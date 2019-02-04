USC suffers another bluechip WR decommitment

Signing Day 2.0 arrives Wednesday, and USC isn’t exactly sprinting toward the finish line.
The Trojans already witnessed 5-star Bru McCoy reverse out of Heritage Hall after two weeks on campus, and now they’ve lost a player who figured to profit from his departure after 4-star wideout Koy Moore announced his decommitment.
“My relationship with USC became strained with the coaching changes,” Moore wrote in a note posted to his Twitter account. “I enjoyed my time as a #FightOn commitment, I love USC but the recruitment is not up to my expectations. I would like to re-open my recruitment.”
Looking past what exactly Moore seems to be seeking in his college experience, Moore’s announcement is a shot across the bow of Clay Helton‘s attempted salvage of his tenure as the Trojans’ head coach. Tee Martin was USC’s most effective recruiter — and Moore’s lead recruiter — though his loss was mitigated by the promise of Kliff Kingsbury. Graham Harrell simply does not have the name-recognition of the last two Trojans offensive coordinators, and Helton isn’t enough to a draw to hold together the class by himself.
Moore is a member of the class of 2020, so his recruitment won’t affect the Trojans’ immediate prospects, but it’s still a sign that USC’s pitiful 2018 season seems to have gotten worse instead of better as the calendar flipped to 2019. USC will ink the No. 18 recruiting class on Wednesday according to the 247Sports composite rankings, its worst of the modern era, and it appears the next class won’t be any kinder.
Art Briles is on campus to interview for Southern Miss’ vacant offensive coordinator job, according to Patrick Magee of the Biloxi (Miss.) Sun-Herald.
The interview is the closest Briles has come to an American coaching job since his ouster as Baylor’s head coach in May of 2016. He was briefly hired and then quickly fired from an offensive coordinator job in the Canadian Football League in 2017, and has since taken a coaching job in Italy. In fact, he was so toxic as recently as 2017 that Lane Kiffin had to furiously way away a report that Briles had unofficially joined the Florida Atlantic staff as a consultant, when Kendal Briles was on staff as the Owls’ offensive coordinator.
However, close to three years have passed since his firing and the Southern Miss interview is evidence the tide may be turning toward the disgraced coach. The younger Briles has held jobs at three different FBS schools over the past three years, with Florida State paying up for his services earlier this winter. Hugh Freeze is back in the game at Liberty, where he works under another scandal-ridden figure in former Baylor AD Ian McCaw.
McCaw, by the way, believes Briles will be “largely exonerated.”
If and when that point ever arrives, the elder Briles would jump to the front of the line of coaching free agents because there’s never been any doubt about his coaching ability. He took Baylor from the Kansas of its day to back-to-back Big 12 champions. His teams led the nation in scoring for three straight years, and his 2013 team remains the highest-scoring team in the highest-scoring decade in college football history.
In fact, depending on how Monday’s reported interview goes, Briles may not even have to wait to be “largely exonerated” to get another job.
A familiar name to many fans out West is headed to Fresno State as offensive coordinator.
According to a report from FootballScoop on Super Bowl Sunday, Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford is set to hire former Nebraska and Oregon State offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf in the same role down in Fresno.
The veteran coach and Oregon native spent this past season not far from home with the Ducks as an offensive analyst. He has quite the varied coaching resume, with stops in the CFL (like Tedford) and the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and, most notably, the New York Giants in 2014. Langsdorf has long been connected with Mike Riley, serving under him as OC with the Beavers and then later following him to take the same position with the Cornhuskers before the staff was fired in 2017.
The hire fills the vacancy in Fresno left behind by Kalen DeBoer, the Bulldogs coordinator of the past two years who left to run the offense at Indiana in late January.
Langsdorf will have a big task ahead with the defending Mountain West champions as the team will be looking to replace stars like quarterback Marcus McMaryion and wideout KeeSean Johnson among others.
The dean of college football coaches has seen plenty in his two decades at Iowa but Kirk Ferentz will soon find himself in the middle of a new situation next week in Iowa City.
More specifically, the Hawkeyes head coach will be going to court over some maintenance issues with his neighbors.
Per The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Ferentz and his wife will be spending the week after national signing day in early February at a local courthouse as part of a civil suit that is centered largely around a road near their home.
‘The Saddle Club Road Homeowners’ Association sued Kirk and Mary Ferentz on March 2, 2016, alleging the couple broke a 2001 contract and are responsible for their share of road repairs, or $9,600. The neighbors also assert the couple’s landscaping violated a neighborhood easement.’
Head coaches have neighbors too and it seems Kirk’s are none too fond about the longtime Iowa leader after this whole situation, which includes everybody involved being “unable to resolve their differences.” The story says that the total amount for everybody to pony up was just $36,000 to repair and resurface a common road, which seems like chump change for Ferentz given his salary is over $5 million per season.
Instead we’ll have to see just what kind of plan Ferentz will put together next week to try to win something that will be much tougher to deal with than Iowa’s 2019 opener against Miami (Ohio).
This is shaping up to be a critical offseason for the future of Lovie Smith’s tenure at Illinois and, thanks to a variety of factors, the veteran head coach has a big task ahead of him in reshaping his staff following several departures.
At least Smith has found one replacement, raiding Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic staff to hire defensive backs coach Keynodo Hudson. The news was first reported by FootballScoop and subsequently confirmed by a number of outlets.
It will be interesting to see what Hudson’s exact role is when the school announces the news because Smith’s son Miles was elevated to defensive backs coach prior to the 2018 season as the program’s 10th assistant. There’s still two more opening left for the Illini to fill after running backs coach Thad Ward left for Temple this week, including the rather big hole at defensive coordinator.
As for Hudson, he leaves the Owls after spending two years on campus in Boca following six in an off the field role at USC prior to that. Given the huge change in climates, hopefully he’ll be catch in a few more rays of sunshine before heading up to the frozen Midwest a few days before signing day.