New Mexico makes a change at defensive coordinator

New Mexico was not good defensively in 2018. In fact, the Lobos were quite bad. Bob Davie‘s squad finished No. 110 in yards per play allowed, No. 119 in total defense and No. 113 in scoring, surrendering an average of 36.2 points per game. As those numbers would suggest, six of New Mexico’s 12 opponents scored 38 points or more and all but three hit at least 30 — numbers that are not coincidental in New Mexico’s 3-9 season.

To fix the issue, Davie is playing musical chairs amongst his staff.

New Mexico announced Tuesday that safeties coach Jordan Peterson will bump up to defensive coordinator, while previous coordinator Kevin Cosgrove will remain on staff as linebackers coach.

“Obviously, defensively things didn’t go as well as we wanted last year. It’s all of us involved. It’s not one person to blame nor is it one person that will solve it all. To address the problems, Jordan gives us our best option to become better on defense” Davie said in a statement. “I feel like he’s a rising star in this profession. His energy, his knowledge, his relationship with players, I feel like he’s really a bright, young coach.”

Peterson has been on UNM’s staff for the past two seasons and has no prior coordinator experience. He spent five seasons as a position coach at Fresno State and briefly joined the Texas State staff before his arrival in Albuquerque in 2017.

To help sell the move to their fans, New Mexico listed a number of coaches who worked under Davie and later went on to become head coaches — Urban Meyer, Dan Mullen, Charlie Strong, Steve Addazio, Mike Sanford and Joker Phillips — all of whom worked under Davie at Notre Dame, most recently in 2001.