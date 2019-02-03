Georgia and, yes, Rutgers are well represented as SEC edges out Big Ten, Pac-12 on Super Bowl LIII rosters

To nobody’s surprise — and appropriately enough for a game held in Atlanta — Georgia is well represented on the Super Bowl LIII active rosters of the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. What is a bit head-turning is which school the Bulldogs share the honors with for the most players in the final NFL game of the year.
Rutgers.
Yes, that’s right, the Scarlet Knights are tied with UGA in having four players in the Super Bowl this year. The Patriots have three State University of New Jersey products (Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and Duron Harmon) while the Rams have Sebastian Joseph-Day. The Bulldogs are evenly split and have some big names playing just down the road from Athens in Todd Gurley and Ramik Wilson for LA and Sony Michel plus David Andrews with New England.
Michel is a notable name in particular, not just because he’s a big part of the Pats offense but because he played in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for Georgia in the same building one year ago.
Auburn, Cal, Florida, Iowa, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, USC and Washington all had three players on the active roster. The SEC is on top as a conference (21) and edged out the Big Ten (20), Pac-12 (18), ACC (11) and Big 12 (7). There are 10 FCS and four Division II players in the big game too while the AAC led the Group of Five with six representatives.
One interesting quirk? While Alabama and Clemson have dominated college football in recent years, that success didn’t carry over into Super Bowl LIII. There are just two Crimson Tide players in the game (Mark Barron and Dont’a Hightower) and a single Tigers player (Dwayne Allen).
Both of those former Nick Saban players do have a chance to join a select group in winning both an FBS national title in college and a Super Bowl ring though (Hightower actually has two of each already). The others are Lamarcus Joyner (Florida State) and Andrew Whitworth (LSU) with the Rams along with some guy named Tom Brady (Michigan).
A familiar name to many fans out West is headed to Fresno State as offensive coordinator.
According to a report from FootballScoop on Super Bowl Sunday, Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford is set to hire former Nebraska and Oregon State offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf in the same role down in Fresno.
The veteran coach and Oregon native spent this past season not far from home with the Ducks as an offensive analyst. He has quite the varied coaching resume, with stops in the CFL (like Tedford) and the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and, most notably, the New York Giants in 2014. Langsdorf has long been connected with Mike Riley, serving under him as OC with the Beavers and then later following him to take the same position with the Cornhuskers before the staff was fired in 2017.
The hire fills the vacancy in Fresno left behind by Kalen DeBoer, the Bulldogs coordinator of the past two years who left to run the offense at Indiana in late January.
Langsdorf will have a big task ahead with the defending Mountain West champions as the team will be looking to replace stars like quarterback Marcus McMaryion and wideout KeeSean Johnson among others.
The dean of college football coaches has seen plenty in his two decades at Iowa but Kirk Ferentz will soon find himself in the middle of a new situation next week in Iowa City.
More specifically, the Hawkeyes head coach will be going to court over some maintenance issues with his neighbors.
Per The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Ferentz and his wife will be spending the week after national signing day in early February at a local courthouse as part of a civil suit that is centered largely around a road near their home.
‘The Saddle Club Road Homeowners’ Association sued Kirk and Mary Ferentz on March 2, 2016, alleging the couple broke a 2001 contract and are responsible for their share of road repairs, or $9,600. The neighbors also assert the couple’s landscaping violated a neighborhood easement.’
Head coaches have neighbors too and it seems Kirk’s are none too fond about the longtime Iowa leader after this whole situation, which includes everybody involved being “unable to resolve their differences.” The story says that the total amount for everybody to pony up was just $36,000 to repair and resurface a common road, which seems like chump change for Ferentz given his salary is over $5 million per season.
Instead we’ll have to see just what kind of plan Ferentz will put together next week to try to win something that will be much tougher to deal with than Iowa’s 2019 opener against Miami (Ohio).
This is shaping up to be a critical offseason for the future of Lovie Smith’s tenure at Illinois and, thanks to a variety of factors, the veteran head coach has a big task ahead of him in reshaping his staff following several departures.
At least Smith has found one replacement, raiding Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic staff to hire defensive backs coach Keynodo Hudson. The news was first reported by FootballScoop and subsequently confirmed by a number of outlets.
It will be interesting to see what Hudson’s exact role is when the school announces the news because Smith’s son Miles was elevated to defensive backs coach prior to the 2018 season as the program’s 10th assistant. There’s still two more opening left for the Illini to fill after running backs coach Thad Ward left for Temple this week, including the rather big hole at defensive coordinator.
As for Hudson, he leaves the Owls after spending two years on campus in Boca following six in an off the field role at USC prior to that. Given the huge change in climates, hopefully he’ll be catch in a few more rays of sunshine before heading up to the frozen Midwest a few days before signing day.
The on-again, off-again saga of Deondre Francois at Florida State has officially come to an end.
In a surprise announcement on Super Bowl Sunday, the Seminoles announced that their one-time starting quarterback has been dismissed from the team.
“Last night, I informed Deondre Francois that he is no longer a member of the Florida State football program,” head coach Willie Taggart said in a statement. “As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU Football, we have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct. We are moving forward as a program.”
While there were no news reports indicating the reason for the signal-caller’s departure, those in the Sunshine state didn’t need long to find a likely reason for his quick exit from the program.
Francois burst onto the scene for FSU, winning ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 2016 and looking like the next big-time quarterback for the program after Jameis Winston’s departure not long before. However Francois suffered a season-ending knee injury against Alabama to open the 2017 campaign and never quite got back to the level he was early on while dealing with a number of coaching changes. Back in December he explored both transferring out of Tallahassee and potentially even declaring for the NFL draft but eventually returned to FSU for what was supposed to be his final season.
Off the field concerns have also been a big part of Francois story with the ‘Noles and probably contributed to Taggart’s quick dismissal at the first sign of any potential issues. The quarterback was suspected by police of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute back in April of 2018 and this isn’t the first time he has been connected to domestic violence either after he was ultimately cleared in an incident last January.
The news likely hands the starting job under center at FSU in 2019 to quarterback James Blackman, who was reportedly considering a transfer last month but seems to be sticking around the program.