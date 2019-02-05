Chris Evans not a member of Michigan football team ‘at this time’; RB says he’s ‘going through some academic issues right now’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Michigan gets set to finalize its 2019 recruiting class, one prominent current member’s status is decidedly up in the air.

Tuesday evening, a U-M spokesperson confirmed that Chris Evans “is not a member of the football team at this time.” While the university, citing federal privacy laws, declined to go into any type of specifics, the running back himself took to Twitter to reveal that he is “going through some academic issues right now.”

Evans seemed confident of a return to the Wolverines, writing, “I will still continue my career at the University of Michigan.”

I am going through some academic issues right now. I’m working through it now. I will still continue my career at the University of Michigan ! #GoBlue — Chris Evans (@Kidnplay_abc123) February 5, 2019

This past season, Evans’ 423 yards rushing were second on the team to Karan Higdon’s 1,178. With Higdon off to the NFL, Evans was viewed by many as a likely bell-cow for the Wolverines’ running game in 2019.