleging the couple broke a 2001 contract and are responsible for their share of road repairs, or $9,600. The neighbors also assert the couple’s landscaping violated a neighborhood easement.’
Head coaches have neighbors too and it seems Kirk’s are none too fond about the longtime Iowa leader after this whole situation, which includes everybody involved being “unable to resolve their differences.” The story says that the total amount for everybody to pony up was just $36,000 to repair and resurface a common road, which seems like chump change for Ferentz given his salary is over $5 million per season.
Instead we’ll have to see just what kind of plan Ferentz will put together next week to try to win something that will be much tougher to deal with than Iowa’s 2019 opener against Miami (Ohio).
This is shaping up to be a critical offseason for the future of Lovie Smith’s tenure at Illinois and, thanks to a variety of factors, the veteran head coach has a big task ahead of him in reshaping his staff following several departures.
At least Smith has found one replacement, raiding Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic staff to hire defensive backs coach Keynodo Hudson. The news was first reported by FootballScoop and subsequently confirmed by a number of outlets.
It will be interesting to see what Hudson’s exact role is when the school announces the news because Smith’s son Miles was elevated to defensive backs coach prior to the 2018 season as the program’s 10th assistant. There’s still two more opening left for the Illini to fill after running backs coach Thad Ward left for Temple this week, including the rather big hole at defensive coordinator.
As for Hudson, he leaves the Owls after spending two years on campus in Boca following six in an off the field role at USC prior to that. Given the huge change in climates, hopefully he’ll be catch in a few more rays of sunshine before heading up to the frozen Midwest a few days before signing day.
To nobody’s surprise — and appropriately enough for a game held in Atlanta — Georgia is well represented on the Super Bowl LIII active rosters of the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. What is a bit head-turning is which school the Bulldogs share the honors with for the most players in the final NFL game of the year.
Rutgers.
Yes, that’s right, the Scarlet Knights are tied with UGA in having four players in the Super Bowl this year. The Patriots have three State University of New Jersey products (Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and Duron Harmon) while the Rams have Sebastian Joseph-Day. The Bulldogs are evenly split and have some big names playing just down the road from Athens in Todd Gurley and Ramik Wilson for LA and Sony Michel plus David Andrews with New England.
Michel is a notable name in particular, not just because he’s a big part of the Pats offense but because he played in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for Georgia in the same building one year ago.
Auburn, Cal, Florida, Iowa, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, USC and Washington all had three players on the active roster. The SEC is on top as a conference (21) and edged out the Big Ten (20), Pac-12 (18), ACC (11) and Big 12 (7). There are 10 FCS and four Division II players in the big game too while the AAC led the Group of Five with six representatives.
One interesting quirk? While Alabama and Clemson have dominated college football in recent years, that success didn’t carry over into Super Bowl LIII. There are just two Crimson Tide players in the game (Mark Barron and Dont’a Hightower) and a single Tigers player (Dwayne Allen).
Both of those former Nick Saban players do have a chance to join a select group in winning both an FBS national title in college and a Super Bowl ring though (Hightower actually has two of each already). The others are Lamarcus Joyner (Florida State) and Andrew Whitworth (LSU) with the Rams along with some guy named Tom Brady (Michigan).