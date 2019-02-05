Getty Images

December signee tweets decision to leave Cal

By John TaylorFeb 5, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
Well, that certainly last very long.

In mid-December, during the second annual Early Signing Period, Jawaun Johnson put his Herbie Hancock* on a National Letter of Intent with Cal.  A little over seven weeks later, the wide receiver took to Twitter to announce that he has “decided to decommit from the University of California Berkeley and reopen my recruitment.”

As for the receiver’s immediate future, 247Sports.com writes that, “[b]ecause Johnson signed a letter of intent and will now have to get out of it, it’s unclear whether [he’ll] be able to get a waiver to play elsewhere next season.” Johnson’s next move will likely be to place his name into the NCAA transfer database and take it from there.

247Sports.com rated the 6-0, 200-pound Johnson as the No. 10 junior college wide receiver in the Class of 2019 and the No. 94 player overall at that level of football.

(*click HERE, Captain Oblivious)

Clemson grad assistant tweets he’s taken WRs job at West Virginia

By John TaylorFeb 5, 2019, 2:10 PM EST
Neal Brown has apparently filled another hole in his first West Virginia coaching staff.

While there’s nothing official yet from the football program, Xavier Dye indicated on his personal Twitter account that he is now the wide receivers coach at WVU.  Dye emphasized the move to Morgantown with a changing of his profile pic on the social media website.

The past two seasons, Dye worked with Clemson wide receivers as a graduate assistant coach.  Dye, who played receiver for the Tigers from 2007-10, began his coaching career at FCS Western Carolina as a student assistant in 2013 before moving on to a South Carolina high school as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Dye spent two seasons at that level before returning to his alma mater as a part of Dabo Swinney‘s extended football staff.

Tyler Trent’s family to attend State of the Union address

By John TaylorFeb 5, 2019, 1:29 PM EST
Tyler Trent may be gone, but his memory remains — and will be remembered on the country’s biggest stage later on today.

According to the Indianapolis Star, U.S. Rep Susan Brooks has invited Trent’s mother and father to attend the State of the Union address that will be delivered by President Donald Trump to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night on Capitol Hill.  The parents, of course, accepted the invitation and will be in attendance in the gallery.

Ahead of the State of the Union, they will also meet with Vice President Mike Pence, a former U.S. House of Representatives member from the parents’ home state of Indiana.

“I thought the country could use an uplifting message and an uplifting story around the State of the Union when we seem to be so focused on our problems,” Brooks told the newspaper, “whether it’s with the government shutdown or what the State of the Union is.”

As he bravely fought a terminal form of bone cancer, Tyler Trent served as an inspiration to millions of fans as a true Purdue super-fan.  On New Year’s Day, Trent lost his battle with cancer and passed away at the age of 20.

An FBI investigation was launched last month after a Florida man posted death threats against Trent’s family on social media prior to the young man’s funeral.

Buffalo announces new five-year contract for Lance Leipold

By John TaylorFeb 5, 2019, 12:48 PM EST
Coming off the greatest season wins-wise in Buffalo history, the orchestrator of that historical 2018 ride is being rewarded.

In a press release Tuesday, Buffalo announced that it has reached an agreement on a long-term contract extension with Lance Leipold.  The new five-year contract would keep the head football coach with the Bulls through the 2023 season.

There were no specifics divulged as to any financial enhancements that will be a part of the new deal.  Under the terms of his original contract, Leipold’s $455,000 in guaranteed compensation this past season ranked eighth among MAC coaches.

Buffalo set a program record with 10 wins in 2018, breaking the old mark of eight set twice (2008, 2013).  Some of the luster was taken off that historic campaign, though, as Buffalo suffered a come-from-ahead loss to Northern Illinois in the conference championship game and then coughed up four fumbles in a Dollar General Bowl loss to Troy.

“As I evaluated our football program, it was easy to point out that 2018 was a historic season for UB,” athletic director Mark Alnutt said in a statement. “More importantly, last season’s success was due to building a successful program driven by the commitment, dedication and vision of Coach Leipold and his staff. I look forward to our program continuing to follow Coach Leipold’s blueprint to be able to achieve sustained success and be highly competitive in the Mid-American Conference. The future is very bright for our program under his leadership and with this stability. I look forward to working with Coach Leipold for a long time.”

In his four seasons with the school, Leipold, who won six Division III championships in eight seasons at Wisconsin-Whitewater, has posted 23-27 record.  In 2018, he became the second person in the program’s history to win the MAC Coach of the Year award.

“I’d like to first thank President Satish Tripathi and Mark Alnutt for this extension for our staff,” Leipold said. “We appreciate the confidence they have put in us. Since our arrival, it has been our goal to build a consistent program. While 2018 was an exciting season, we want to continue to grow and build upon it. …

“Kelly and I have felt extremely welcomed in Western New York and it has surpassed every expectation of what we were told living here would be. Our entire family is excited to continue to call this home.”

Alabama sees pair of backups enter NCAA transfer database

By John TaylorFeb 5, 2019, 10:50 AM EST
It’s not just assistant coaches Nick Saban is seeing exit Tuscaloosa over the last month or two.

In mid-December, offensive lineman Richie Petitbon decided to transfer from Alabama before ultimately landing at Illinois; three weeks later, one-time starting quarterback Jalen Hurts made the same move away from UA and eventually ended up at Oklahoma.  Monday brought word of additional attrition, with a pair of backup Crimson Tide football players, defensive back Kyriq McDonald (pictured, left) and long-snapper Scott Meyer, have decided to transfer out of Saban’s program and ply their football wares at an undetermined elsewhere.

Of the two most recent departures, McDonald is the more noteworthy based on recent playing time.

McDonald was a three-star member of Alabama’s 2017 recruiting class.  After redshirting as a true freshman, McDonald played in 11 games this past season.  Twice, al.com noted, he was named as the Tide’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Meyer served as the team’s primary snapper on extra points and field goals in 2017, but saw action in just one game this past season as a redshirt sophomore.