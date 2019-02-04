Former North Texas RB returns as Mean Green RBs coach

Patrick Cobbs is arguably the best running back in North Texas history, and now he’s in charge of training the next generation of Mean Green runners.

North Texas on Monday announced Cobbs as its new running backs coach. He’ll replace Tashard Choice, who left to become the running backs coach at Georgia Tech, his own alma mater.

“I’m very excited to bring Patrick Cobbs into our program as a running backs coach,” Mean Green head coach Seth Littrell said in a statement. “He has an incredible understanding of the position, but more than that, he has been coached by some of the best coaches in the game, and has developed a keen understanding of how to teach and communicate his knowledge. The fact that he is one of the best to ever play the position at North Texas and he had a successful NFL career, gives him the credentials that everyone in our running backs room will respect. He is the perfect candidate for this position and I can’t wait to get him started.”

Cobbs spent five seasons on the Mean Green roster, four of them resulting in Sun Belt championships. All told, he totaled 818 carries for 4,050 yards, the second most in program history and 36 touchdowns. He led the nation in 2003 with 1,860 rushing yards. An undrafted free agent of the New England Patriots, Cobbs spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, appearing in 54 games with the club.

He had been the running backs coach at Ryan High School in Denton before taking the UNT job.

Cobbs inherits a running back room that returns all of its production from 2018. Rising senior Loren Easly rushed for 386 yards in four games before he was lost for the year to injury, and rising junior DeAndre Torey stepped in to rush for 975 yards and 15 touchdowns on 5.58 a pop. Rising junior Nic Smith also rushed for 363 yards and two scores last season.