December signee tweets decision to leave Cal

Coming off the greatest season wins-wise in Buffalo history, the orchestrator of that historical 2018 ride is being rewarded.

In a press release Tuesday, Buffalo announced that it has reached an agreement on a long-term contract extension with Lance Leipold. The new five-year contract would keep the head football coach with the Bulls through the 2023 season.

There were no specifics divulged as to any financial enhancements that will be a part of the new deal. Under the terms of his original contract, Leipold’s $455,000 in guaranteed compensation this past season ranked eighth among MAC coaches.

Buffalo set a program record with 10 wins in 2018, breaking the old mark of eight set twice (2008, 2013). Some of the luster was taken off that historic campaign, though, as Buffalo suffered a come-from-ahead loss to Northern Illinois in the conference championship game and then coughed up four fumbles in a Dollar General Bowl loss to Troy.

“As I evaluated our football program, it was easy to point out that 2018 was a historic season for UB,” athletic director Mark Alnutt said in a statement. “More importantly, last season’s success was due to building a successful program driven by the commitment, dedication and vision of Coach Leipold and his staff. I look forward to our program continuing to follow Coach Leipold’s blueprint to be able to achieve sustained success and be highly competitive in the Mid-American Conference. The future is very bright for our program under his leadership and with this stability. I look forward to working with Coach Leipold for a long time.”

In his four seasons with the school, Leipold, who won six Division III championships in eight seasons at Wisconsin-Whitewater, has posted 23-27 record. In 2018, he became the second person in the program’s history to win the MAC Coach of the Year award.

“I’d like to first thank President Satish Tripathi and Mark Alnutt for this extension for our staff,” Leipold said. “We appreciate the confidence they have put in us. Since our arrival, it has been our goal to build a consistent program. While 2018 was an exciting season, we want to continue to grow and build upon it. …

“Kelly and I have felt extremely welcomed in Western New York and it has surpassed every expectation of what we were told living here would be. Our entire family is excited to continue to call this home.”