Jerry Sandusky loses appeal for new trial, will be re-sentenced

Jerry Sandusky has lost his bid for a new trial, the Pennsylvania Superior Court decreed on Tuesday. The court ruled against Sandusky’s argument that errors in his case merited a new trial. However, the court ruled that his sentencing was illegal and has ruled for him to be re-sentenced.

The former Penn State defensive coordinator was sentenced in 2012 for 30-to-60 years for sexually abusing 10 boys. Sandusky’s attorney Al Lindsay told the Associated Press on Tuesday he wasn’t certain how his client’s new sentencing would unfold. “I suppose it depends on the judge and what happens before the sentencing and after the sentencing,” Lindsay said.

“The Superior Court has agreed with our office that it was proper for the court below to reject Sandusky’s claims,” said Joe Grace, a spokesman for the prosecutors. “We look forward to appearing for the new sentencing proceedings and arguing to the court as to why this convicted sex offender should remain behind bars for a long time.”

Sandusky’s legal team also sent out this statement on behalf of their client:

“We will not rest until the public understands what has happened and decision-makers acknowledge the injustice. It will take reasonable people with a ‘hearing heart,’ conscience and courage. All deserve an opportunity to discover the truth. It’s time to unmask those who have been deceitful and dishonest. It’s time to expose those who have hidden personal agendas. Now is the time to present the ‘real scandal’ and all the damage that has been done. What has happened is a travesty. What will happen will be our legacy.”