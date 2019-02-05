Memphis tacks another year onto Mike Norvell’s contract

Memphis is pleased with head coach Mike Norvell, and the Tigers announced Tuesday afternoon they will remain in the Norvell business for at least another year. The program has extended the 37-year-old head coach for another season, keeping him under contract through the 2023 season.

“We wanted to show Coach Norvell that we appreciate the work he has put into elevating our football program,” AD Tom Bowen said in a statement. “Back-to-back American Athletic Conference championship game appearances, three strong recruiting classes, with more coming on board tomorrow, and helping our program to an unprecedented five straight bowl appearances deserves a show of support. We are proud to be able to put a year back on his deal and keep him at the maximum five years.”

Salary details were not disclosed, but it would not be a surprise to learn Norvell will also net a raise with his extension. (In fact, it’d be surprising if he didn’t.) Norvell made $2.6 million in 2018, the highest salary in the American.

In three seasons as the top Tiger, Norvell is 26-14 overall and 17-7 in AAC play. He has won the American West in each of the past two seasons, losing to UCF in the AAC Championship both times.