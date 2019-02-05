Ohio’s longtime DC Jimmy Burrow retires after 14 years; Frank Solich stays in-house for replacement

A long-time constant on Frank Solich‘s staff in Athens has decided to hang up his coaching whistle.
In a press release Tuesday, Ohio announced that Jimmy Burrow has decided to step down and retire as the Bobcats’ defensive coordinator. Burrow had served as Solich’s coordinator for each of his 14 seasons with the MAC football program.
“After much discussion with my family, I’ve decided to retire from coaching,” Burrow, whose son, Joe Burrow, is a former Ohio State and current LSU quarterback, said in a statement. “It was a difficult decision, but it gives me the opportunity to spend more time with family. I’d like to thank Coach Solich for giving me the opportunity to coach here at Ohio University. It has been an incredible experience to be a part of Ohio Football and this great university. I’d like to thank the players, past and present, for being a special part of my life. Go Bobcats!”
“Jimmy and I have been associated with one another as coaches and friends over a long period of time, including 14 seasons here at Ohio,” a statement from the head coach began. “A strong bond exists between us, and he has been a huge part of helping us build this program and move Ohio Football forward.”
In the same release, it was confirmed that Ron Collins has been promoted to defensive coordinator as Burrow’s replacement. Collins, who has previous coordinating experience at Colorado (2006-10) and Boise State (2001-05), has spent the past eight seasons as Ohio’s linebackers coach.
“Ron has a great deal of experience and will do an excellent job for our program as the defensive coordinator,” said Solich. “He has established a great working relationship with our players and the other coaches on our staff.”
One Texas football legend who currently holds a job at the university has, once again, found himself in some legal hot water.
First reported by TMZ Sports, Vince Young was arrested early Monday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Fort Bend County (Tex.). In confirming the initial report, the Houston Chronicle provided some further details as to what led to the arrest and charge:
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies reported that Young’s black Cadillac Sedan was standing at the intersection of Sienna Parkway and Sienna Ranch Road, in the left lane with his hazard lights on. The deputy said that when he pulled over to try to assist Young, he opened the window and then closed it again.
“The deputy noticed slurred speech and a strong smell of alcoholic beverage,” said Bob Haenel, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. “(Young) flunked every sobriety test they gave to him.
This marks Young’s second drunk-driving arrest in a little over three years. In late January of 2016, he was arrested following a traffic stop in Austin and charged with driving under the influence.
The fact that this is Young’s second drunk-driving offense in such a short period of time could prove troublesome for the former All-American quarterback who, last month, was announced as one of the 15 individuals set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2019.
In August of 2014, Texas announced that Young had been hired to serve as a development officer for program alumni relations in the university’s Division of Diversity and Community Engagement. Following his first arrest, Texas decided to allow him to remain on the job; following the second arrest, it’s unclear whether Young, now listed as a Neighborhood Longhorns Development Officer, will continue to be gainfully employed by his alma mater.
The Austin American-Statesman reports that Young makes $80,000 annually in his current position.
As Michigan gets set to finalize its 2019 recruiting class, one prominent current member’s status is decidedly up in the air.
Tuesday evening, a U-M spokesperson confirmed that Chris Evans “is not a member of the football team at this time.” While the university, citing federal privacy laws, declined to go into any type of specifics, the running back himself took to Twitter to reveal that he is “going through some academic issues right now.”
Evans seemed confident of a return to the Wolverines, writing, “I will still continue my career at the University of Michigan.”
This past season, Evans’ 423 yards rushing were second on the team to Karan Higdon’s 1,178. With Higdon off to the NFL, Evans was viewed by many as a likely bell-cow for the Wolverines’ running game in 2019.
Rugters head coach Chris Ash is reportedly on the hunt for a cornerbacks coach for the fourth time of his 4-year tenure and the second this winter. After losing Cory Robinson to Mike Locksley‘s new Maryland staff, Ash is reportedly losing Henry Baker — again.
Baker coached Rutgers’ cornerbacks in 2017 before leaving for North Carolina. He was blown out when Larry Fedora got fired after last season and agreed to return to Rutgers, but now he’s leaving again, this time for the assistant defensive backs job with the New York Giants, according to FootballScoop and NJ Advance Media. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)
With the move, Baker will technically lose money during his month as a Rutgers employee. He signed a 2-year contract worth $275,000 annually (roughly $23,000 a month) on Jan. 2 and, per the terms of that contract, will owe a $30,000 buyout.
Memphis is pleased with head coach Mike Norvell, and the Tigers announced Tuesday afternoon they will remain in the Norvell business for at least another year. The program has extended the 37-year-old head coach for another season, keeping him under contract through the 2023 season.
“We wanted to show Coach Norvell that we appreciate the work he has put into elevating our football program,” AD Tom Bowen said in a statement. “Back-to-back American Athletic Conference championship game appearances, three strong recruiting classes, with more coming on board tomorrow, and helping our program to an unprecedented five straight bowl appearances deserves a show of support. We are proud to be able to put a year back on his deal and keep him at the maximum five years.”
Salary details were not disclosed, but it would not be a surprise to learn Norvell will also net a raise with his extension. (In fact, it’d be surprising if he didn’t.) Norvell made $2.6 million in 2018, the highest salary in the American.
In three seasons as the top Tiger, Norvell is 26-14 overall and 17-7 in AAC play. He has won the American West in each of the past two seasons, losing to UCF in the AAC Championship both times.