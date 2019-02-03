Dabo Swinney surprises Clemson equipment manager with Super Bowl tickets

It is Super Bowl Sunday and millions of football fans are no doubt excited about seeing the Los Angeles Rams taking on the New England Patriots down in Atlanta. Only a handful are able to take in the biggest sporting even in the country up close and in person at Mercedes Benz Stadium however.

Thanks to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, Tigers equipment manager David Saville is one of those lucky few. In case you missed it earlier in the week, check out the way the tickets were handed out after a late workout on Wednesday:

MUST-SEE || Coach Swinney surprises our man David Saville with TWO TICKETS TO THE @SUPERBOWL!!! 😄😄😄 #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/Z5EERJLGx6 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 31, 2019

“You do so much for this team, the joy you bring every day, the perspective, how hard you work — you’re one of the hardest workers we’ve got,” Swinney said. “We all love you. So we’ve got a special gift for you. I don’t know if you’re interested. I know you’re busy, but the NFL has presented you with two tickets to the Super Bowl this year.”

What a great moment for Saville and a move that is not surprising at all from somebody like Swinney.

While down in Atlanta on Sunday, the Clemson super fan will also have the opportunity to check out former Tiger Dwayne Allen try to win the Lombardi Trophy as a tight end with the Patriots too.