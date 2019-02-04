Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Legendary coaches Nick Saban and Bill Belichick have yet to overlap championship success

By Kevin McGuireFeb 4, 2019, 4:07 PM EST
3 Comments

Over the course of the past decade, there is little argument that Alabama head coach Nick Saban and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick have been the best in the business. Between them, the two coaches have a total of 11 outright championship rings to go along with a handful of more conference championships to their names. If a Mount Rushmore of football coaches were to be sculpted today, these two would certainly be the first two faces to go up on the side of the mountain. Yet, for all the championship success these two legendary football coaches have achieved, they have also somehow failed to experience the thrill of a championship victory in the same season even once.

Belichick’s latest Super Bowl victory on Sunday with the New England Patriots topping the Los Angeles Rams continued one of the more fascinating streaks in the football world. Since 2009, no football season has ended with both Belichick and Saban winning a championship in the same year.

Technically speaking, the streak goes back prior to 2009, but most recognize the start of the streak with Saban’s first BCS national championship in his second season with Alabama. Belichick won an AFC East division title with the Patriots that season but took an early exit in the wild card round against the Baltimore Ravens. The following year, Saban and Alabama failed to win the SEC thanks to a magical run by Cam Newton and Auburn that left the Crimson Tide resorting to play in the Capital One Bowl. Meanwhile, AFC East champion New England were upset in the AFC Divisional Round by the New York Jets. Saban struck back with back-to-back BCS national championships in 2011 and 2012. We came close to a Saban-Belichick combo in the 2011 season, but the New York Giants upset the Patriots in the Super Bowl and the Patriots were taken out by the Ravens once again the following season in the AFC Championship Game.

Auburn once again got in the way of a potential national championship run by Alabama in 2013, leading the Crimson Tide to lose in the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma at the end of the year. The Patriots once again took a loss in the AFC Championship Game, this time on the road against Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. The following season, Belichick picked up his first Super Bowl championship since 2004 with a win against the Seattle Seahawks, but Saban and Alabama were taken out of the inaugural College Football Playoff by Ohio State in the first round.

Alabama picked up Saban’s first College Football Playoff national championship in 2015, but the Patriots were once again thwarted by Manning and the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. Saban and Alabama lost a rematch with Clemson the following season, but Belichick saw his Patriots come back form a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to win the Super Bowl in the 2016 season. Last year, it was Saban getting the upper hand in the College Football Playoff championship with an overtime victory over Georgia in the national championship game in Atlanta. A few weeks later, Belichick and the Patriots fell victim to the Philly Special against the Philadelphia Eagles.

which brings us to this most recent season. The 2018 football season ended with Belichick winning yet another Super Bowl mere weeks after Saban suffered one of the worst postseason losses of his career against Clemson in the national championship game. And the streak continues.

For those keeping score in South Carolina, and I know some of you are, Belichick and Dabo Swinney have won a championship in the same season in two of the last three seasons. Could this turn into its own trend?

From undecided recruits and potential flips, still some prizes to be won on National Signing Day this week

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 4, 2019, 5:43 PM EST
1 Comment

The confetti in Atlanta has just been swept off the floor in Atlanta following the Super Bowl, but we are a little more than 36 hours away from the next big day on football’s calendar. That’s right, National Signing Day takes place this Wednesday, Feb. 6 as college football’s recruiting process looks to put the final pieces of puzzles in place for the Class of 2019. For the second straight year, an early signing period on the recruiting calendar has taken much of the steam out of the fun of signing day, but there are still some good players available as programs look to polish off their recruiting efforts on a high note this week.

According to a top 100 ranking of the Class of 2019, just seven players are classified as undecided. That includes five-star offensive tackle Darnell Wright of Huntington, West Virginia. Tennessee appears to be the leader in the clubhouse for his commitment of the nation’s No. 16 player overall, although West Virginia is in the mix as expected. Mack Brown and North Carolina are also apparently high on Wright’s radar, with Penn State and Georgia likely fading. It’s worth noting the Vols got the last official visit on the schedule over the weekend, giving the Vols the last chance to make their sales pitch on campus.

Other notable undecided players include four-star athlete Jerrion Ealy of Mississippi (Clemson, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State all had official visits recently), four-star cornerback Kaiir Elam of Florida (expected to be a battle between Florida and Georgia), and four-star defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher of Louisiana (LSU is probably the favorite ahead of Alabama and Ole Miss).

Five more players on the board are labeled as verbal commitments, although you never know if one of those players could potentially flip. Four-star safety Nick Cross is currently verbally committed to Florida State, but Rivals notes a few programs have been busy trying to lure him away from heading to Tallahassee. The DeMatha product has been getting some heavy attention from within the state by the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland has some competition just north of the Mason-Dixon Line from Penn State, with the Nittany Lions getting a late official visit on the books and seemingly the most likely program to potentially get Cross to flip his commitment from Florida State. Georgia is also in hot pursuit, and the Bulldogs are not to be overlooked in this recruiting battle as it comes down the final stretch.

Another Florida State verbal commit, four-star defensive end Quashon Fuller, is also on flip-watch according to Rivals. Alabama and Florida are thought to be in the running before Fuller signs his letter of intent. Alabama is always a threat to snatch a talented recruit away from a school, and Dan Mullen and Florida turned in a solid recruiting effort within the state of Florida. Adding one more in-state recruit would bode well for the Gators, if there is any second-guessing from the Florida State commit.

Perhaps the most notable verbal commitment to watch for a potential flip could be Auburn commit George Pickens. The five-star wide receiver and the No. 7 recruit in the nation has been committed to the Tigers for a while but a late visit to Tennessee appears to be throwing some curveballs in the final days before signing day. Once again, Georgia is also thought to be in the mix as well. Keeping Pickens, a Hoover, Alabama recruit, in the pack for the Tigers would be a significant recruiting victory for Gus Malzahn and company.

Will we see any surprises? That remains to be seen. With many programs pretty much having their recruiting classes in good order after the early signing period in January, there could be a pretty light day of recruiting headlines coming our way this week. But even though the traditional signing day may have lost a bit of the shine it once had, that doesn’t mean it is any less important. There are some good football players still looking to bring an end to their recruiting process, and many programs would love to be able to add some of these players to their recruiting class.

Dismissed FSU QB Deondre Francois enters NCAA transfer portal

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 4, 2019, 3:34 PM EST
2 Comments

File this one under expected news headlines. After being dismissed by the Florida State football program over the weekend, quarterback Deondre Francois has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Francois was dismissed by Florida State on Saturday, a day after video of an alleged act of domestic violence by Francois was shared by his girlfriend on Instagram. No longer able to rely on playing at Florida State, Francois will hope to be able to find a program ready to open the doors for him within their program amid this controversial exit from the Seminoles. Of course, Francois has more red flags with his off-field issues beyond this latest question mark.

By having his name in the transfer portal, Francois can now explore all of his potential transfer options before committing to a new destination. He could also choose to pull his name from the transfer portal and remain at Florida State, where he remains enrolled.

Francois played in 11 games for Florida State last season, passing for 2,731 yards and 15 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He has already played three seasons of college football and has two years to play one more season before his NCAA eligibility runs out. Francois would have to sit out the 2019 season if he does transfer to another FBS program. He would be eligible this fall if he transfers to a lower-division program.

Three New Hampshire football players arrested on felony riot charges

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 4, 2019, 2:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

Three New Hampshire football players are facing felony riot charges stemming from a fraternity party back on Jan. 26.

According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, a UNH football player was denied entry to a Sigma Alpha Epsilon party, left the house and then returned with two teammates, who proceeded to fight an undisclosed number of fraternity members.

“We didn’t receive a call on this. One of our officers happened to drive by the fraternity, and she saw a large number of people in the rear parking lot and in the front that appeared to be engaged in a fight,” according to Durham, N.H., Police Department deputy police chief Rene Kelley. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The three players charged are senior linebacker Quinlen Dean, sophomore linebacker Kyle Hamper and junior running back Jackson Housman. They were arrested on Friday, and each faces up to seven years in prison.

All three players remain on UNH’s online roster as of press time.

The three players have since been released on bail and are due in court on Feb. 14.

Former North Texas RB returns as Mean Green RBs coach

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 4, 2019, 1:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

Patrick Cobbs is arguably the best running back in North Texas history, and now he’s in charge of training the next generation of Mean Green runners.

North Texas on Monday announced Cobbs as its new running backs coach. He’ll replace Tashard Choice, who left to become the running backs coach at Georgia Tech, his own alma mater.

“I’m very excited to bring Patrick Cobbs into our program as a running backs coach,” Mean Green head coach Seth Littrell said in a statement. “He has an incredible understanding of the position, but more than that, he has been coached by some of the best coaches in the game, and has developed a keen understanding of how to teach and communicate his knowledge. The fact that he is one of the best to ever play the position at North Texas and he had a successful NFL career, gives him the credentials that everyone in our running backs room will respect. He is the perfect candidate for this position and I can’t wait to get him started.”

Cobbs spent five seasons on the Mean Green roster, four of them resulting in Sun Belt championships. All told, he totaled 818 carries for 4,050 yards, the second most in program history and 36 touchdowns. He led the nation in 2003 with 1,860 rushing yards. An undrafted free agent of the New England Patriots, Cobbs spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, appearing in 54 games with the club.

He had been the running backs coach at Ryan High School in Denton before taking the UNT job.

Cobbs inherits a running back room that returns all of its production from 2018. Rising senior Loren Easly rushed for 386 yards in four games before he was lost for the year to injury, and rising junior DeAndre Torey stepped in to rush for 975 yards and 15 touchdowns on 5.58 a pop. Rising junior Nic Smith also rushed for 363 yards and two scores last season.